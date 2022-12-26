Aston Villa vs Liverpool: live score and latest updates - Getty Images/Matthew Ashton

05:42 PM

9 mins: Aston Villa 0-1 Liverpool

TAA is reminding everyone of how good he is in possession - he plays another peach of a pass for AOC who cannot bring the ball under control.

05:41 PM

8 mins: Aston Villa 0-1 Liverpool

Just the start Klopp's side wanted - but Villa started the brighter and since that Salah goal have had a couple of chances - Bailey forcing a regulation save from Alisson.

05:37 PM

GOOOOOAAAAAALLLL!!!

Aston Villa 0-1 Liverpool (Salah)

Mings eventually gets up and it's a corner for Liverpool - can they make this count?

Yes they can!

Villa clear away the initial threat, but the ball falls to TAA some 30 yards out. He could easily just put it back in the mixer but this boy is a bit special and hits it first time with the outside of the boot right into the path of his fellow full-back Robertson, on the right in the box, who hits it low first time to Salah at the back post and the Egyptian King taps in without any fuss whatsoever. Simple and brilliant.

05:35 PM

2 mins: Aston Villa 0-0 Liverpool

Early chance for Watkins who forces his way into a gap before hitting it low at goal - it's an easy save for Alisson.

The ball then goes to the other end of the pitch and it's a great chance for Liverpool! Robertson crosses from the left and Nunez, for some inexplicable reason, decides to dummy rather than shoot and the chance goes begging. Had that fallen to Salah you can bet your bottom Egyptian pound that he would have shot.

Meanwhile, Mings has collided with Olsen and the defender is down.

05:32 PM

1 min: Aston Villa 0-0 Liverpool

After a minute's applause for 1966 World Cup winner George Cohen they're under way at the fabulous old Villa Park stadium - the hosts in their traditional claret and blue and Liverpool in the less traditional green away strip.

05:27 PM

The players are on the pitch

And we're moments away from kick-off.

Both sides could do with a win and will want one to kickstart this return to top-flight action.

05:26 PM

There's already been a fair bit of chat about Emi Martinez's antics

The Amazon Prime pundits - Gabby Agbonlahor and Steve Mcmanaman - basically agree that he lets himself down...

Anyway, here's his non World Cup winning replacement, Robin Olsen. If Villa win will he tape Salah's face to a doll? Somehow, I doubt it...

05:21 PM

More from Love Actually fan Klopp...

On the aims for the rest of the season...

"We have to qualify for the Champions League. Obviously there is some distance. When I say we are within punching distance it is a long arm still. It makes sense that we give absolutely everything to do it otherwise we would suffer watching the others next year."

On tonight's opponents...

"Aston Villa today is as tough a start it gets. A new manager and a long time without football. They will be on their toes but we will do everything to get three points here today."

05:19 PM

Jurgen Klopp likes Love Actually - yikes!

Jurgen Klopp is a fine man but lets himself down by admitting he likes Love Actually but, thankfully he offsets that huge faux pas by admitting he also likes Home Alone...

Anyway here's what he had to say about this evening's match.

On the break...

"I didn't have a problem, it was a holiday for two and half weeks and we then prepared for the rest of the season, I liked it...we worked on tactics and that was important because we weren't over the moon about how the start of the season went."

On the defeat to Man City...

"You can lose against City as the best of times and we gave them again and I was happy about that."

On playing AOC with his contract coming to an end in summer...

"He's a brilliant player and even better person...we cannot think too much about [the end of contract talk]. Hopefully he can [play well] today."

05:03 PM

Liverpool are 'in the building'

Always good to see - wouldn't be much of a game if one of the sides didn't turn up...

04:54 PM

Return of more World Cup protagonists

Klopp has named six changes to the side that lost to Man City in the Carabao Cup on Thursday. England duo Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold return along with Brazil keeper Alisson, Holland defender Virgil Van Dijk, Brazilian Fabinho and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. James Milner doesn't make the bench having been injured in that defeat to their arch-rivals.

For Villa, penalty-saver supreme, World Cup winner and chief mischief maker Emi Martinez isn't taking part - still celebrating that memorable win last week. Robin Olsen starts in goal in the place of the Argentine, with the one surprise being the presence of Danny Ings on the bench despite his four goals in five of his past Premier League appearances.

04:43 PM

The two XIs

ASTON VILLA XI TO FACE LIVERPOOL: Olsen, Ashley Young, Konsa, Mings, Digne, McGinn, Kamara, Douglas Luiz, Bailey, Buendia, Watkins. Subs: Cash, Ings, Chambers, Bednarek, Coutinho, Dendoncker, Archer, Marshall, Kaden Young.

LIVERPOOL XI TO FACE ASTON VILLA: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago, Salah, Nunez, Oxlade-Chamberlain. Subs: Gomez, Keita, Elliott, Tsimikas, Carvalho, Bajcetic, Phillips, Doak, Kelleher.

Referee: Paul Tierney (Lancashire)

04:35 PM

Liverpool looking for green shoots of hope

They may have lost 3-2 to Manchester City last Thursday but there were plenty of signs to suggest that the campaign will go better for Liverpool after the break than it did before it. There were hints of the old high-pressing side that has, along with City, dominated the top flight for the past few seasons, rather than the outfit that looked limp and tired before the Qatar World Cup.

After the Carabao Cup defeat a smiling Jurgen Klopp was upbeat regards the coming few weeks,.

"It was a high intensity game, that's normal for these teams. We played a good game but not good enough to beat City," he said. "We weren't on top of our game tonight but there is a lot we can build on and take into the upcoming games and that's what we'll do."

Liverpool went into the World Cup hiatus with two well-earned wins over Southampton and Tottenham and back to within touching distance of the top four - the very least the club would have had in mind at the start of the season. They return to Premier League action this evening against Aston Villa still adapting to new manager Unai Emery. Tonight's hosts won three of their last four matches before the break and the new manager said he tried to use the 'holiday' to install more of his plans and ideas.

"This break has come a little bit different, but we used it to work together, travel to Dubai and practice tactics, tactical issues eventually," Emery said. "The friendly matches we played were not important with the result at the end but I don't like to lose.

"The most important thing is now, how we can use this little pre-season or something similar and on Monday, I will expect our best performance.

"The atmosphere in Villa Park has been amazing to connect with our fans and we have to be connecting on the pitch as well.

"With our new way, our style, identity, I want to show the supporters the capacity we can work to and achieve."

Stay here for all the team news and action with kick-off set for 5.30.