Aston Villa vs Southampton LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Sports Staff
·6 min read

Follow live coverage as Aston Villa face Southampton in the Premier League today.

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez shook off illness to face Southampton while Ashley Young and Philippe Coutinho returned for the injured Matty Cash and Douglas Luiz, who was on the bench.

Joe Aribo dropped to the bench in the only change from Southampton’s 1-0 defeat at Wolves and was replaced by Moussa Djenepo.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

Aston Villa vs Southampton LIVE: Premier League updates

  • Aston Villa: Martinez, Young, Konsa, Mings, Digne, Ramsey, Kamara, McGinn, Bailey, Coutinho, Watkins

  • Southampton: Bazunu, Walker-Peters, Kotchap, Salisu, Perraud, Diallo, Ward-Prowse, Elyounoussi, Djenepo, Adam Armstrong, Adams

Aston Villa FC 0 - 0 Southampton FC

20:19 , admin

Villa work their way into the box as Watkins plays Bailey into a good position, but the winger once again struggles to get past Perruad and Southampton win a goal kick.

20:18 , admin

Bailey tries to take on Perraud twice on the wing. The first attempt sees his pass intercepted by Salisu and the second ends swiftly as Armstrong helps his defender out to stop the winger.

20:18 , admin

20:15 , admin

Both sides are struggling to find the necessary quality in the final third to create a good scoring opportunity early on in this game.

20:13 , admin

Djenepo gets the better of Digne on the right-hand side and beats him for pace too. His cross to Adams in the box is put behind for a corner by Konsa. The set-piece leads to nothing.

20:11 , admin

Southampton win a free-kick on the right-wing and Ward-Prowse crosses it in, but the Villa defenders deal with the cross easily and clear any danger.

20:09 , admin

Southampton have their first spell of possession but are slow on the ball and cannot find their way through the Villa defence. Young wins the balls back for the hosts.

20:07 , admin

Young drills a lot cross towards Watkins but Bella-Kotchap clears his lines and gives his side possession in the process.

20:05 , admin

Villa are first to take the ball down and control it for a considerable amount of time. They are pressing very high when they lose the ball too.

20:03 , admin

20:03 , admin

Bazunu kicks the ball out of play after good pressing from Watkins. Both sides are starting at a very high pace.

20:01 , admin

Adams gets the game underway!

20:00 , admin

19:56 , admin

The players are coming out of the tunnel and making their way onto the pitch!

19:53 , admin

Aston Villa have won two of their last three Premier League games against Southampton (L1), having won just one of their previous 11 against them (D3 L7).

19:51 , admin

Steven Gerrard brings in Coutinho and Young for Luiz and Cash while Ralph Hasenhuttl only makes one change as he starts Djenepo ahead of Aribo.

19:47 , admin

19:47 , admin

SUBS: Joe Aribo, Stuart Armstrong, Alex McCarthy, Sekou Mara, Samuel Edozie, Theo Walcott, Lyanco, Duje Caleta-Car, Juan Larios.

19:45 , admin

19:45 , admin

Southampton (4-2-3-1): Gavin Bazunu; Kyle Walker-Peters, Armel Bella-Kotchap, Mohammed Salisu, Romain Perraud; Ibrahima Diallo, James Ward-Prowse; Mohamed Elyounoussi, Moussa Djenepo, Adam Armstrong; Che Adams.

19:42 , admin

SUBS: Douglas Luiz, Morgan Sanson, Emiliano Buendia, Marvelous Nakamba, Leander Dendoncker, Robin Olsen, Danny Ings, Calum Chambers, Ludwig Augustinsson.

19:39 , admin

Aston Villa (4-3-3): Emiliano Martinez; Ashley Young, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Lucas Digne; John McGinn, Boubacar Kamara, Jacob Ramsey; Leon Bailey, Ollie Watkins, Philippe Coutinho.

19:37 , admin

Southampton have had a mixed start to the season, winning seven points in their opening six games. They beat Chelsea 2-1 in an impressive performance at St Mary’s, but they failed to build on the win after losing 1-0 to Wolves in their last game.

19:34 , admin

Aston Villa are winless in their last four league games and are currently 17th in the league standings. They did however gain a positive point against Manchester City and show they can perform at a high level this season despite only winning one of their opening six games.

19:32 , admin

19:31 , admin

Hello and welcome to the live commentary of the Premier League clash between Aston Villa and Southampton.

19:30 , admin

19:30 , admin

19:00 , admin

19:30 , admin

19:30 , admin

19:30 , admin

19:30 , admin

