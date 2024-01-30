Aston Villa vs Newcastle LIVE: Premier League score and goal updates as Emi Martinez denies Anthony Gordon

Aston Villa host Newcastle United in the Premier League this evening with the knowledge that victory could propel them up to second in the table and get the midlands club right into the mix of a title race.

Villa are currently fourth, five points behind league leaders Liverpool, but level on points with Manchester City and Arsenal who sit second and third respectively.

After a superb first half of the season, Unai Emery’s side are looking to regain momentum after stalling over the Christmas period and could get back to winning ways following two goalless draws in their last two outings - across all competitions.

Newcastle, meanwhile, have paid the price for an injury hit season and are down in 10th place. Eddie Howe’s men have lost four consecutive matches in the league but victories over Sunderland and Fulham in the FA Cup should give them confidence heading into tonight’s clash.

Aston Villa vs Newcastle LIVE

Aston Villa host Newcastle in the Premier League

Villa will move within two points of league leaders Liverpool if they win

Newcastle have lost their last four league games and need to turnaround their poor form

Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Lenglet, Moreno; McGinn, Kamara, Luiz, Tielemans; Diaby, Watkins.

Newcastle XI: Dubravka; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Miley, Longstaff, Guimaraes; Murphy, Isak, Gordon.

27’ SHOT! - Cash picks out Dubravka with a snapshot at goal (AST 0-0 NEW)

19’ SAVE! - Martinez denies Gordon (AST 0-0 NEW)

Aston Villa FC 0 - 0 Newcastle United FC

Aston Villa 0-0 Newcastle

20:42 , Mike Jones

27 mins: There’s a few shouts for handball as Matty Cash tries to take on Lewis Miley and Dan Burn in the penalty area. The ball bounces off Miley’s leg and strikes Burn on the arm which is by his side.

It rebounds kindly for Cash who whips a shot at goal but it’s straight at Martin Dubravka who clings onto the ball.

Aston Villa 0-0 Newcastle

20:41 , Mike Jones

24 mins: Aston Villa just aren’t penetrating well. Alex Moreno bombs down the line but halts his run at the sight of the first defender.

He sends it square where Boubacar Kamara lifts an aerial pass into the box. Ollie Watkins is the target but Martin Dubravka jogs over and gets to the ball first.

Aston Villa 0-0 Newcastle

20:38 , Mike Jones

21 mins: Chance! Mouss Diaby is slipped into the right side of the box. He’s on for a shot across goal but looks to square it to Ollie Watkins and gives the ball away instead.

Why didn’t he shoot?

Aston Villa 0-0 Newcastle

20:36 , Mike Jones

19 mins: Save! A lovely pass from the right wing picks out Anthony Gordon making a run through the middle. He’s held off by Ezri Konsa as the pair head into the box.

Gordon shakes the defender away, checks to the right and shoots but Emi Martinez charges him down and smothers the ball low down.

Aston Villa 0-0 Newcastle

20:31 , Mike Jones

15 mins: A diagonal pass looks to unlock Matty Cash but Anthony Gordon gets back in time to limit the break and Cash is forced to pass backwards.

Newcastle have edged things in this opening quarter of an hour but chances have been limited.

Aston Villa 0-0 Newcastle

20:29 , Mike Jones

12 mins: There have been a couple of chances from both teams to get into space in behind the lines. Alexander Isak makes a good run to meet a ball over the top but he is just beaten to it by Emiliano Martínez.

Lewis Miley is then fed into the left side of the box and flicks a pass over to the far post but none of his teammates can get on the end of it.

Aston Villa 0-0 Newcastle

20:28 , Mike Jones

9 mins: Moussa Diaby wins a corner when attacking Dan Burn on Villa’s right side. John McGinn curls the cross into the box from the set piece but can’t pick out a teammate and the chance to score fades away.

Aston Villa 0-0 Newcastle

20:20 , Mike Jones

6 mins: Matty Cash gets the better of Anthony Gordon and looks to burst up the pitch for Villa. Dan Burn trots across and lunges into a heavy tackle which dispossesses the defender and earns Burn the appreciation of the travelling Newcastle fans.

Newcastle then work the ball down the left side of the pitch and win a free kick thanks to some smart play from Gordon. The set piece is delivered into the box by Kieran Trippier only for Villa to clear it without too much trouble.

Aston Villa 0-0 Newcastle

20:18 , Mike Jones

3 mins: Moussa Diaby nods a long, aerial ball down to Youri Tielemans who attempts to release Ollie Watkins in behind the Newcastle defence.

The pass is overhit and Watkins can’t reach the ball before it is scurried away by the visitors.

Kick off! Aston Villa 0-0 Newcastle

20:16 , Mike Jones

In the haze of smoke following the pre-kick off pyrotechnics Newcastle get the match underway and work the ball over to the right side of the pitch.

It bobbles out of play for an Aston Vill throw in.

Aston Villa vs Newcastle

20:12 , Mike Jones

Here come the teams.

This match seems like a fairly even contest which could go either way. Will Aston Villa triumph at home or can Newcastle end their poor form?

Kick off is up next...

Pre-match thoughts of Eddie Howe

20:10 , Mike Jones

Newcastle are looking to end a run of four successive Premier League defeats and Eddie Howe believes that if they stick to their gameplan they have a strong chance of defeating Aston Villa tonight.

“It’s been a mixture of training and recovery (since the FA Cup win over Fulham),” he said.

“We need to make sure we’re prepared for Villa. It will be a very difficult game. They’re in very good form so we need to get our game plan right.”

Aston Villa vs Newcastle

20:05 , Mike Jones

Eddie Howe has won six games as a manager against Aston Villa, second only to his seven victories versus Everton.

Aston Villa vs Newcastle

20:00 , Mike Jones

Ollie Watkins has gone six competitive appearances without scoring for the first time this season.

He needs one Premier League goal to become only the third player to reach 50 for Villa, and will achieve that feat in fewer games than Gabby Agbonlahor and Dwight Yorke.

Aston Villa vs Newcastle

19:55 , Mike Jones

Alexander Isak needs one Premier League goal to eclipse last season’s debut haul of 10.

Aston Villa vs Newcastle

19:50 , Mike Jones

Newcastle’s solitary league away win this season was 8-0 at Sheffield United in September. The Magpies have only managed two points and eight goals from their other nine top-flight away fixtures this season.

They have also conceded 32 league goals this season, one shy of their final tally in 2022/23.

Unai Emery eager to keep ‘very important’ Jacob Ramsey at Aston Villa

19:45 , Mike Jones

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery insists he wants to keep hold of “very important” Jacob Ramsey amid speculation over the midfielder’s future.

It has been reported that Villa need to sell before strengthening their squad due to the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

Ramsey, 22, who has been linked with Newcastle, Tottenham and Bayern Munich, is currently recovering from a hamstring injury and remains doubtful for Tuesday night’s home league game against Eddie Howe’s Magpies.

Unai Emery eager to keep ‘very important’ Jacob Ramsey at Aston Villa

Aston Villa vs Newcastle

19:40 , Mike Jones

Villa have the division’s best home record so far this season, with 28 points out of a possible 30.

They could go 18 home league matches unbeaten for the first time since the 1976-77 season. Their most recent league defeat at Villa Park came against Arsenal last February.

Aston Villa vs Newcastle

19:35 , Mike Jones

Newcastle have lost six of their last seven league matches and could suffer five straight defeats in the division for the first time in three years.

A sixth successive Premier League away defeat would be their worst run since a streak of nine from December 2015 to April 2016

Aston Villa vs Newcastle

19:30 , Mike Jones

Aston Villa’s tally of 13 wins and 43 points is their best record after 21 top-flight fixtures of a season for 125 years.

However, their only league victory in the past four attempts came against Burnley a month ago courtesy of an 89th-minute penalty, can they get back to winning ways tonight?

Aston Villa vs Newcastle

19:25 , Mike Jones

Aston Villa can equal their record, set versus Oldham, of seven consecutive top-flight home clean sheets against the same club.

It would also match Newcastle’s longest run of successive top-flight away games against a single opponent without scoring.

Aston Villa vs Newcastle team changes

19:20 , Mike Jones

No changes to speak of from either manager.

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery named an unchanged side from the side which drew 0-0 with Chelsea in the FA Cup fourth round last Friday.

Ollie Watkins starts up front for Villa as their main goal threat despite a six game drought.

Meanwhile, Eddie Howe also sticks with the same side from Newcastle’s last game which was a 2-0 win over Fulham in their fourth-round tie on Saturday.

Aston Villa vs Newcastle line-ups

19:16 , Mike Jones

Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Lenglet, Moreno; McGinn, Kamara, Luiz, Tielemens; Diaby, Watkins.

Representing Aston Villa tonight! 👊 pic.twitter.com/wRoczZ6uLI — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) January 30, 2024

Newcastle XI: Dubravka; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Miley, Longstaff, Guimaraes; Murphy, Isak, Gordon.

Aston Villa vs Newcastle

19:10 , Mike Jones

Newcastle thrashed Aston Villa 5-1 at St James’ Park on the opening weekend of the current campaign but the away team hasn’t won this fixture in 16 league meetings since Newcastle’s 2-1 triumph at Villa Park in September 2013.

Can Eddie Howe’s men change that tonight?

Howe on the previous meeting and how big Fulham win was

19:05 , Mike Jones

Newcastle boss, Eddie Howe, also spoke about the previous meeting with Villa and says that his side were at their best on the day.

“It seems a long time ago,” reflected Howe, “I think we were at our best from an attacking sense that day. We grew in confidence as the game went on and we scored some great goals.

“The squad looked healthy and we had options - it was a difficult team to pick. I think that showed what we’re capable of.”

The Newcastle manager also spoke about the significance of Saturday’s FA Cup win at Fulham adding: “It was an important win for us.

“It wasn’t our best performance but it was important. Defensively, we looked resilient and solid.

“Hopefully it gives us a lot of confidence. I think you’ve seen an improved performance towards the end of the game, probably reflecting the scoreline and the fact we were winning - you saw a bit of freedom return.”

Emery looks back on defeat at St. James’ Park

19:00 , Mike Jones

The last time Aston Villa faced Newcastle in the Premier League they were heavily beaten 5-1 at St. James’ Park. Villa boss, Unai Emery, reflected on that defeat and says his side will respect Newcastle this evening.

“It was tough – not only the result but for the match because it was the moment Tyrone [Mings] was injured. It was a difficult moment.” he said,

“We were with some circumstances that were really bad. We analysed and worked after that match, trying to improve, and I think that now it’s completely different.

“We respect Newcastle a lot. They have some injured players. To share Premier League and Champions League the demand is very high with injuries and circumstances like that.

“They are not being like last year when they had an amazing season, played fantastic and qualified for the Champions League. They were successful in the cups as well.

“This year is different, but my respect has not changed. We are going to respect them like they deserve and we are ready for tomorrow.”

Aston Villa step up pursuit of Middlesbrough’s Morgan Rogers with third bid

18:55 , Mike Jones

Aston Villa have put in a third bid for Middlesbrough’s Morgan Rogers, after some progress in negotiations between the clubs.

The latest offer forms an overall package of around £15m, including achievable add-ons. Middlesbrough are understood to have previously been holding out for at least £10m in terms of basic fee, and are hugely reluctant to let such a talent go, having just signed him in the summer. Rogers is only six months into a four-year contract at the Riverside.

Emery specifically wants Rogers as his main priority for Villa’s relatively constrained window. The 21-year-old forward has greatly impressed for Michael Carrick’s side, and scored in the Carabao Cup semi-final defeat to Chelsea in midweek, having already impressed in an FA Cup game against Emery’s side. The Basque coach feels Rogers can give a different dimension.

Aston Villa step up pursuit of Middlesbrough’s Morgan Rogers with third bid

Lewis Miley on his new Newcastle contract

18:50 , Mike Jones

Teenager Lewis Miley has signed a new deal with Newcastle which will keep him at the club for the forseeable future.

A product of the Newcastle United Academy, Lewis became Newcastle’s youngest ever Premier League debutant when he featured for his boyhood club on the final day of the 2022/23 season away at Chelsea.

He has since made 18 competitive first team appearances, including three outings in the Champions League, and has been capped at Under-19 level for England.

Of his new contract, Miley said: “It’s a really proud moment for me and my family to sign another professional contract with my boyhood club. I couldn’t be prouder.

“Hopefully I can continue to do well over the next few years, and I can keep improving my performance and getting better as a player.

“It’s a real joy playing in front of the fans, especially to hear them chanting my name. Their support means so much to me and my family, and I’m looking forward to the future.”

Howe gives an injury update

18:45 , Mike Jones

Newcastle boss, Eddie Howe, is expecting to have Miguel Almiron available for tonight’s match though the Magpies still have a few key players on the sidelines.

The Newcastle manager said: “We hope Miggy [Almiron] will be with us. Jamaal [Lascelles], I’m not so sure about. It’s not a serious injury but I think it might be enough to keep him out of this game - it will be close. We certainly hope to have Miggy with us.

“Harvey [Barnes] is getting closer. He’s probably the closest, along with Callum [Wilson].

“Then you go a little bit further back to Joe [Willock] and a bit further again to Elliot [Anderson], then we have a couple of others that are even further back. Harvey and Callum are probably the closest to returning to help us.”

Emery on Ramsey’s future

18:40 , Mike Jones

Jacob Ramsey has been linked with a possible move to Newcastle in the January transfer window but he is a big part of Unai Emery’s plans with Aston Villa and the club do not want to see him leave anytime soon.

Emery said: “Jacob Ramsey is a very important player. He grew up here in the Academy and his progress is clear, getting better. His level is increasing a lot and I want to keep him here with us.

“He is a potentially big, big player in Aston Villa and England. I want to keep him here 100%.”

Eddie Howe says it is ‘impossible’ for Newcastle to add to squad without selling

18:35 , Mike Jones

Eddie Howe has promised the Newcastle hierarchy will not ignore their role as “guardians of the club’s future” as they attempt to negotiate a path through a transfer window minefield.

The big-spending Magpies have found themselves thrust into the limelight in recent weeks amid speculation that one of their biggest names could be sold as they juggle the restrictions imposed by profit and sustainability and financial fair play rules with their desire to strengthen their squad.

More than £400m has been spent on transfers since the club’s Saudi-backed owners took charge at St James’ Park in October 2021 and, with the club having reported losses in excess of £70m for each of the two most recent financial years, chief executive Darren Eales has admitted that even their biggest names have their price.

Eddie Howe says it is ‘impossible’ for Newcastle to add to squad without selling

Aston Villa vs Newcastle prediction

18:30 , Mike Jones

Both teams seem evenly matched despite the six places separating them in the Premier League table. Newcastle are going through a rough run of form but have the quality and skill to take the game to Aston Villa.

Unai Emery’s men are trying to earn Champions League football next term and need to keep up the pace with the top three. They’ll be bouyed on by their home support which may or may not be enough to get them over the line in this one.

Aston Villa 1-1 Newcastle.

Aston Villa vs Newcastle predicted teams

18:25 , Mike Jones

Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Konsa, Carlos, Lenglet, Moreno; Bailey, Luiz, Kamara, McGinn; Diaby, Watkins.

Newcastle XI: Dubravka; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Miley, Longstaff, Guimaraes; Murphy, Isak, Gordon.

Aston Villa vs Newcastle early team news

18:20 , Mike Jones

Jacob Ramsey is back in training after a hamstring injury, though may again miss out for Aston Villa. Jhon Duran, Emiliano Buendia, Pau Torres and Tyrone Mings are among Unai Emery’s longer-term absentees.

Miguel Almiron, who is being linked with a move away from Newcastle, missed the FA Cup win at Fulham due to illness.

He may be back amongst things here, but Eddie Howe suggested that Kieran Trippier has a groin “grumble” that may need monitoring, to add to a still large list of injury worries.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Newcastle

18:15 , Mike Jones

Aston Villa vs Newcastle is due to kick off at 8.15pm GMT on Tuesday 30 January at Villa Park.

Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage from 7.30pm GMT. Subscribers can stream the action via discovery+.

Aston Villa vs Newcastle

16:45 , Mike Jones

Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Premier League action as Aston Villa host Newcastle United at Villa Park.

Unai Emery’s men head into the match sitting fourth in the table but could jump up to second if they win and Arsenal fail to beat Nottingham Forest in an earlier kick off.

Villa have won two, drawn two and lost one of their last five league games but will be hoping to get back to winning ways after a couple of goalless draws in their previous two outings.

They’re facing Newcastle at a good time. Eddie Howe’s men have lost four consecutive matches in the league and have slipped down to 10th in the table.

However, two solid victories over Sunderland and Fulham in the FA Cup could have come at the right time to inject some confidence in the squad and the Magpies will be hoping to finish off the season in strong form.

We’ll have all the team news, updates and match action throughout the evening so stick with us as we build up to kick off at 8.15pm.