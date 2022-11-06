Aston Villa vs Manchester United prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

INGLATERRA-PANORAMA (AP)

Manchester United will look to make it 10 games unbeaten as they take on Aston Villa in the Premier League today.

Erik ten Hag’s side were 1-0 victors over West Ham in the top flight last week and saw off Real Sociedad by the same scoreline this Thursday, keeping their promising run going as they now look to enter the Premier League top four.

The Red Devils entered this gameweek in fifth spot in the league, one point behind Newcastle with a game in hand, while Villa’s focus is on impressing new boss Unai Emery and pulling away from the relegation zone.

Villa were thrashed 4-0 by Newcastle last time out but put four past Brentford in an impressive win in their previous outing, and Emery will seek to achieve more stability than the side had under Steven Gerrard.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The game will take place at 2pm GMT on Sunday 6 November.

How can I watch it?

The match will not air live in the UK, but you can follow live updates with Indy Sport.

Confirmed line-ups

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne, Luiz, Dendoncker, Ramsey, Buendia, Watkins, Bailey

Man Utd XI: De Gea; Dalot, Lindelof, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Eriksen; Rashford, Van de Beek, Garnacho; Ronaldo

Odds

Villa – 12/5

Draw – 5/2

United – 11/10

Via Betfair.

Prediction

Villa fans will hope their side display the sort of bump that teams often do under a new manager. If Villa can’t manage that, however, another comfortable loss may be incoming. Our prediction is that Sunday’s performance and result may lie somewhere in between. Villa 0-1 United.