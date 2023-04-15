Fans starting to arrive at Villa Park before Aston Villa's match with Newcastle United - Aston Villa vs Newcastle United live: Score and latest updates from the Premier League - Reuters/Chris Radburn

11:39 AM

A clash of two form teams

By Dylan Taylor

Hello and welcome to our coverage of today’s Premier League clash between Aston Villa and Newcastle United.

Both sides are in superb form heading towards the run-in, with Newcastle third in the table, nine points ahead of sixth-placed Villa having played one game fewer.

Eddie Howe's side have won their last five league games as their record £60 million striker Alexander Isak has found form.

The Swedish international has scored in each of Newcastle’s last three Premier League away games (four goals) and only Newcastle legend Peter Beardsley, in December 1993, has scored in four consecutive away league games for the club.

Howe said: "I think there's a growing belief that we're getting back to our best form after a difficult period around January when we were a bit frustrated with ourselves. The Wolves win [2-1] was a big moment for us and we've backed that up."

However, Villa remain unbeaten in their last seven league games with only two goals conceded in that stretch.

Villa manager Unai Emery has given his centre-backs a key role in starting attacks, which Ezri Konsa says he and Tyrone Mings have adapted well to.

“It’s a style that he’s wanted to do from the start. It’s taken a while to get used to but I think you can see over the last seven games how important it is to have his centre-halves on the ball and dictating play.”

Two players who have been key for Newcastle this season – Allan Saint-Maximin and Miguel Almiron – are looking doubtful for the game.

Stay with us for team news and live updates from the Villa Park.