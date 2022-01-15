Aston Villa vs Manchester United predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tom Kershaw
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Raphael Varane enjoyed the &#x002018;fight&#x002019; with Aston Villa on Monday (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)
Raphael Varane enjoyed the ‘fight’ with Aston Villa on Monday (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

Aston Villa host Manchester United in the Premier League this afternoon.

United left victorious when the two sides met just a few days ago in the FA Cup third round after Scott McTominay struck the game’s only goal inside eight minutes.

Ralf Rangnick’s side still have plenty of ground to make up in the league, though, with the club six points adrift of the top four heading into the weekend as Cristiano Ronaldo publicly urged his teammates to improve their attitudes.

Villa have been showing their own intent in the transfer window with the signings of Lucas Digne from Everton and Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona.

However, despite improving under Steven Gerrard, Villa remain down in 14th and any hopes of securing European football this season have all but turned to dust. Here is everything you need to know:

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will get underway at 5.30pm GMT at Villa Park on Saturday 15 January.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

What is the team news?

Marvelous Nakamba and Leon Bailey are ruled out due to injury while John McGinn is suspended after picking up five yellow cards this season. Bertrand Traore is away at the African Cup of Nations.

Scott McTominay and Luke Shaw are also both suspended after picking up five yellow cards. Paul Pogba remains out while Anthony Martial is recovering from a knee injury. Eric Bailly is away at the African Cup of Nations.

Predicted line-ups

Aston Villa: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne; Ramsey, Luiz, Sanson; Buendia, Coutinho, Watkins

Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Maguire, Telles; Fred, Matic; Greenwood, Fernandes; Ronaldo, Cavani

Odds

Aston Villa - 21/10

Draw - 5/2

Manchester United - 6/5

Prediction

Aston Villa will be desperate to respond after defeat against United in the FA Cup and will benefit from being on home turf. The arrivals of Digne and Coutinho will boost the squad and it is likely to be a close and hard-fought encounter. Not for the first time this season, though, Ronald might just pop up with a late winner. Aston Villa 1-2 Manchester United.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canadian offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has plenty to ponder in off-season

    Slated to become a free agent in the off-season, Canadian Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has more to consider than just where he'll continue his NFL career. The New York Jets veteran offensive lineman earned his medical degree from McGill in 2018 while a member of the Kansas City Chiefs. With the Jets' season now complete following a 27-10 loss Sunday to the Buffalo Bills, Duvernay-Tardif said he has medical considerations to also address this winter. "Honestly, everything is on the table right now," D

  • Rangers' Shesterkin shuts out Sharks 3-0 in return to lineup

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Igor Shesterkin made 37 saves in his return from COVID-19 protocol, Braden Schneider scored in his NHL debut and the New York Rangers beat the San Jose Sharks 3-0 on Thursday night. Chris Kreider got his first career short-handed goal and an empty-netter to reach 200 goals as the Rangers followed up a 1-0 victory over the Sharks at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 3 with another shutout less than six weeks later. Adin Hill stopped 27 shots for the Sharks, who failed in their

  • Penguins centre Evgeni Malkin nearing return from knee injury

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Pittsburgh centre Evgeni Malkin could make his season debut on Tuesday night when the Penguins face the Anaheim Ducks. Coach Mike Sullivan said Monday that he anticipates the four-time All-Star and 2012 Hart Trophy winner will be a “game-time” decision as Pittsburgh continues its West Coast swing. The 35-year-old Malkin hasn't played since undergoing right knee surgery in June. Malkin has been skating with his teammates for several weeks and was cleared to start taking con

  • NHL unveils 2022 All-Star Game captains, rosters

    This year's NHL All-Star Weekend in Vegas will feature the skills competition on February 4, followed by a four-team 3-on-3 tournament on Saturday.

  • NHLPA files grievance after Sharks terminate Kane's contract

    The NHL Players’ Association has filed a grievance against the San Jose Sharks for terminating the remainder of Evander Kane’s contract, a person with direct knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Monday. The grievance, contending the Sharks did not have sufficient grounds to make the move, was filed Sunday night, the person said, speaking on condition of anonymity because the matter is now in the league’s hands. The Sharks placed Kane on unconditional waivers on Saturday, saying

  • Oilers prospect Dylan Holloway added to NHL's COVID-19 protocol

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have placed prospect Dylan Holloway into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, the club announced Monday. The forward joins a long list of teammates currently in isolation, including captain Connor McDavid and defenceman Tyson Barrie. The move came 24 hours after the NHL pushed back Monday's game against the Ottawa Senators at Rogers Place until Saturday because of coronavirus issues involving the Oilers. Edmonton placed forwards Warren Foegele and Tyler Benson in protocol

  • Lawmaker proposes mandatory neck guards after hockey death

    HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut state lawmaker says she plans to introduce legislation requiring all hockey players to wear a neck guard or a similar protective device during practice or games following the death last week of a 10th-grade player whose neck was cut by a skate. While the governing body for interscholastic sports among secondary schools, the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference, requires all hockey players to wear neck protection, the rules don't apply to private sc

  • Olympic athletes heading to Beijing warned about Chinese cyber spies

    OTTAWA — Athletes representing Canada in the Beijing Winter Olympics next month are being told to take extra precautions against Chinese cyber surveillance, including the danger of electronic devices being infected with spyware. Sports Minister Pascale St-Onge said the government has been "working closely" with the Olympic and Paralympic committees, which are briefing athletes on security in China, including on the risk of being hacked. The minister said the Canadian Olympic and Paralympic Commi

  • Cale Makar making himself a Hart candidate in special season

    Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar is putting up offensive numbers that put him on pace to break the 40-goal mark, rare territory for a blueliner, putting him contention for the Hart trophy on top of an almost locked-in Norris award.&nbsp;

  • Seahawks face changes after first losing season in a decade

    RENTON, Wash. (AP) — After the first losing season in more than a decade it seems as if there will, or should, be changes coming for the Seattle Seahawks. The unknown is how deep those changes will go and how involved owner Jody Allen will be with the direction moving forward. Could they be massive and possibly include head coach Pete Carroll, general manager John Schneider, or quarterback Russell Wilson? Maybe. More likely is that there are superficial tweaks and the group that has led Seattle

  • Steelers visit Chiefs with nothing-to-lose playoff attitude

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Mike Tomlin and Ben Roethlisberger are brutally honest about the Steelers' chances of advancing past the wild-card round of the playoffs, especially given the Chiefs humiliated them just a few weeks ago in Arrowhead Stadium. First, the Pittsburgh coach: “I don't know how much you learn from it, to be quite honest with you. They smashed us so definitely," Tomlin said of the first meeting. “More than anything, this is like a reboot.” Then, the quarterback: “We probably aren

  • Report: Raptors showing interest in re-acquiring centre Jakob Poeltl

    The Raptors are said to be interested in filling a need by bringing back one of the players they traded away for Kawhi Leonard.

  • Raiders get past turmoil, face AFC champ Bengals in playoffs

    LAS VEGAS (10-7) at CINCINNATI (10-7) Saturday, 4:35 p.m. EST, NBC BETTING LINE: Bengals by 5 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Raiders 8-9; Bengals 10-7. SERIES RECORD: Raiders lead 21-12. LAST MEETING: Bengals beat Raiders 32-13 on Nov. 21 in Las Vegas. LAST WEEK: Raiders beat Chargers 35-32, OT; Bengals lost to Browns 21-16. RAIDERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (11), RUSH (28), PASS (6), SCORING (18). RAIDERS DEFENSE: OVERALL (14), RUSH (19), PASS (13), SCORING (26). BENGALS OFFEN

  • Duchene scores 2nd goal in OT, Predators top Avalanche 5-4

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored two goals, including the game-winner on a power play 3:01 into overtime, and the streaking Nashville Predators beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-4 on Tuesday night. Luke Kunin also scored twice, Tanner Jeannot added a goal and Juuse Saros made 40 saves to help Western Conference-leading Nashville win its fifth straight. Roman Josi had three assists in a matchup between the top two teams in the Central Division. “I just liked our mindset,” Predators coach J

  • Team USA reveals men's Olympic hockey roster for Beijing Games

    Team USA released its Beijing Olympic men's hockey roster on Thursday, with players from the NCAA, Europe and AHL comprising the 25-man group.

  • Brady, SB champions focused on Eagles, not personal success

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady’s looking ahead, though not beyond this weekend. No one’s had more success in the NFL playoffs than the seven-time Super Bowl champion, who says his focus is on trying to help the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Philadelphia Eagles and not a dazzling postseason resume or how well he’s played at age 44. The Bucs (13-4) set a franchise record for wins during the regular season, with Brady joining Drew Brees and Peyton Manning as the only quarterbacks in the past 30 years

  • Nick Nurse discusses the growth in Fred VanVleet & Pascal Siakam

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse comments on the level that Pascal Siakam & Fred VanVleet are playing at, working with Siakam on becoming a non-traditional big and&nbsp; how the tandem of Scottie Barnes and Siakam have complemented each other in backup point guard minutes.

  • Cockburn, Frazier lead No. 25 Illinois over Michigan 68-53

    CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Kofi Cockburn scored 21 points and hauled in 10 rebounds to help No. 25 Illinois over Michigan 68-53 on Friday night. Both teams struggled from distance in a foul-plagued first half, combining to go 1 of 20 from 3-point range. DeVante’ Jones led Michigan with 17 points on a 7 of 16 shooting clip, and was the only Wolverine to make a 3 on 10 attempts. Jones brought the Wolverines back within six points with his jumper with 5:16 left, but from there, Illinois' Trent Frazier

  • Clanachan to step down as CPL commissioner, looks to bring expansion team to Windsor

    TORONTO — David Clanachan is stepping down as commissioner of the Canadian Premier League to spearhead the launch of an expansion club in the Windsor/Essex County region. The league announced Monday that Clanachan has been been awarded exclusive rights for a CPL expansion club in his hometown, contingent on delivering a soccer-specific stadium and "other expansion criteria to league standards." The eight-team CPL, which wrapped up its third season last month with Pacific FC crowned champion, alr

  • Without Ronaldo, Man United labours to FA Cup win over Villa

    MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Without the injured Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United laboured to a 1-0 win over Aston Villa in the third round of the FA Cup thanks to Scott McTominay’s early goal on Monday. McTominay met a curling cross from fellow midfielder Fred with a glancing header in the eighth minute to seal a home match against second-tier Middlesbrough in the fourth round next month. Yet the victory will do little to inspire confidence among United’s fans that Ralf Rangnick, the interim