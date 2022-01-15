Aston Villa vs Manchester United predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Raphael Varane enjoyed the ‘fight’ with Aston Villa on Monday (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

Aston Villa host Manchester United in the Premier League this afternoon.

United left victorious when the two sides met just a few days ago in the FA Cup third round after Scott McTominay struck the game’s only goal inside eight minutes.

Ralf Rangnick’s side still have plenty of ground to make up in the league, though, with the club six points adrift of the top four heading into the weekend as Cristiano Ronaldo publicly urged his teammates to improve their attitudes.

Villa have been showing their own intent in the transfer window with the signings of Lucas Digne from Everton and Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona.

However, despite improving under Steven Gerrard, Villa remain down in 14th and any hopes of securing European football this season have all but turned to dust. Here is everything you need to know:

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will get underway at 5.30pm GMT at Villa Park on Saturday 15 January.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

What is the team news?

Marvelous Nakamba and Leon Bailey are ruled out due to injury while John McGinn is suspended after picking up five yellow cards this season. Bertrand Traore is away at the African Cup of Nations.

Scott McTominay and Luke Shaw are also both suspended after picking up five yellow cards. Paul Pogba remains out while Anthony Martial is recovering from a knee injury. Eric Bailly is away at the African Cup of Nations.

Predicted line-ups

Aston Villa: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne; Ramsey, Luiz, Sanson; Buendia, Coutinho, Watkins

Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Maguire, Telles; Fred, Matic; Greenwood, Fernandes; Ronaldo, Cavani

Story continues

Odds

Aston Villa - 21/10

Draw - 5/2

Manchester United - 6/5

Prediction

Aston Villa will be desperate to respond after defeat against United in the FA Cup and will benefit from being on home turf. The arrivals of Digne and Coutinho will boost the squad and it is likely to be a close and hard-fought encounter. Not for the first time this season, though, Ronald might just pop up with a late winner. Aston Villa 1-2 Manchester United.