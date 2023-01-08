Aston Villa vs Stevenage LIVE: FA Cup latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow live coverage as Aston Villa take on Stevenage in the FA Cup today.

The oldest cup competition in the world, the FA Cup is always a tournament that every club up and down the country want to win.

Arsenal are record winners having lifted the famous trophy on 14 occasions in their history. with Manchester United (12) and Chelsea (8) not far behind.

It's not all about the winners though with clubs from the Premier League all the way down to non-league involved, there is always the chance of a giant-killing or two along the way.

Liverpool are the current holders having claimed the trophy for the first time since 2006 after defeating Chelsea in the final at Wembley. We will bring you all the action and updates from today’s game in the live blog below:

Aston Villa vs Stevenage updates

  • Aston Villa host League Two Stevenage in the FA Cup third round

Aston Villa FC 1 - 0 Stevenage FC

Aston Villa vs Stevenage

17:47 , admin

Attempt missed. Carl Piergianni (Stevenage) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jake Reeves with a cross following a corner.

Aston Villa vs Stevenage

17:47 , admin

Corner, Stevenage. Conceded by Leander Dendoncker.

Aston Villa vs Stevenage

17:47 , admin

Attempt blocked. Jordan Roberts (Stevenage) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luther Wildin.

Aston Villa vs Stevenage

17:45 , admin

Offside, Aston Villa. Philippe Coutinho tries a through ball, but Danny Ings is caught offside.

Aston Villa vs Stevenage

17:44 , admin

Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Aston Villa vs Stevenage

17:42 , admin

Foul by Calum Chambers (Aston Villa).

Aston Villa vs Stevenage

17:41 , admin

Attempt missed. Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Calum Chambers.

Aston Villa vs Stevenage

17:40 , admin

Aston Villa vs Stevenage

17:40 , admin

Attempt missed. Philippe Coutinho (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Douglas Luiz.

Aston Villa vs Stevenage

17:40 , admin

Attempt missed. Ludwig Augustinsson (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Morgan Sanson.

Aston Villa vs Stevenage

17:36 , admin

Attempt missed. Leon Bailey (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.

Aston Villa vs Stevenage

17:37 , admin

Attempt blocked. Philippe Coutinho (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Aston Villa vs Stevenage

17:35 , admin

Aston Villa vs Stevenage

17:19 , admin

Aston Villa vs Stevenage

17:18 , admin

First Half ends, Aston Villa 1, Stevenage 0.

Aston Villa vs Stevenage

17:11 , admin

Luke Norris (Stevenage) hits the bar with a right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left. Assisted by Max Clark.

Aston Villa vs Stevenage

17:10 , admin

Morgan Sanson (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Aston Villa vs Stevenage

17:10 , admin

Attempt missed. Leon Bailey (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Aston Villa vs Stevenage

17:07 , admin

Foul by Calum Chambers (Aston Villa).

Aston Villa vs Stevenage

17:07 , admin

Aston Villa vs Stevenage

17:05 , admin

Aston Villa vs Stevenage

17:05 , admin

Goal! Aston Villa 1, Stevenage 0. Morgan Sanson (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the right side of the box.

Aston Villa vs Stevenage

17:02 , admin

Aston Villa vs Stevenage

17:01 , admin

Attempt missed. Philippe Coutinho (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the left side of the box.

Aston Villa vs Stevenage

16:57 , admin

Attempt saved. Philippe Coutinho (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Leon Bailey.

Aston Villa vs Stevenage

16:55 , admin

Attempt blocked. Morgan Sanson (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Aston Villa vs Stevenage

16:52 , admin

Attempt missed. Danny Rose (Stevenage) header from the centre of the box.

Aston Villa vs Stevenage

16:51 , admin

Ludwig Augustinsson (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Aston Villa vs Stevenage

16:49 , admin

Offside, Stevenage. Jordan Roberts tries a through ball, but Luke Norris is caught offside.

Aston Villa vs Stevenage

16:44 , admin

Attempt saved. Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box is saved.

Aston Villa vs Stevenage

16:42 , admin

Morgan Sanson (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Aston Villa vs Stevenage

16:40 , admin

Attempt missed. Philippe Coutinho (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Douglas Luiz.

Aston Villa vs Stevenage

16:38 , admin

Offside, Stevenage. Dan Sweeney tries a through ball, but Luke Norris is caught offside.

Aston Villa vs Stevenage

16:37 , admin

Morgan Sanson (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Aston Villa vs Stevenage

16:35 , admin

Foul by Morgan Sanson (Aston Villa).

Aston Villa vs Stevenage

16:35 , admin

Attempt missed. Danny Ings (Aston Villa) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Douglas Luiz with a cross following a corner.

Aston Villa vs Stevenage

16:34 , admin

Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Terence Vancooten.

Aston Villa vs Stevenage

16:32 , admin

First Half begins.

Aston Villa vs Stevenage

16:32 , admin

Aston Villa vs Stevenage

16:24 , admin

Aston Villa vs Stevenage

16:21 , admin

Aston Villa vs Stevenage

16:00 , admin

Aston Villa vs Stevenage

16:00 , admin

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Aston Villa vs Stevenage

16:00 , admin

Aston Villa vs Stevenage

16:00 , admin

Aston Villa vs Stevenage

15:30 , admin

Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.

Whether it's Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.

We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.

Aston Villa vs Stevenage

16:00 , admin

