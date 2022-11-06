Aston Villa vs Manchester United live: Shaw reduces deficit after early Bailey and Digne goals

Aston Villa vs Manchester United live: score and latest updates - Getty Images

03:10 PM

GOAL! Aston Villa 3-1 Man Utd (Ramsay)

United are in the area again with Shaw doing well once more to cross it in but it is repelled. Ronaldo plays in Garnacho with Eriksen choosing not to take the shot. Mings clears and Villa counter. Watkins finds Ramsay and he finds the top corner!

03:08 PM

47 min Aston Villa 2-1 Man Utd

Villa start the second half as brightly in the first with Bailey rifling a shot at De Gea who saves. United counter but Konsa manage to close down the attack. A fairly even start to this second 45 but Villa need to maintain possession, something they are failing to do.

03:06 PM

Back underway! Aston Villa 2-1 Man Utd

We are back underway at Villa Park, can the hosts maintain the lead or will United spoil the party?

03:04 PM

Half-time Aston Villa 2-1 Man Utd

Here's a photo De Gea won't want to see ...

De Gea fails to save

Ronaldo had a shot on target with a header but Martinez did enough to keep him out:

Ronaldo header

02:57 PM

Half-time Aston Villa 2-1 Man Utd

We have a real battle on our hands here but what is happening in the other matches this afternoon? I have all the updates for you. West Ham are drawing 1-1 with Crystal Palace and Southampton are losing 1-0 to Newcastle.

02:50 PM

Half-time: Aston Villa 2-1 Man Utd

Well it was a lightning start from Villa with a 2-0 lead after 11 minutes but United have fought their way back through Shaw - who has been credited with the goal.

02:49 PM

45 + 3 min Aston Villa 2-1 Man Utd

Shaw pops a shot in and it hits Ramsay and the deflection sees keeper Martinez have no chance of saving that! I'm checking to see if Shaw or Ramsay are credited.

02:48 PM

GOAL! Aston Villa 2-1 Man Utd (Shaw)

A deflection sees United back in this

02:46 PM

44 min Aston Villa 2-0 Man Utd

Van de Beek hits in the free kick but it's headed away initially. It gets popped back in but Ronaldo can't get the shot away, Konsa concedes the corner. It comes in from Eriksen and it pinballs around once more. Shaw gets a cross in and Watkins gets it away - another United corner. Eriksen takes it once more but it is cleared by Buendia. Casemiro passes to Dalot and his cross has too much on it to go out for a goal kick.

02:43 PM

42 min Aston Villa 2-0 Man Utd

United are finding a foothold here and Villa, while they are defending well, need to pull it back slightly. The visitors run the ball back to De Gea and they will be building from deep to try and find their opener. Ronaldo is down after the team get it upfield and the star wanted a penalty but it isn't given. Villa get up the other end but the cross can't find Bailey and just moments later Bailey is given a yellow for a foul on Shaw - the contest between those to is a tasty one!

02:41 PM

40 min Aston Villa 2-0 Man Utd

Casemiro plays Shaw in with Eriksen next to be called upon, the lofting ball in is cut out by Cash. The star wins a throw in but Anthony Taylor says it is a foul throw and United have it back. Dalot plays in Rashford and they run it through the team. Shaw crosses it but Dendocker cuts it out, a great defensive effort.

02:39 PM

37 min Aston Villa 2-0 Man Utd

United are trying to find their opener here and they have possession in spades. Keeper Martinez collects the latest effort and if United do not score ahead of half-time it will give Villa huge confidence in this one.

02:36 PM

35 min Aston Villa 2-0 Man Utd

Ramsay plays Bailey and Ramsay is played in again in the box, he is tackled in the box but the challenge from Casemiro is good for a goal kick. United come forward again and Eriksen has a chance to shoot but he chooses to pass to Garnacho with Martinez saving. The keeper is needed again with a Ronaldo header on target and he manages to keep him out. United coming to life!

02:34 PM

32 min Aston Villa 2-0 Man Utd

The corner from Luiz doesn't come of anything with Rashford doing well to defend and win a goal kick to stem the threat - for now. United have a chance here but Luiz does well to head away, United come forward again with Eriksen crossing in but Martinez catches.

02:32 PM

30 min Aston Villa 2-0 Man Utd

United are coming forward now but are being patient once more, Shaw passes to Van de Beek and he tries to find Rashford but Mings does well to defend the attack. Villa counter and Bailey has a shot, and while he doesn't get the goal he wins a corner.

02:30 PM

29 min Aston Villa 2-0 Man Utd

Digne's goal was his first league goal since 2019! No wonder he celebrated wildly when that went in.

Buendia passes to Watkins and while everyone at Villa Park are appealing for a corner, the last touch came from Watkins so it's a goal kick.

02:28 PM

27 min Aston Villa 2-0 Man Utd

Bailey tries to find a teammate but Shaw does well to defend and United try and attack. Van de Beek takes an age to pass which sees Rashford miles offside. A tricky start for them.

02:26 PM

24 min Aston Villa 2-0 Man Utd

United were stunned in that opening 10 minutes and while they have settled they haven't had a convincing shot yet. Villa come forward again through Cash, then Konsa and Mings, Rashford is caught out but Casemiro gets United out of trouble with a great sliding challenge to halt Bailey. It is all Villa so far.

Fair to say all of Villa look like Digne here:

Digne celebrates

02:22 PM

21 min Aston Villa 2-0 Man Utd

United come forward again as Shaw tries to create something but the visitors are patient here. They build up but Casemiro's shot is deflected out by Mings so we have a United corner. Eriksen takes and it is beyond Ronaldo, it pinballs around the box and Shaw pops it in again but Martinez collects. The game has settled slightly.

02:20 PM

19 min Aston Villa 2-0 Man Utd

Cash has a shot but it sails over the bar, it displays how confident they are already in this match though. United have a throw at halfway as they look to hit back here, Eriksen swings it in but Garnacho is stretching with his shot and Martinez collects easily.

02:18 PM

17 min Aston Villa 2-0 Man Utd

Bailey is doing so well in this match, he works the ball really well and absolutely dusts Shaw. The ball comes in but Buendia's shot is wide, De Gea did not look ready for that shot - we could be 3-0 up!

02:16 PM

15 min Aston Villa 2-0 Man Utd

Well United look stunned here, they are yet to get a foothold into this one. The visitors looked to counter but Ronaldo is ruled offside. Buendia now wants a free kick as he is taken out by the box but doesn't get it. What a start!

Here's a look at the first goal:

Goal scored

02:14 PM

13 min Aston Villa 2-0 Man Utd

Digne what a perfect free kick that was! He slices it and beats De Gea convincingly. A dismal start for United.

How will they respond here?

02:13 PM

GOAL! Aston Villa 2-0 Man Utd (Digne)

Oh my word

02:12 PM

11 min Aston Villa 1-0 Man Utd

Shaw gets a yellow card after a tackle on Ramsay and the crowd want a penalty but it has not been given. They have a free kick in a great position though

02:10 PM

9 min Aston Villa 1-0 Man Utd

Well what a start to Emery's era! Watkins does well in the midfield and runs it up, he threads it to Ramsay who finds Bailey. The player wrestled his way into the box and fired home.

02:09 PM

GOAL! Aston 1-0 Man Utd (Bailey)

Wow!

02:08 PM

7 min Aston Villa 0-0 Man Utd

Shaw plays a high ball which reaches Rashford but Mings does well to wrestle back possession. Martinez sets up the next attack with the ball being ran through the team to Digne but no chance to come from that as of yet. The ball misses Ramsay again and United have the throw.

02:05 PM

4 min Aston Villa 0-0 Man Utd

Villa have an early chance but the ball can't quite get to Bailey! Villa maintain possession though as Eriksen gives away a free kick with a foul on Ramsay at halfway. The hosts running through the motions here but they have had a bright start.

02:04 PM

2 min Aston Villa 0-0 Man Utd

Martinez and Mings work well in the box to stop Garnacho pounce on a loose ball, close to an early goal there. A lively start with the crowd setting a great atmosphere so far! Worth noting Ronaldo is wearing the captaincy armband today.

02:02 PM

Kick-off! Aston Villa 0-0 Man Utd

Here we go! Will Villa gain the valuable win or can United beat them at home? We will soon find out. There's a huge roar for Emery ahead of kick-off too.

01:50 PM

Closing in on kick-off

We are just ten minutes away from kick-off! There is expected to be a performance of the Last Post in honour of Remembrance Sunday next weekend.

01:35 PM

What's going on elsewhere in the league?

There are a whole host of matches happening today but only one has kicked off so far. Chelsea are losing 1-0 at home to Arsenal after Gabriel slotted home and you can keep up to date with that match here:

Chelsea 0-1 Arsenal

01:27 PM

Unai Emery ambitions are high

New Villa boss Unai Emery is targeting a trophy at the club and has the support of the side with him.

He said at the press conference ahead of the United match: "I'm happy to be here, we decided to come here because it's a great project and our ambition is going to be together, step by step, and I want to improve here and help with my experience."

What do you make of the new manager? If I were a Villa fan I would be cautiously optimistic.

01:16 PM

Ten Hag glad to have squad depth

United boss Erik ten Hag has spoken about the impact Bruno Fernandes' absence will be in today's fixture.

He told the club website: “Yeah, until now, Bruno is so important for us. In every match, he plays really good. I think also yesterday, he was playing from the right, he made an impact there as well.

"You see, for instance, with the goal and also some other actions. As a no.10, he’s playing really good games and we have to replace him, that’s the squad. Therefore, you need a squad, it's not about 11 players, you need a squad to win in a season and now we have to replace him and we will do.”

01:03 PM

Villa and United team news

Villa have made two changes from their loss to Newcastle.

Villa starting XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne. Ramsay, Dendoncker, Douglas Luiz, Buendia, Watkins, Bailey.

United, meanwhile, have made only one change with Marcus Rashford in for Bruno Fernandes.

United starting XI: De Gea, Dalot, Lindelöf, Martínez, Shaw, Casemiro, Eriksen, Rashford, Van de Beek, Garnacho, Ronaldo.

12:59 PM

Match preview

Good afternoon and welcome back to our coverage of the Premier League! Aston Villa host Manchester United which could see the visitors move to fourth in the table if they can come away with all three points. The hosts, however, are the ones who need the valuable win to put some breathing space between themselves and the relegation zone. Villa could leap to 12th with a victory and they will be looking to get Unai Emery's era at the club off to a winning start.

Emery takes over from Steven Gerrard and the match against United is his first in charge of the club. And while the new boss is focused on bagging three points, he has also outlined what he wants to achieve at the side. “My dream is to win a trophy with Aston Villa. It’s my personal challenge at the beginning," he said. "My second objective could be to play with Aston Villa in Europe. Now we have to start thinking only about the next match because we are not in a good position in the table.

“I want to create a new way, we need time but in football time isn’t (there) as much. I want to be here for a long time. With our dreams and ambitions they gave me the same idea I have, be ambitious and to improve as soon as possible."

Erik ten Hag's United will want to spoil the party though but the manager concedes it is hard to prepare to face a team with a new boss. "I have to think about that," he said. "I have to see [who I'll select for centre back] because Aston Villa is going to be a difficult one as we don't know. They [Villa] have a new manager and I have to have a look and analyse from that game, from that team and then we have a choice."

The team news will be out shortly so stay tuned for all the updates ahead of kick-off at 2pm GMT.