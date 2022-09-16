Gerrard (R) - Aston Villa vs Southampton live: Score and latest updates from the Premier League - GETTY IMAGES

Kick off at 8pm, Sky Sports Main Event

Deadline day signing Leander Dendoncker could make his debut for Aston Villa

Southampton have only won once on their travels in the league since the start of February

06:47 PM

Evening all

and welcome to Telegraph Sport's live coverage of Southampton's visit to Villa Park this evening.

There is no getting away from the fact that it has been a tough start to the campaign for Aston Villa, who have only picked up four points from their last six matches, which has left them in 17th position in the table.

Steven Gerrard's side lost to Bournemouth on the opening weekend of the season before recording a 2-1 victory over Everton one week later, but then they lost their next three games to Crystal Palace, West Ham United and Arsenal.

Aston Villa were staring at a fourth set Premier League defeat earlier this month when Erling Haaland put the champions ahead at Villa Park but Leon Bailey managed to level the scores in the 74th minute, and the hosts held on to secure a welcome point amid a difficult spell.

They can take confidence from the corresponding game between the two sides last season, which ended in a 4-0 victory for Gerrard's team.

Southampton, meanwhile, have made an encouraging start to the campaign, picking up seven points from six matches, which has left them in 12th position in the table ahead of this match.

The club have signed ten players over the summer transfer window and will have the majority involved in tonight's squad that has travelled up to the West Midlands as Hasenhuttl's side will look to make it four wins in six matches across all competitions.

Ralph Hasenhuttl's side started their season with a 4-1 loss at Tottenham Hotspur before collecting four points from their two games, drawing with Leeds United and beating Leicester.

Southampton have only won once in their travels in the Premier League since the start of February, which is an indication of the size of their task in this match, but they have a recent away success over Aston Villa to their name, recording a 4-3 victory in November 2020.

Join us for team news at 7pm.