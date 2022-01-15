Aston Villa vs Man United LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Aston Villa vs Manchester United - LIVE!

Two familiar opponents lock horns once again at Villa Park this evening, just five days after their FA Cup showdown.

Manchester United booked a fourth-round date with Middlesbrough with a 1-0 victory at Old Trafford on Monday evening, with Scott McTominay netting a crucial early header.

However, that certainly did not tell the full story, with Steven Gerrard’s Villa much the better side throughout and having two goals ruled out as they created numerous chances.

Despite the win, United’s performance did preciously little to quell ongoing concerns over their current disjointed squad and the lack of progress shown under Ralf Rangnick.

Aston Villa could hand debuts to new signings Lucas Digne and Philippe Coutinho as they try to halt a run of three successive losses and pull off a first league double over tonight’s opponents since 1954-55.

The September meeting between these teams was dramatic, with Kortney Hause scoring what proved to be the winning goal before giving away a penalty that was missed by Bruno Fernandes.

Follow Aston Villa vs Manchester United LIVE with Standard Sport’s blog below!

Aston Villa vs Man United latest news

Kick-off time: 5.30pm GMT, Villa Park

How to watch: Sky Sports

Aston Villa team news: Digne and Coutinho could make debuts

Man United team news: Ronaldo should return

Prediction: Aston Villa 2-1 Man United

15:31 , Matt Verri

Luke Shaw and Scott McTominay will miss the game through suspension, meaning Alex Telles and Nemanja Matic could return to the side.

Cristiano Ronaldo is hopeful he will be in contention, alongside Jadon Sancho after both missed the FA Cup win.

Elsewhere, Diogo Dalot could miss out after suffering a nasty gash on Monday.

Predicted Manchester United XI (4-2-2-2): De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Varane, Telles; Fred, Matic; Sancho, Greenwood; Ronaldo, Cavani.

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Aston Villa team news

15:23 , Matt Verri

Lucas Digne and Philippe Coutinho are both available to make their Villa debuts, though Steven Gerrard’s comments in the build-up to the match suggest the Brazilian may be slowly eased into life at the club.

Story continues

“He’s not match-fit,” Gerrard said of Coutinho.

“Over at Barcelona, he’s been doing a lot of individual training, he’s been doing training in small groups and also, he had a Covid situation as well.

“He’s trained fully for the last couple of days, there’s still a fantastic player there for sure. I’m sure we’ll see a lot left in this boy because, for me, he’s a fantastic talent, we’re lucky to have him and at the right time, he’ll be unleashed.”

(AFP via Getty Images)

How to watch Aston Villa vs Man United

15:11 , Matt Verri

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HD.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch the game through the Sky Go App.

Good afternoon!

15:02 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Aston Villa vs Man United this evening.

The sides met on Monday in the FA Cup, with United edging through to the fourth round with a nervy 1-0 victory but Steven Gerrard’s side would have taken plenty of positives from that after an impressive display from the visitors.

Buoyed by the signings of Lucas Digne and Philippe Coutinho, and with United still yet to hit anything close to top gear under Ralf Rangnick, Villa will go into the match confident of causing their opponents real problems.

We’ll have all the latest updates and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 5:30pm GMT at Villa Park.