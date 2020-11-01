Aston Villa vs Southampton LIVE: Latest score, goals and updates from Premier League fixture today

Follow all the action as Aston Villa host Southampton in Sunday’s early kick-off at Villa Park.

Dean Smith’s side began their season in spectacular form, winning four successive games, including their stunning 7-2 victory over champion Liverpool, before finally coming unstuck against Leeds last time out. New signings Emiliano Martinez, Matty Cash and Ollie Watkins continue to flourish, and a victory today would move Villa up into second place.

Meanwhile, Southampton have gathered a wave of momentum after a difficult start to the season. Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side are now unbeaten in their last four games, having defeated Everton and held Chelsea, and sit 10th in the table. Follow all the action live below: