Aston Villa vs Manchester City – Predicted lineup and team news

Aston Villa welcome a Manchester City side in crisis to Villa Park in Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off.

Unai Emery’s side will be aiming to inflict more misery on the Premier League champions, who have lost five of their last seven league fixtures. Villa, who won this fixture last season, will be seeking a response of their own, having conceded two late goals to lose at Nottingham Forest last weekend.

The Villans have struggled for consistency in the Premier League despite impressive performances in the Champions League. However, Emery’s side are just three points outside the Champions League places heading into this weekend’s fixtures.

Aston Villa vs Manchester City – Predicted lineup and team news

Aston Villa team news

Emery faces a huge call on who leads the line for Villa this weekend, with Jhon Duran having strengthened his argument with another goal last weekend. Duran is Villa’s leading scorer this season (11) and has netted in each of his five starts across all competitions.

Tyrone Mings should be available after withdrawing from the defeat at Forest due to illness, while Leon Bailey could return from a hamstring issue. However, Jacob Ramsey remains out and is not expected to return before the New Year.

Aston Villa predicted lineup

Aston Villa predicted XI: Martinez; Konsa, Carlos, Torres, Digne; Kamara, Tielemans, Onana; Rogers, McGinn; Watkins.

When is Aston Villa vs Manchester City?

Aston Villa host Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday December 21st 2024. Kick-off at Villa Park is 12:30pm GMT.

What TV channel is Aston Villa vs Manchester City?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 with coverage beginning from 11am GMT.

Read – Eight talking points ahead of the Premier League weekend

See more – 5️⃣ spicy fixtures you must watch this weekend 🌶

Follow The Football Faithful on Social Media:

Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | TikTok