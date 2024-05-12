Aston Villa vs Liverpool: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Aston Villa must shrug off recent disappointment when they host Liverpool in the Premier League.

Unai Emery’s side lost to Brighton last time out in a domestic sense and then saw their Europa Conference League hopes ended by losing to Olympiakos on Thursday night.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are in the final stretch of the Jurgen Klopp era.

While winning the title remains an outside possibility, the focus will surely be on giving the German the perfect send-off following such a trophy-laden tenure.

They beat Tottenham 4-2 last time out to get back on track and with Champions League qualification already secured, it’s about enjoying the final Klopp-ian days.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Aston Villa vs Liverpool is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off time on Monday 13 May, 2024.

Villa Park in Birmingham will host.

Where to watch Aston Villa vs Liverpool

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Aston Villa vs Liverpool team news

Villa are assessing Morgan Rogers, Nicolo Zaniolo and Youri Tielemans, who all missed Thursday’s defeat. Jacob Ramsey, Tyrone Mings, Emi Buendia and Boubacar Kamara all out injured.

Diogo Jota was not fit enough to return to team training before last week’s win over Spurs and no further update was provided at Friday’s pre-match press conference.

Ben Doak, Joel Matip and Thiago Alcantara are the only other confirmed absentees.

Liverpool will hope to have Diogo Jota back before the end of the season (Action Images via Reuters)

Aston Villa vs Liverpool prediction

With Villa limping towards the finish line in the Premier League after so many injuries across such a busy campaign, you’d have to back Liverpool.

Liverpool to win, 2-1.

Head to (h2h) history and results

Villa have not beaten Liverpool since their famous 7-2 thrashing in 2020.

Aston Villa wins: 59

Draws: 41

Liverpool wins: 102

Aston Villa vs Liverpool latest odds

Aston Villa to win: 16/5

Draw: 10/3

Liverpool to win: 7/10

Odds via Bet365 and subject to change.