Aston Villa vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more

Villa Park, home of Aston Villa Football Club (Getty Images)

The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.

This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.

Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.

Aston Villa FC - Manchester United FC

16:14

SUBSTITUTES: Altay Bayindir, Victor Lindelof, Sofyan Amrabat, Christian Eriksen, Amad Diallo, Antony, Jonny Evans, Scott McTominay, Omari Forson.

16:14

MANCHESTER UNITED (4-2-3-1): Andre Onana; Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane, Luke Shaw; Casemiro, Kobbie Mainoo; Alejandro Garnacho, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford; Rasmus Hojlund.

16:14

SUBSTITUTES: Youri Tielemans, Lucas Digne, Pau Torres, Moussa Diaby, Nicolo Zaniolo, Robin Olsen, Morgan Rogers, Kaine Kesler-Hayden, Tim Iroegbunam.

16:14

ASTON VILLA (4-2-3-1): Emiliano Martinez; Matty Cash, Diego Carlos, Clement Lenglet, Alex Moreno; Boubacar Camara, Douglas Luiz; Leon Bailey, Jacob Ramsey, John McGinn; Ollie Watkins.

16:03

Since a 2-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest at the end of December, United have reeled off five unbeaten games across all competitions in response. The Red Devils brushed aside Wigan Athletic and Newport County in the FA Cup, while defeating West Ham and Wolves after their draw with Tottenham in Premier League action. Erik ten Hag’s side are just a place behind Villa in the league table, although they trail the hosts by eight points.

16:03

Villa were somewhat surprised by a 3-1 defeat to Newcastle United in their last home outing but roared back into form with a 5-0 hammering of relegation-threatened Sheffield United at Bramall Lane. Unai Emery’s men, who were knocked out of the FA Cup in midweek by Chelsea, are fifth in the league table heading into this clash.

16:03

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Premier League clash between Aston Villa and Manchester United at Villa Park.

16:00

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

15:30

