Aston Villa vs Stevenage LIVE: FA Cup latest score, goals and updates from fixture

(AFP via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Aston Villa take on Stevenage in the FA Cup today.

The oldest cup competition in the world, the FA Cup is always a tournament that every club up and down the country want to win.

Arsenal are record winners having lifted the famous trophy on 14 occasions in their history. with Manchester United (12) and Chelsea (8) not far behind.

It's not all about the winners though with clubs from the Premier League all the way down to non-league involved, there is always the chance of a giant-killing or two along the way.

Liverpool are the current holders having claimed the trophy for the first time since 2006 after defeating Chelsea in the final at Wembley. We will bring you all the action and updates from today’s game in the live blog below:

Aston Villa vs Stevenage updates

Aston Villa host League Two Stevenage in the FA Cup third round

Aston Villa FC 1 - 0 Stevenage FC

Attempt missed. Carl Piergianni (Stevenage) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jake Reeves with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Stevenage. Conceded by Leander Dendoncker.

Attempt blocked. Jordan Roberts (Stevenage) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luther Wildin.

Offside, Aston Villa. Philippe Coutinho tries a through ball, but Danny Ings is caught offside.

Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Calum Chambers (Aston Villa).

Attempt missed. Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Calum Chambers.

Villa applying the pressure at the start of the second half. 💪



Bailey comes closest to doubling the lead, as his shot from close range goes wide.



🟣 1-0 ⚪ [51’] #EmiratesFACup — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) January 8, 2023

Attempt missed. Philippe Coutinho (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Douglas Luiz.

Attempt missed. Ludwig Augustinsson (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Morgan Sanson.

Attempt missed. Leon Bailey (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.

Attempt blocked. Philippe Coutinho (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

The second half is underway. 👊



🟣 1-0 ⚪ [46’] #EmiratesFACup — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) January 8, 2023

Half-time at Villa Park.



Sanson's goal separates the two sides. #EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/qoA8x5QBU3 — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) January 8, 2023

First Half ends, Aston Villa 1, Stevenage 0.

Luke Norris (Stevenage) hits the bar with a right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left. Assisted by Max Clark.

Morgan Sanson (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Leon Bailey (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Foul by Calum Chambers (Aston Villa).

Morgan Sanson gets his first goal for the club, as Ings gets the assist.



🟣 1-0 ⚪ [33’] #EmiratesFACup https://t.co/5KepMYZSyL — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) January 8, 2023

Goal! Aston Villa 1, Stevenage 0. Morgan Sanson (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the right side of the box.

15 minutes left to play in the first half.



Coutinho and Douglas Luiz have come closest for the hosts, with both their shots from distance testing the Stevenage goalkeeper.



🟣 0-0 ⚪ [30’] #EmiratesFACup — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) January 8, 2023

Attempt missed. Philippe Coutinho (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the left side of the box.

Attempt saved. Philippe Coutinho (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Leon Bailey.

Attempt blocked. Morgan Sanson (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Danny Rose (Stevenage) header from the centre of the box.

Ludwig Augustinsson (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Offside, Stevenage. Jordan Roberts tries a through ball, but Luke Norris is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box is saved.

Morgan Sanson (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Philippe Coutinho (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Douglas Luiz.

Offside, Stevenage. Dan Sweeney tries a through ball, but Luke Norris is caught offside.

Morgan Sanson (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Morgan Sanson (Aston Villa).

Attempt missed. Danny Ings (Aston Villa) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Douglas Luiz with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Terence Vancooten.

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

