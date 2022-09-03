Aston Villa vs Man City LIVE: Premier League latest score and goal updates as Erling Haaland eyes another hat-trick

Aston Villa host Manchester City in the Premier League desperately needing to pick up points after losing their last three games. Manager Steven Gerrard remains under heavy pressure after their loss to Arsenal on Wednesday in which Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli gave the Gunners a 2-1 win.

The Villans only have a solitary win thus far - 2-1 against Everton - and sit second bottom in the table after four defeats from five games. New faces could turn their form around with deadline day signings Leander Dendoncker and Jan Bednarek providing more top-flight experience to Gerrard’s side.

However, they have a thankless task ahead of them as they take on Pep Guardiola’s Man City this evening. The champions are in rampant form and come into the fixture on the back of a 6-0 thrashing of newly-promoted Nottingham Forest in midweek. Erling Haaland is the division’s most in form player after scoring hat-tricks in back-to-back outings and looks set for more goals at Villa Park.

City sit second in the table and with first-placed Arsenal facing a resurgent Manchester United tomorrow they know the possibility is there to end the weekend top of the pile if they collect three points against Aston Villa tonight.

Follow all the action as Aston Villa face Manchester City in the Premier League:

Aston Villa vs Man City

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne, McGinn, Kamara, Douglas Luiz, Ramsey, Watkins, Bailey

Man City XI: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Stones, Cancelo, Rodri, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Foden, Haaland

5’ CHANCE! Walker in on goal and blazes high and wide with Haaland waiting for a tap-in, 0-0

Aston Villa FC 0 - 0 Manchester City FC

Aston Villa 0-0 Man City

17:41 , Michael Jones

11 mins: Nice work from Bernardo Silva to shift the ball away from Tyrone Mings and lay it off to Rodri. He flicks a pass over to Phil Foden on the left side of the box but Foden handles the ball.

It bounces to Matty Cash who plays it away from the box and the referee lets play go on as Aston Villa regain possession.

Story continues

Aston Villa 0-0 Man City

17:38 , Michael Jones

8 mins: Gundogan makes a run into the box and Kevin De Bruyne attempts to pick him out with a cross field pass from the right-back position.

It’s a decent ball but too far away from the midfielder who can’t reach it as it lands inside the box. Emi Martinez watches it safely out of play.

Aston Villa 0-0 Man City

17:36 , Michael Jones

5 mins: There it is! The ball comes to Erling Haaland who has his back to goal. He knocks it back to Ilkay Gundogan who rolls the ball into the right side of the box to meet Kyle Walker’s run.

Haaland’s spun off his marker and made it into the six-yard box waiting for the pass but Walker goes for goal and blasts it over the top.

Aston Villa 0-0 Man City

17:34 , Michael Jones

3 mins: It’s been a slow start from both teams. Aston Villa have been unable to play through Man City with the visitors patiently waiting for their opportunity to strike.

Kick off: Aston Villa 0-0 Man City

17:31 , Michael Jones

Villa get the ball rolling in this final Premier League match of the day.

Aston Villa took a two-goal lead against Man City on the last day of the 2021/22 season to send shivers down the spines of the City fans. Pep Guardiola’s men came back though and beat them 3-2 to win the Premier League by a point.

Can Villa start quickly again today?

Aston Villa vs Man City

17:29 , Michael Jones

Here come the teams. John McGinn leads out a very defensively looking Aston Villa. They’ll have a lot of questions to answer today but the main one is how to deal with Erling Haaland?

Kick off is up next...

Back-to-back bid feels better than ever for Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola

17:26 , Michael Jones

Pep Guardiola believes Manchester City are in a better place to win a third straight Premier League than the previous time they won back-to-back titles.

The Etihad Stadium side have been the dominant side in English football since the Catalan took over, with a third-placed finish in his first season followed by four league crowns in five seasons.

Liverpool are the only side to have won the title during that time, with Jurgen Klopp’s men finishing 18 points ahead of second-placed City in 2019-20.

There was a stark early drop-off after winning the league in 2017-18 and 2018-19, with Guardiola confident they are in a better headspace to go for three in a row now.

Back-to-back bid feels better than ever for Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola

Haaland on verge of goalscoring record

17:22 , Michael Jones

Erling Haaland has scored nine goals in five Premier League appearances.

The player to have reached 10 Premier League goals in the fewest appearances is Mick Quinn, who did so in six games for Coventry in 1992.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Will Coutinho get on the score sheet?

17:17 , Michael Jones

Philippe Coutinho has netted in five of his seven league games against Manchester City.

(Getty Images)

Aston Villa vs Man City

17:12 , Michael Jones

Warm-ups are underway at Villa Park.

(PA)

(PA)

Villa’s key man

17:07 , Michael Jones

Ollie Watkins has scored five goals in four top-flight appearances versus the reigning champions. The Villans will need him to be on target again today if they hope to defeat Man City.

(Getty Images)

Aston Villa vs Man City

17:03 , Michael Jones

Manchester City are unbeaten in 20 Premier League away games with 15 wins and five draws in that run. There have only been four instances of longer such runs in the competition, will Aston Villa end it today?

Premier League scores

17:02 , Michael Jones

What a finish to the 3pm Premier League kick offs. Goals, drama, offsides they’ve had it all. Here’s how the six top-flight matches ended:

Brentford 5-2 Leeds

Chelsea 2-1 West Ham

Newcastle 0-0 Crystal Palace

Nottingham Forest 2-3 Bournemouth

Tottenham 2-1 Fulham

Wolves 1-0 Southampton

Seven goals in the Brentford match versus Leeds, Bournemouth came from two goals down to win against Forest and West Ham Utd have lost a point against Chelsea due to a dodgy VAR decision that disallowed a goal from Maxwel Cornet.

Villa vs Premier League champions

16:56 , Michael Jones

Aston Villa have lost 15 of their last 16 Premier League games against the reigning champions, with the exception the 7-2 victory over Liverpool in October 2020.

Gerrard on facing Man City

16:52 , Michael Jones

Steven Gerrard was asked about how Aston Villa will go about taking on Manchester City today as they look to move out of the relegation by picking up three points.

“It goes without saying that you’re playing against one of the best teams in the world. They’re littered with world class stars and arguably the best manager out there.” said the Villa boss,

“That’s the challenge for us. We’ve run this Manchester City side close on both occasions that I’ve personally competed against them with this team.

“The plan will be to make it extremely hard for them and to take them to places where they don’t want to go. We don’t want to go into the game – because of what’s happened so far this season – with any fear around the place.

“We need to have belief and confidence and make it as hard as we can for them. When the time comes to show our quality, like we have done against Manchester City last year when we had an opportunity in the final minutes with young Carney (Chukwuemeka), to snatch something.

“We know we can hurt this team. We’re looking forward to the game.”

Villa under Gerrard

16:48 , Michael Jones

Since March Aston Villa have won just three of their 16 league games with three draws and 10 defeats in that run. They have lost half of their 32 top-flight fixtures under Steven Gerrard.

His top-flight record in charge of Villa is 11 wins, five draws and 16 defeats.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says too much expected of striker Erling Haaland

16:43 , Michael Jones

Pep Guardiola believes that unrealistic expectations are already being made of Erling Haaland after scoring consecutive Premier League hat-tricks.

The Manchester City striker hit three inside 38 minutes against Nottingham Forest on Wednesday night, just days after a second-half hat-trick earned the champions a 4-2 comeback victory over Crystal Palace.

Haaland has scored nine goals in his first five Premier League games - a top-flight record - and is the first player in the post-1992 era to score nine times in August alone.

Pep Guardiola says already too much expected of Erling Haaland

City of fire

16:39 , Michael Jones

Manchester City’s haul of 19 goals is their highest after five games of a league season.

They are vying to score multiple goals in a 15th successive Premier League fixture, which would equal the record set by Liverpool in 2019.

Aston Villa vs Man City team changes

16:35 , Michael Jones

Steven Gerrard makes just one change to the Aston Villa team that lined-up against Arsenal last time out. Emiliano Buendia is replaced with Douglas Luiz.

Pep Guardiola also make just one change as Kevin de Bruyne returns at the expense of Julien Alvarez.

Aston Villa vs Man City line-ups

16:30 , Michael Jones

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne, McGinn, Kamara, Douglas Luiz, Ramsey, Watkins, Bailey

This is your Aston Villa team to face Manchester City. 👊#AVLMCI pic.twitter.com/b7EYtvwwEz — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) September 3, 2022

Man City XI: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Stones, Cancelo, Rodri, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Foden, Haaland

Dendoncker on joining Villa

16:27 , Michael Jones

New Aston Villa signing Leander Dendoncker spoke about how it feels to make the move across from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

“I’m very excited to have signed for Villa,” he said. “It’s a new challenge for me. I’m really excited to be here and I’ve already been shown around the training ground.

“I can feel that this a big club, you can just feel it. I obviously know the players from playing against them, and I know it’s a very good team with good players.

“I’m really happy to be here.”

Villa’s terrible form

16:23 , Michael Jones

Defeat would see Villa lose five of their opening six top-flight matches for the first time since 1986/87, a season which saw them finish bottom.

They have lost 13 Premier League games in 2022, a tally exceeded only by Everton’s 15 defeats

Guardiola on Haaland

16:18 , Michael Jones

Manchester City boss, Pep Guardiola, is thrilled with Erling Haaland’s desire to score goals after the striker netted back-to-bakc hat-tricks in the Premier League.

Have a watch at Guardiola praising Haaland’s clinical ability.

Gerrard on deadline day signings

16:13 , Michael Jones

Aston Villa were active right to the end of the transfer window and brought in Leander Dendoncker and Jan Bednarek on deadline day.

At his pre-match press conference Villa boss Steven Gerrard spoke about what each player brings to the team.

“Both players bring vital Premier League experience and international experience. They bring profile into the team and stature, which I think we need.” he said,

“I’m hoping they bring a real positive energy that is needed at the moment. Hopefully they’ll give the current group some help and support that is very much needed in view of our recent results.

“I’m delighted to get them in. It was a challenge in both situations because they were very much in demand. So for them to choose Aston Villa and come to play for us is important.

“The work behind the scenes to get them done was crucial, so well done to those people as well.”

Aston Villa vs Man City

16:09 , Michael Jones

Aston Villa are winless in their last 11 top-flight meetings with Manchester City - one draw, 10 defeats - losing each of the last seven by an aggregate score of 22-5.

City have won 14 of their last 16 league games against Villa - one draw, one loss - their only defeat in this run was a 3-2 defeat at Villa Park in September 2013.

The champions have won 28 Premier League games against the Villans - against no side do they have a better record.

Frank Lampard adamant Virgil van Dijk should have been sent off in Everton’s draw with Liverpool

16:04 , Michael Jones

Frank Lampard criticised the officials for not sending Virgil van Dijk off in the Merseyside derby for a foul on Amadou Onana that he felt was a dangerous tackle.

The Liverpool centre-back was cautioned for a foul on the Everton summer signing in the 0-0 draw at Goodison Park but Lampard was surprised at referee Anthony Taylor’s decision and more surprised VAR Darren England did not intervene to dismiss the Dutchman.

And Lampard, who is aggrieved his players were criticised for time-wasting this week, felt Everton would have had a greater chance of recording a first win of the season if Liverpool had been reduced to 10 men for the last 20 minutes.

Lampard adamant Van Dijk should have seen red Merseyside derby

Aston Villa vs Man City early team news

16:00 , Michael Jones

Aston Villa will monitor new signing Leander Dendoncker who has a sore throat but Jan Bednarek is available following his loan move from Southampton.

Diego Carlos is a long-term absentee as he recovers from a torn Achilles.

Jack Grealish and Nathan Ake are back in training for Man City could feature but Kalvin Phillips is recovering from a shoulder problem.

Manuel Akanji, who has signed from Borussia Dortmund on deadline day, is unlikely to start but may play a part later on.

Half-time scores

15:56 , Michael Jones

Following Everton and Liverpool’s goalless draw in the Merseyside derby earlier today there are six Premier League fixtures currently in action.

At half-time Brentford, Nottingham Forest, Tottenham and Wolves all have leads. Here’s how those matches stand:

Brentford 2-1 Leeds

Chelsea 0-0 West Ham

Newcastle 0-0 Crystal Palace

Nottingham Forest 2-0 Bournemouth

Tottenham 1-0 Fulham

Wolves 1-0 Southampton

Aston Villa vs Manchester City

15:53 , Michael Jones

Tonight’s late kick off sees Pep Guardiola’s Man City travel to Aston Villa looking to finish the day at the top of the Premier League table.

They’ll do so if they beat Steven Gerrard’s struggling side and it looks as though it’s going to be a tough outing for the Villans. They’re up against Erling Haaland who already has nine goals in five games since joining City and will be hoping to add to that tally before the Champions League starts this week.

That said, Guardiola may elect to rest his star striker with an eye on the the European group stages in a few days time. We’ll find out if Haaland starts in the not too distant future.

Jordan Pickford heroics deny Liverpool to ensure deserved derby point for Everton

14:52 , Michael Jones

Four months after Jurgen Klopp was closing in on the quadruple, he has a less prestigious quartet. The German remains unbeaten at Goodison Park but a fourth goalless draw across Stanley Park of his reign meant that, winless as they remain, Everton emerged with more credit from the 241st Merseyside derby than Liverpool.

A game of 36 shots was far more dramatic than the scoreline suggested. It had everything but the goal, with one disallowed, the woodwork rattled four times and a quite brilliant performance by Jordan Pickford. His meetings with Liverpool have featured harrowing errors and a terrible injury to Virgil van Dijk. This time Pickford traded the role of villain for that of hero, with an extraordinary save from Darwin Nunez, a very fine one from Roberto Firmino and an invaluable injury-time stop to thwart Mohamed Salah, while the Dutchman may have been fortunate to avoid a red card for a challenge on Amadou Onana. If controversy can be a constant in such fixtures, along with an Everton wait for a home win that now dates back to 2010, Liverpool could be concerned by more recent trends.

Nine points have escaped their grasp already this season and, while they mounted a second-half onslaught, a new habit of slow starts is impeding them. At least this time they avoided conceding the first goal in a game, albeit because there were none.

Jordan Pickford heroics deny Liverpool to ensure deserved derby point for Everton

FT Everton 0-0 Liverpool

14:41 , Michael Jones

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk says that Liverpool should have won the game telling BT Sport: “Obviously they had a couple of opportunities and an offside goal. They had two good saves from Alisson, I think we had a little more [chances] than that. We should have won in my opinion. It feels like we lost two points.

“We wanted to stay calm. They wanted to be aggressive, feed the crowd. We had to keep our cool and play quickly from side to side, because the spaces were so massive between the lines. Sometimes we did that, sometimes we didn’t and created unnecessary problems.

“We changed system a little bit [at half-time] but it’s still the same principles. At times it went well, but at times we could have done better. It feels like we lost points here, but it’s still early in the season. We have to stick together, focus on winning games and take it step by step.

“A clean sheet also wasn’t a bad thing at this stage.”

FT Everton 0-0 Liverpool

14:37 , Michael Jones

Post-match reaction from Everton’s Jordan Pickford who told BT Sport: “We didn’t get the three points but we got the draw and can start building now.

“I made some good saves, Alisson made some good saves, but that’s our job. It’s my first clean sheet of the season and another building block for the team to get better.

“We have four points from four draws, but if we keep building we will get stronger and get the wins.”

FT Everton 0-0 Liverpool

14:33 , Michael Jones

It was a day for the goalkeepers at Goodison Park as neither team could break the the defences of Jordan Pickford or Alisson Becker.

(REUTERS)

(REUTERS)

(REUTERS)

Full-time: Everton 0-0 Liverpool

14:26 , Michael Jones

90+7 mins: There’s the full-time whistle. The game ends all square.

It’s been an entertaining nil-nil but a nil-nil nonetheless. Jordan Pickford and Alisson Becker were both exceptional in goal and they needed to be.

The points are shared at Goodison Park.

Everton 0-0 Liverpool

14:24 , Michael Jones

90+5 mins: Off the post!

Liverpool fly through the pitch quickly and work the ball to Salah in the box. He shoots and Pickford gets a touch to turn it onto the post!

The ball come sback to Salah and he turns it wide with the follow-up.

Everton 0-0 Liverpool

14:22 , Michael Jones

90+3 mins: Liverpool throw men into the box and Tarkowski gets in a block from Salah’s left-footed effort. The Reds want a penalty but the referee lets play go on.

Everton 0-0 Liverpool

14:19 , Michael Jones

90 mins: Six minutes of added time to play.

Everton fly forward on the counter-attack and set up a three-on-three. Liverpool are scrambling to get back and Milner misses out in an attempted tackle of Dwight McNeil.

McNeil gives the ball to Gray who shoots but can’t beat Alisson.

Everton 0-0 Liverpool

14:16 , Michael Jones

86 mins: Save! Mo Salah collects the ball just outside the box and flicks it in with the outside of his left boot. It’s a perfect pass for Roberto Firmino who turns the ball towards goal with his first touch and forces Jordan Pickford into a leaping save to his right.

Pickford has to stretch to get there but his strong right hand keeps the ball out. How crucial will that stop prove to be?

Everton 0-0 Liverpool

14:12 , Michael Jones

83 mins: Dwight McNeil replaces Anthony Gordon for Everton. It’s the home side who are pushing at the minute. They’re probing down the right side before switching the ball over to Iwobi on the left.

Liverpool can’t get on the ball. Maupay and McNeil combine to get into the box and McNeil curls one at goal. Alisson leaps up and tips it over the crossbar!

Good save.

Everton 0-0 Liverpool

14:08 , Michael Jones

80 mins: Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliott are hooked off by Jurgen Klopp with Diogo Jota and Joel Matip brought on. That means there are changes in position for Joe Gomez who moves to right back and James Milner who is brought into midfield.

10 minutes to go, will there be a winning goal?

Everton 0-0 Liverpool

14:07 , Michael Jones

77 mins: Van Dijk is given a yellow card and Everton win a free kick. Demarai Gray puts it into the box and Fabinho heads it away. Tarkowski stays up the pitch and wins a corner off Milner as Everton whip the ball back in.

The corner comes in from Gray but Fabinho is up there to head it clear.

Everton 0-0 Liverpool

14:04 , Michael Jones

74 mins: Everton sense that Liverpool are there for the taking. James Miner looks uncharacteristically shaky at right-back and there are spaces in and around the Reds’ final third.

A Liverpool counter-attack almost pays off but Diaz’s final ball to slip Andy Robertson into the area is poor and Patterson intercepts.

NO GOAL! Everton 0-0 Liverpool

14:00 , Michael Jones

71 mins: Disallowed goal! It’s an extremely close call but Coady is judged to have just been offside as Maupay slid the ball into the six-yard box.

It’s a matter of inches but the goal is chalked off.

GOAL! Everton 1-0 Liverpool (Coady, 69’)⚽️

13:57 , Michael Jones

69 mins: Conor Coady scores for Everton! Demarai Gray swings a cross in from the right wing and finds Neal Maupay on the opposite side of the penalty area.

Maupay drives the ball across the face of goal as James Milner lunges in for a tackle. Coady is wide open and taps the ball into the back of the net.

But, is he offside? VAR is going to check.

Everton 0-0 Liverpool

13:55 , Michael Jones

66 mins: Chance! Oh Everton should be in front. After Pickford’s heroics they fly up the pitch on the counter-attack and Neal Maupay is played in on goal.

He’s just got Alisson to beat but goes for power and blasts it at the Liverpool goalkeeper who keeps it out with a body block.

Everton 0-0 Liverpool

13:53 , Michael Jones

65 mins: Save! An Everton corner is cleared by Van Dijk and Liverpool drive up the pitch. Milner whips a long ball across to Diaz who guides it into the box for Nunez.

Nunez drops it down to Firmino who shoots and forces Pickford into a sharp save to his right.

Pickford is called into action again from the corner as Firmino has another effort guided towards the bottom corner. The Everton goalkeeper keeps it out but Van Dijk recycles the ball.

He flicks it to Diaz who lays a pass off to Fabinho. Fabinho turns a shot towards goal but Pickford is well positioned to turn it away once more!

Brilliant goalkeeping from the Everton man.

Everton 0-0 Liverpool

13:50 , Michael Jones

62 mins: Idrissa Gana Gueye returns for Everton. He’s a popular figure at Goodison Park thanks to his previous stint at the club and Frank Lampard brings him on with just under 30 minutes of this derby to go. Tom Davies is the man replaced.

Everton 0-0 Liverpool

13:47 , Michael Jones

59 mins: Patterson puts the ball behind for a Liverpool corner that Tsimikas curls in toward Van Dijk. He wins the header but knocks it straight out of play.

Jurgen Klopp decides to make a double change now. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Tsimikas are both taken off with James Milner and Andy Robertson brought on.

Everton 0-0 Liverpool

13:45 , Michael Jones

57 mins: There’s a scrap between Alex Iwobi and Harvey Elliott in midfield with the Everton man winning the battle. He comes away with the ball and scoots inside of Fabinho before having a shy at goal from a long way out.

The shot isn’t good and Alisson watches it fly wide of the far post

Everton 0-0 Liverpool

13:43 , Michael Jones

54 mins: Darwin Nunez drops into midfield to help Liverpool amount defensively before receiving the ball. He slides it down the right wing and makes a run back into his more central position.

Salah collects the ball out wide and drives up towards the penalty area before delivering a lacklustre cross. The ball hits Conor Coady and deflects nicely to Nunez who shoots but doesn’t trouble Jordan Pickford.

Everton 0-0 Liverpool

13:38 , Michael Jones

51 mins: Everton are living dangerously at the start of this half. Liverpool work it into the box again with Nunez and Firmino both throwing themselves at the ball.

Everton scramble to clear it but the ball bobbles to Tsimikas on the left side. He’s got a really narrow angle to shoot from and lets fly but his effort continues to rise and heads over the crossbar.

Everton 0-0 Liverpool

13:36 , Michael Jones

48 mins: Kostas Tsimikas slides the ball down the left wing where Luis Diaz is bombing into space. He brings the ball under control carries up to the box before sliding a pass into Darwin Nunez.

Nunez attempts to turn it towards goal with his first touch but scuffs the shot and sends it well wide of goal.

Second half: Everton 0-0 Liverpool

13:33 , Michael Jones

Kick off: Jurgen Klopp has made a change for Liverpool bringing on Roberto Firmino in place of Fabio Carvalho. That probably means a change in formation too leaving the Reds with just Harvey Elliott and Fabinho in midfield.

No changes for Everton.

HT Everton 0-0 Liverpool

13:30 , Michael Jones

Darwin Nunez can become the second player to score in both of his first two Premier League away appearances for Liverpool, emulating Jan Molby in August 1992.

He’s already hit the crossbar in the first 45 minutes of this one.

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

HT Everton 0-0 Liverpool

13:26 , Michael Jones

Everton have won just one of their last 23 Premier League meetings with Liverpool (D12 L10), winning 2-0 at Anfield in February 2021 under Carlo Ancelotti.

HT Everton 0-0 Liverpool

13:22 , Michael Jones

(PA)

(Action Images via Reuters)

(Getty Images)

Everton 0-0 Liverpool

13:22 , Jack Rathborn

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

(AFP via Getty Images)

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Half-time: Everton 0-0 Liverpool

13:18 , Michael Jones

45+2 mins: Everyone relax. There’s nothing to separate the teams as they head into the half-time break. It’s been a physical and entertaining encounter that has seen both teams hit the woodwork.

Liverpool need to get Mo Salah into the game more and be more disciplined in midfield. Everton will be delighted with those first 45 minutes.

They’ve taken the attack to the Reds and almost earned their reward.

Everton 0-0 Liverpool

13:15 , Michael Jones

45 mins: Both teams have hit the frame of the goal now and yet the match remains goalless. Kostas Tsimikas swings a corner into the middle and finds Virgil van Dijk but his headed effort is blocked by Tom Davies.

There’s going to be two minutes of added time to play in the first half.

Everton 0-0 Liverpool

13:14 , Michael Jones

43 mins: Off the woodwork!

Oh my days. Liverpool send the ball over the top and pick out Darwin Nunez in the box. He takes a touch and smokes an effort at goal only for Jordan Pickford to leap to his right and tip it onto the crossbar!

The ball rebounds out to Luis Diaz on the left side. He cuts back into the penalty are and shoots with his right foot. Diaz absolutely nails it and cracks the right hand post but the ball bounces back into play and gets cleared!

Everton 0-0 Liverpool

13:10 , Michael Jones

40 mins: Carvalho and Onana’s clash of knees keeps the midfielder on the floor but the physios have come on to check him over. Liverpool’s new signing Arthur Melo has been sent out to warm up but Carvalho seems okay to play on.

Chance! The set piece is swung in towards Fabinho who knocks the ball to Mo Salah. Salah lifts the ball back into the box where Darwin Nunez drives to the ball and heads his effort over the crossbar.

Everton 0-0 Liverpool

13:08 , Michael Jones

37 mins: Liverpool are just slowing the game down after that Everton chance. It’s been the best one of the game by far and the visitors are just trying to assert some control on the ball.

Amadou Onana arrives late on Fabio Carvalho and gives away a free kick. He also picks up the first yellow card of the match.

Everton 0-0 Liverpool

13:04 , Michael Jones

34 mins: Off the post! How have Everton not scored?

Gordon nails Diaz on the edge of the Liverpool box and sends it out to Gray who dribbles into the box. He can’t get through and knocks it back to Patterson whose cross is cleared out to Fabio Carvalho.

Carvalho has his pocket picked and Everton feed the ball back into the box to Neal Maupay. His first touch is poor but the ball comes loose to Tom Davies who drills one with the outside of his right foot and rattles the far post!

That was so, so close to being the opening goal.

Everton 0-0 Liverpool

13:00 , Michael Jones

31 mins: Gordon receives the ball on the left side of the pitch and cuts inside before curling a pass over to the far side of the box. Demarai Gray makes his way into the area and is in loads of space but the ball sails over his head and bounces behind.

Gray gives Gordon a thumbs up for the idea though.

Everton 0-0 Liverpool

12:57 , Michael Jones

28 mins: Kostas Tsimikas curls the most recent Liverpool free kick into the Everton box and Luis Diaz makes a run into space. The ball drops just in front of him but he can’t reach it to turn the ball towards goal.

Everton 0-0 Liverpool

12:56 , Michael Jones

25 mins: Liverpool attempt to fly forward on the counter attack and almost set up a three on one attack as Diaz, Nunez and Salah are high up the pitch.

The dropping ball comes to Nunez but he fails to control it properly and Jordan Pickford tidies up.

The game is becoming increasingly more physical. Gordon gets fouled, then fouls Tsimikas in return. Gomez is involved in another altercation.

The Everton supporters are getting worked up.

Everton 0-0 Liverpool

12:53 , Michael Jones

22 mins: An Everton free kick is floated into the Liverpool box where Virgil van Dijk leaps and flicks it behind for a corner.

Everton whip it into the box and Alex Iwobi glances it on to Luis Diaz. He scrambles it away but only picks out Anthony Gordon on the edge of the box. Gordon attempts to curl a side-footed effort into the bottom right corner but Alisson drops low and smothers it.

Everton 0-0 Liverpool

12:49 , Michael Jones

19 mins: Close! Gordon tries to run the ball away from Everton’s final third but he’s tackled but Gomez who manages to knock the ball down the right wing.

Alexander-Arnold keeps it in play and whips a first time cross over to Darwin Nunez who’s arriving just outside the back post. He leaps above Patterson but guides his headed effort wide of goal.

Everton 0-0 Liverpool

12:46 , Michael Jones

16 mins: It’s good composure from Alexander-Arnold to link up with Joe Gomez and beat the press of Anthony Gordon. The Liverpool right-back then fires a long ball up to Luis Diaz who tries to control it with his chest as the ball skips into the box.

Jordan Pickford is off his line to close him down and Diaz can’t stop the ball from rollling out for a goal kick.

Everton 0-0 Liverpool

12:43 , Michael Jones

13 mins: Harvey Elliott is an enterprising midfielder who likes to drive into the box on and off the ball. That said his runs do leave space in midfield that Everton are exploiting to quickly transition up the pitch.

Nathan Patterson and Luis Diaz get into a bit of a tangle and the referee has a word with both men. It’s nice defending from the Everton man who’s getting stuck into his work today.

Everton 0-0 Liverpool

12:41 , Jack Rathborn

(Action Images via Reuters)

(Getty Images)

(Action Images via Reuters)

(Getty Images)

Everton 0-0 Liverpool

12:39 , Michael Jones

10 mins: Chance! Harvey Elliott misplaces a pass to Fabinho and Everton latch onto the loose ball. Gray drives to the box and slips it through to Maupay whose first touch takes it behind Virgil van Dijk.

He looks to shoot with an effort across the box but he scuffs his connection and sends it wide of the far post.

Everton 0-0 Liverpool

12:38 , Michael Jones

8 mins: Fabinho leans across Anthony Gordon in the middle of the pitch and gifts the home side a free kick. Coady fizzes one long and picks Demarai Gray on the right side.

He delivers a decent cross into the box but Neal Maupay can’t reach it and the ball skips safely through the area.

Everton 0-0 Liverpool

12:36 , Michael Jones

7 mins: Liverpool have started strongly. They’re finding lots of success with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mo Salah and Harvey Elliott combining on the right side.

Conor Coady is called into action to head clear a cross from Elliott but Liverpool continue to pile pressure on the Everton defence.

Everton 0-0 Liverpool

12:34 , Michael Jones

5 mins: Liverpool’s first corner is swung into the middle by Trent Alexander-Arnold but the Toffees work it away. The ball drops kindly for Kostas Tsimikas just outside the box and he drills a low effort at goal but Tarkowski is there once more to get the block in.

Everton 0-0 Liverpool

12:33 , Michael Jones

3 mins: Virgil van Dijk swings an aerial pass over to Mo Salah on the right wing and the Egyptian stops the ball dead. He flicks a left-footed pass into the box as Darwin Nunez splits the Everton centre-backs but James Tarkowski gets to it first and sends it behind for a corner.

Kick off: Everton 0-0 Liverpool

12:31 , Michael Jones

Liverpool kick off the match and work the ball over to the left wing where it bounces out of play for an Everton throw in. The homse side send it down the line but the Red recover the ball and push back into Everton’s half.

Klopp on Liverpool’s shaky defence

12:27 , Michael Jones

Liverpool’s most recent trend has seen them concede the first goal in four of their five Premier League matches this season and is a problem that Jurgen Klopp is yet to solve.

“I am not 100% sure what it is about [conceding the first goal].” he said before kick off. “We try to be dominant from the start and that will be difficult today because of what is at stake and it is Goodison and I am sure it will be a lively and aggressive start from Everton. We have to be ready. At the end, football is all about reaction. When the other team has a goal you have to respond to that. I hope at some point in the season we don’t have to talk about this anymore.

“Bobby [Firmino] is in top shape but came back injury and has now played a lot. Darwin [Nunez] is fresh so that is the reason [he plays]. We had to change in midfield, it was clear. We had Milly [Milner] or Fabinho. We decide for Fabio as Milly can come on for five positions. Kostas [Tsimikas] for Robbo [Robertson] is just time. Robbo plays all the time and when we can make a change unforced we should do it.

“[Demarai] Gray will go to the wing and [Neal] Maupay will go up front [for Everton]. He is a lively boy, very aggressive. Good player. Everton did really well last few games. They have found a system now. Press from time to time. Direct style. When [Jordan] Pickford gets the ball he goes pretty long. Makes the pitch long. It is a challenge for our team, fight for lots of second balls.”

Pre-match thoughts of Frank Lampard

12:25 , Michael Jones

The Everton boss spoke to BT Sport before kick off saying: “Our performances have been good. we’ve lacked a little something along the way to get that win. We’ve deserved it. It is a big opponent in front of us today, big derby. We focus on the game in hand.

“We couldn’t register him [Maupay] for the last two. But he is in now and has trained with us all week, which he helps. He can bring to the table what we brought him to the club for, which is hold up play and hopefully goals. It has been a protracted transfer [Gueye], where he has been travelling a lot. We would like to have got him straight in but we need to be sensible and to be fair to the midfield at Leeds, they worked really hard.

“Liverpool are always dangerous in any moment. That is the style they have worked on over many years. Intense team, always a threat on the counter and build-up. And they will keep going. That is what top teams do. We have to do the same.”

Salah enjoys Goodison Park

12:24 , Michael Jones

Mo Salah has scored 144 goals and assisted 49 in the Premier League since making his debut in February 2014.

During this period Raheem Sterling is the only player to reach 100 goals and 50 assists (107 goals, 53 assists) despite Salah spending two and a half seasons in Serie A.

Three of Salah’s four Premier League goals for Liverpool against Everton have come at Goodison Park. Only Michael Owen, with four, has scored more away goals for the Reds against the Toffees in the competition.

(Getty Images)

Three in three for Gordon?

12:21 , Michael Jones

At 21-years-old Anthony Gordon can become the youngest Everton player to score in three consecutive Premier League games since Romelu Lukaku did so aged 20 in October 2013 and the youngest Englishman since 19-year-old Francis Jeffers in September 2000.

He scored in both draws against Brentford and Leeds.

(Getty Images)

Will Coleman feature for Everton?

12:18 , Michael Jones

Seamus Coleman is set for his 18th Premier League appearance in Merseyside derbies, equalling the Everton record held by Tim Howard, Tony Hibbert, Leighton Baines and Leon Osman.

But he’ll have to come off the bench to do so.

(Getty Images)

Reds on target

12:15 , Michael Jones

Liverpool have scored in 52 of their last 53 Premier League matches. The exception was a 1-0 defeat at Leicester City on 28th December 2021.

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Everton’s home form

12:12 , Michael Jones

In 2022, all six of Everton’s Premier League defeats at Goodison Park have been by a single-goal margin (four 1-0, two 3-2).

The most recent club to win a top-flight away fixture versus the Toffees by more than one goal were Liverpool, in the 4-1 victory last season.

Everton can remain winless in each of their opening three home matches for the first time since 2014/15 under Roberto Martinez.

Lampard vs Klopp

12:09 , Michael Jones

Frank Lampard has lost all four of his Premier League meetings with Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp, with his sides conceding at least two goals each time.

Lampard has had 80 Premier League matches as a manager (57 for Chelsea, 23 for Everton). He picked up 69 points in his first 40 games, but only 49 points in the 40 fixtures since.

(Getty Images)

Can Liverpool win away from home?

12:06 , Michael Jones

Liverpool could lose consecutive Premier League away fixtures for the first time since February 2017 - when they lost 2-0 at Hull City and 3-1 at Leicester.

The Reds last failed to win any of their first three away league games in a single campaign in 2010, when they went four without a win under Roy Hodgson.

Everton vs Liverpool

12:03 , Michael Jones

Derby day.

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

(Action Images via Reuters)

Liverpool yet to win on the road

12:00 , Michael Jones

Liverpool have scored 40 winning goals in the 90th minute in the Premier League, 12 more than any other side but they are yet to win on the road this season, having won seven of their last eight away from home in the league in 2021/22.

So far this season they’ve drawn 2-2 at Fulham and lost 2-1 away to Manchester United.

Good signs for Everton?

11:56 , Michael Jones

Everton could draw four successive Premier League games for the first time since a run of four ended in November 2012, a sequence which included a 2-2 home draw with Liverpool.

The Toffees are averaging five shots on target per game in the Premier League this season, their highest since 2016-17 and up from their average of 3.6 last season

Everton vs Liverpool

11:52 , Michael Jones

Everton’s current run of 11 Premier League home matches without a win versus Liverpool is their longest in the top flight at Goodison Park against a single opponent.

The Merseyside derby has seen an unrivalled 22 red cards in the Premier League era.

‘I gave him a slap’: Jurgen Klopp sure Darwin Nunez has learned his lesson after red card

11:49 , Michael Jones

Jurgen Klopp said Darwin Nunez has learned the lesson from his red card against Crystal Palace and joked that he slapped him on the neck to ensure he does not forget it and lose his cool again.

The Uruguayan striker is available after a three-match ban for headbutting Joachim Andersen and could make his comeback in the potentially intense atmosphere of a Merseyside derby on Saturday.

“He is really happy that he isn’t suspended,” Klopp said. “Always I give him a high five but I gave him a slap on his neck as well, just that he doesn’t forget.”

Jurgen Klopp sure Darwin Nunez has learned his lesson after red card

Klopp on Darwin’s ban

11:45 , Michael Jones

Liverpool forward, Darwin Nunez, was sent off against Crystal Palace after headbutting defender Joachim Andersen. Reds boss Jurgen Klopp says he can’t guarantee that Nunez won’t be sent off again but he will strive to do his talking on the pitch.

"He is a wonderful young man but he has emotions as well," Klopp said. "He made a mistake but we didn’t speak for the full 15 days about it, telling him ‘you have to calm down’.

"How we want to think in these situations is that we pay back with football, if Darwin plays then he has to be ready for these things. When a player is talking to you a lot or is really physical, then he is not in his own game, and he [Nunez] has to use these kind of moments as well.

"If the other one is too busy wanting to distract him, you just have to use it from a football point of view.

"For the Crystal Palace game, when the defender is searching for this constant contact, then go from there and you decide when you start the movement.

"Will it never happen again? I don’t know, but I am pretty sure nothing will happen in the next game.”

Everton vs Liverpool

11:41 , Michael Jones

This will be the 241st meeting in all competitions – Liverpool have 97 wins, Everton 67. It is the most-played derby in the top division.

In all competitions, the Reds have won more games against Everton at Goodison Park than they have lost (41 versus 40), while a win will give them the lead in league games at the ground.

Everton vs Liverpool team changes

11:35 , Michael Jones

Frank Lampard makes just one change to the Everton starting XI that line-up against Leeds last time out. Neal Maupay comes in to replace Dwight McNeil in the forward line.

Jurgen Klopp, meanwhile, makes three changes to his Liverpool team. Kosts Tsimikas comes into the defence to replace Andy Robertson at left-back with Fabio Carvalho slotting into midfield in the place of Jordan Henderson with Darwin Nunez returning from a suspension at the expense of Roberto Firmino.

Everton vs Liverpool line-ups

11:30 , Michael Jones

Everton XI: Pickford, Patterson, Tarkowski, Coady, Mykolenko, Davies, Onana, Iwobi, Gray, Maupay, Gordon

Your starting XI to take on Liverpool! 👇 pic.twitter.com/0zh91Dm9MS — Everton (@Everton) September 3, 2022

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Fabinho, Elliott, Carvalho, Salah, Nunez, Diaz

Our line-up for today’s Merseyside derby ✊🔴#EVELIV — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 3, 2022

Everton vs Liverpool

11:27 , Michael Jones

Liverpool can win back-to-back fixtures at Goodison Park for the first time since a run of three victories between 2007 and 2009.

Everton have won four of the last five Premier League Merseyside derbies when they scored the opening goal but those five games cover a 17-year period from 2004 to 2021.

Anthony Gordon to Chelsea ‘never got close to happening’, Everton boss Frank Lampard reveals

11:23 , Michael Jones

Everton boss Frank Lampard insists Anthony Gordon never came close to leaving Goodison Park.

Gordon was the subject of strong interest from Chelsea in the transfer window, with Everton rejecting a reported £45million bid from the Londoners for the 21-year-old forward.

Lampard had made it clear that he wanted Gordon to stay on Merseyside, and he got his wish when the transfer window closed on Thursday night.

“It never got close to happening,” Lampard said on the interest around Gordon as he spoke ahead of Saturday’s Merseyside derby against Liverpool.

Anthony Gordon to Chelsea ‘never got close to happening’

Everton vs Liverpool

11:18 , Michael Jones

Everton have won just one of their last 23 Premier League games against Liverpool with that being a 2-0 victory at Anfield in February 2021.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are unbeaten in their last 11 league games away to Everton with three wins and eight draws. The last time they lost at Goodison Park in the top-flight was a 2-0 defeat in October 2010.

Injury updates from Klopp

11:13 , Michael Jones

Jurgen Klopp gave a few updates on Jordan Henderson and Diogo Jota’s injuries when he spoke to the media on Friday. On Liverpool’s captain Klopp said:

“Nothing yet. We are still waiting for the result [following a hamstring injury] to be honest. It was now only 12.30 or so; I asked before I came here and [we] didn’t get a result yet.

“He is definitely out, he is injured, but the extent I don’t know.”

Klopp added that Jota is likely to be available for Saturday’s trip to Goodison Park though he probably isn’t ready to play a full 90 minutes.

“Diogo probably will be in as well, he trained yesterday with the team first time. He will train today,” said the Liverpool boss.

“I have to make a decision, does it make sense that we involve him already or not? But if, it is the first time we have five attackers – sounds like Christmas!”

Lampard excited for Merseyside derby

11:08 , Michael Jones

Frank Lampard insists his team must match intensity and passion of Evertonians when they face Liverpool is today’s Merseyside derby at Goodison Park.

Seaking at his pre-match press conference Lampard explained why the derby is a game like no other.

“I understand what this game means,” he said. “I was fortunate enough to take part in a lot of London derbies, but when you’re talking about a city like Liverpool and what it means to both clubs… The city is so 50/50 and it ramps up the intensity of the game and what it means to the fans.

“It’s my first Merseyside derby at Goodison and I’m excited about that fact.

“We’ll have a home crowd behind us before the game and during the game. We have to perform with the same passion they’re going to turn up with.”

Click here to read the full blog on The Independent's website