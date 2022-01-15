Aston Villa vs Manchester United live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV

(Getty Images)

Just days after meeting in the FA Cup, Aston Villa and Manchester United face off again in the Premier League this afternoon.

Ralf Rangnick’s side held on to a 1-0 victory in the third round tie after Scott McTominay scored the game’s only goal after just eight minutes.

Cristiano Ronaldo was rested for the fixture but should return to the starting line-up, having publicly urged his teammates to correct their attitudes and strive for more in an interview with Sky Sports.

Meanwhile, Villa have completed the signing of Lucas Digne from Everton as they back Steven Gerrard in the transfer market, with Philippe Coutinho officially unveiled as a Villa player earlier this week.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will get underway at 5.30pm GMT at Villa Park on Saturday 15 January.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

Marvelous Nakamba and Leon Bailey are ruled out due to injury while John McGinn is suspended after picking up five yellow cards this season. Bertrand Traore is away at the African Cup of Nations.

Scott McTominay and Luke Shaw are also both suspended after picking up five yellow cards. Paul Pogba remains out while Anthony Martial is recovering from a knee injury. Eric Bailly is away at the African Cup of Nations.

Predicted line-ups

Aston Villa: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne; Ramsey, Luiz, Sanson; Buendia, Coutinho, Watkins

Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Maguire, Telles; Fred, Matic; Greenwood, Fernandes; Ronaldo, Cavani

Odds

Aston Villa - 21/10

Draw - 5/2

Manchester United - 6/5

Prediction

Aston Villa will be desperate to respond after defeat against United in the FA Cup and will benefit from being on home turf. The arrivals of Digne and Coutinho will boost the squad and it is likely to be a close and hard-fought encounter. Not for the first time this season, though, Ronald might just pop up with a late winner. Aston Villa 1-2 Manchester United.