Aston Villa vs Manchester City live: score and latest updates from the Premier League

05:54 PM

23 mins: Aston Villa 0 Man City 0

Cash is back up now, but he's still grabbing his hamstring, clearly still feeling some discomfort. It looks like he'll be coming off.

05:52 PM

21 mins: Aston Villa 0 Man City 0

Cash has gone down and he's holding his hamstring. He's receiving medical treatment.

Ashley Young is warming up on the touchline.

05:50 PM

18 mins: Aston Villa 0 Man City 0

De Bruyne sends Foden down the left flank, he manages to keep it in but is then dispossessed by Cash.

Cash with a sloppy clearance and it comes to Cancelo who lets rip. It's deflected out for a City corner.

05:48 PM

16 mins: Aston Villa 0 Man City 0

A rare Villa attack as Digne sends a ball in from the left side of the City box from a free kick. He's looking for Mings, but City manage to clear.

05:47 PM

Touchline cam

Pep and Gerrard - PA

05:45 PM

14 mins: Aston Villa 0 Man City 0

A cross from De Bruyne on the right and Gundogan's almost on the end of it! Very close.

05:43 PM

Mings and Haaland battle for the ball

Haaland and Mings - Action Images via Reuters

05:42 PM

11 mins: Aston Villa 0 Man City 0

De Bruyne with a corner. Sent in to the middle of the box, but it's met by Tyrone Mings. City will come again.

Cancelo in towards Phil Foden, who keeps it in with a volley on the byline towards the six-yard box, but Martinez rises and claims the ball.

05:40 PM

10 mins: Aston Villa 0 Man City 0

Rodri with a switch to Foden on the left side of the Villa box, but the England international fails to read it well and ends up handling the ball.

05:40 PM

9 mins: Aston Villa 0 Man City 0

De Bruyne finds space, played in by Silva. He opens his body and shoots towards the far corner from the outside of the box, but it's just wide. We've seen him score a few of those in his time.

05:38 PM

7 mins: Aston Villa 0 Man City 0

Kevin De Bruyne falls back into the right back position and floats in a cross trying to find Gundogan with a running ball in the Villa box, but it's a bit too far ahead of the German. Lots of movement from the City players at Villa Park.

05:35 PM

4 mins: Aston Villa 0 Man City 0

Kyle Walker wastes an opportunity for an early lead.

Silva plays in Walker on the right side of the Villa box. Walker goes for goal from a wide angle and fires over, not even testing Martinez. That was wasted. He had Haaland square to him in the box.

05:33 PM

2 mins: Aston Villa 0 Man City 0

Konsa looks long for Watkins, but Dias heads down to Stones for City to get back into possession.

05:31 PM

1 min: Aston Villa 0 Man City 0

Digne whips one it from the left, it takes a small deflection to pull it away from Ollie Watkins.

Exactly the starting press Gerrard would've wanted.

05:30 PM

Kick off!

Aston Villa get us under way.

05:28 PM

The players emerge; a reminder of the line ups

Aston Villa: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne, Ramsey, Kamara, McGinn, Douglas Luiz, Watkins, Bailey.

Subs: Ings, Buendia, Chambers, Augustinsson, Young, Bednarek, Coutinho, Olsen, Archer.

Man City: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Dias, Joao Cancelo, Gundogan, Rodri, Bernardo Silva, De Bruyne, Foden, Haaland.

Subs: Ake, Grealish, Ortega, Alvarez, Gomez, Mahrez, Palmer, Lewis, Wilson-Esbrand.

Villa Park: players emerge - Action Images via Reuters

05:24 PM

Jamie Carragher says Aston Villa's appointment of Steven Gerrard was a gamble but they have to hold their nerve

Now Gerrard is enduring his first wobble in management, a question is being asked more frequently: was it too soon for Gerrard to move from Scotland to Villa? Obviously, I would say no. It felt like the right move for all parties last October even if the coach and board are fighting to keep their long-term plans on track. As a coach, Gerrard will be first to admit he is a work in progress. Including his time at Liverpool’s academy, he has only been in management for five years.

05:19 PM

Warm ups

Erling Haaland - PA

Foden - PA

Ederson - Action Images via Reuters

05:16 PM

Pep Guardiola speaks with Sky Sports

On facing Aston Villa:

Last season, when we came here, it was so tight. It will not be an exception today. The quality is there, the physicality. They want to come back. The best of them today will be on the pitch.

Pep Guardiola - Getty Images Europe

05:10 PM

Steven Gerrard speaks with Sky Sports before the match

On keeping Douglas Luiz:

He knows, he's got my backing. I'm well aware of the talent he's got. What we did say is that we can't lose the player in the final moments of the window. The owners have sent a message which is loud and clear.

On playing Man City today:

It goes without saying that we're going to have to work extremely hard out of possession. [Leander ] Dendoncker's got tonsillitis. Jan's [Bednarek] obviously had one session. He had a manic 24 hours before that session. Listen, Man City are a world class outfit. We have to get everything perfect today to get an outside chance. I've told the players it's on me, and it should be. We need to try to take every little small advantage we can get today because we're playing against a world class outfit.

Steven Gerrard - Getty Images Europe

04:35 PM

Manchester City team and subs: De Bruyne in for Alvarez

Manchester City (4-3-3): Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Cancelo; Rodri, Gundogan, Bernardo; De Bruyne, Haaland, Foden

Subs: Ortega, Wilson-Esbrand, Lewis, Ake, Gomez, Grealish, Palmer, Alvarez, Mahrez

04:32 PM

Aston Villa team and subs: Douglas Luiz starts

Aston Villa (4-3-3): Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne; Kamara, McGinn, Luiz; Ramsey, Watkins, Bailey

Subs: Olsen, Chambers, Augustinsson, Young, Bednarek, Coutinho, Buendia, Ings, Archer.

04:11 PM

Pressure mounts on Steven Gerrard

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport's coverage of Manchester City's visit to Villa Park, a second vs 19th clash as the Aston Villa manager battles for his job.

Villa have lost four of their first five games of the season, picking up a single win against fellow strugglers Everton.

Adding to a tough week for former England midfielders, Scott Parker was fired as manager of Bournemouth on Tuesday. Steven Gerrard is now the bookmakers favourite to be the next Premier League manager to leave their post.

Gerrard said: "I'm really honest and self-critical of myself. I'll do my job to the best I can do, I'll step forward, I'll take the responsibility in the best way I can. But if I stood here and said to you that I wasn't concerned, I think you'd look at me as if I was from a different planet."

Villa conducted some last minute transfer day business, bringing in Leander Dendoncker from West Midlands rivals Wolves, but he is a doubt for this evening's clash.

The £13million midfielder has a throat problem, but Jan Bednarek, who signed on loan from Southampton, is in contention.

Villa staved off deadline day interest from Arsenal for Douglas Luiz, despite the midfielder being out of contract next summer.

Gerrard said: "From a personal point of view, I very much back the club's decision and stance on that. I spoke to Dougie face to face yesterday and he understood where it was at and the position that the club was in.

"He very much respects the decision. Hopefully it will calm down in the hours and days to come and he'll be fine moving forward."