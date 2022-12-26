Aston Villa vs Liverpool: live score and latest updates

Greg Wilcox
·7 min read
Aston Villa vs Liverpool: live score and latest updates - Getty Images/Matthew Ashton
Aston Villa vs Liverpool: live score and latest updates - Getty Images/Matthew Ashton

05:42 PM

9 mins: Aston Villa 0-1 Liverpool

TAA is reminding everyone of how good he is in possession - he plays another peach of a pass for AOC who cannot bring the ball under control.

05:41 PM

8 mins: Aston Villa 0-1 Liverpool

Just the start Klopp's side wanted - but Villa started the brighter and since that Salah goal have had a couple of chances - Bailey forcing a regulation save from Alisson.

05:37 PM

GOOOOOAAAAAALLLL!!!

Aston Villa 0-1 Liverpool (Salah) 

Mings eventually gets up and it's a corner for Liverpool - can they make this count?

Yes they can!

Villa clear away the initial threat, but the ball falls to TAA some 30 yards out. He could easily just put it back in the mixer but this boy is a bit special and hits it first time with the outside of the boot right into the path of his fellow full-back Robertson, on the right in the box, who hits it low first time to Salah at the back post and the Egyptian King taps in without any fuss whatsoever. Simple and brilliant.

05:35 PM

2 mins: Aston Villa 0-0 Liverpool

Early chance for Watkins who forces his way into a gap before hitting it low at goal - it's an easy save for Alisson.

The ball then goes to the other end of the pitch and it's a great chance for Liverpool! Robertson crosses from the left and Nunez, for some inexplicable reason, decides to dummy rather than shoot and the chance goes begging. Had that fallen to Salah you can bet your bottom Egyptian pound that he would have shot.

Meanwhile, Mings has collided with Olsen and the defender is down.

05:32 PM

1 min: Aston Villa 0-0 Liverpool

After a minute's applause for 1966 World Cup winner George Cohen they're under way at the fabulous old Villa Park stadium - the hosts in their traditional claret and blue and Liverpool in the less traditional green away strip.

05:27 PM

The players are on the pitch

And we're moments away from kick-off.

Both sides could do with a win and will want one to kickstart this return to top-flight action.

05:26 PM

There's already been a fair bit of chat about Emi Martinez's antics

The Amazon Prime pundits - Gabby Agbonlahor and Steve Mcmanaman - basically agree that he lets himself down...

Anyway, here's his non World Cup winning replacement, Robin Olsen. If Villa win will he tape Salah's face to a doll? Somehow, I doubt it...

Robin Olsen - Reuters
Robin Olsen - Reuters

05:21 PM

More from Love Actually fan Klopp...

On the aims for the rest of the season...

"We have to qualify for the Champions League. Obviously there is some distance. When I say we are within punching distance it is a long arm still. It makes sense that we give absolutely everything to do it otherwise we would suffer watching the others next year."

On tonight's opponents...

"Aston Villa today is as tough a start it gets. A new manager and a long time without football. They will be on their toes but we will do everything to get three points here today."

05:19 PM

Jurgen Klopp likes Love Actually - yikes!

Jurgen Klopp is a fine man but lets himself down by admitting he likes Love Actually but, thankfully he offsets that huge faux pas by admitting he also likes Home Alone...

Anyway here's what he had to say about this evening's match.

On the break...

"I didn't have a problem, it was a holiday for two and half weeks and we then prepared for the rest of the season, I liked it...we worked on tactics and that was important because we weren't over the moon about how the start of the season went."

On the defeat to Man City...

"You can lose against City as the best of times and we gave them again and I was happy about that."

On playing AOC with his contract coming to an end in summer...

"He's a brilliant player and even better person...we cannot think too much about [the end of contract talk]. Hopefully he can [play well] today."

05:03 PM

Liverpool are 'in the building'

Always good to see - wouldn't be much of a game if one of the sides didn't turn up...

04:54 PM

Return of more World Cup protagonists

Klopp has named six changes to the side that lost to Man City in the Carabao Cup on Thursday. England duo Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold return along with Brazil keeper Alisson, Holland defender Virgil Van Dijk, Brazilian Fabinho and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. James Milner doesn't make the bench having been injured in that defeat to their arch-rivals.

Jordan Henderson - Getty Images
Jordan Henderson - Getty Images

For Villa, penalty-saver supreme, World Cup winner and chief mischief maker Emi Martinez isn't taking part - still celebrating that memorable win last week. Robin Olsen starts in goal in the place of the Argentine, with the one surprise being the presence of Danny Ings on the bench despite his four goals in five of his past Premier League appearances.

Danny Ings - Reuters
Danny Ings - Reuters

04:43 PM

The two XIs

ASTON VILLA XI TO FACE LIVERPOOL: Olsen, Ashley Young, Konsa, Mings, Digne, McGinn, Kamara, Douglas Luiz, Bailey, Buendia, Watkins. Subs: Cash, Ings, Chambers, Bednarek, Coutinho, Dendoncker, Archer, Marshall, Kaden Young.

LIVERPOOL XI TO FACE ASTON VILLA: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago, Salah, Nunez, Oxlade-Chamberlain. Subs: Gomez, Keita, Elliott, Tsimikas, Carvalho, Bajcetic, Phillips, Doak, Kelleher.

Referee: Paul Tierney (Lancashire)

04:35 PM

Liverpool looking for green shoots of hope

They may have lost 3-2 to Manchester City last Thursday but there were plenty of signs to suggest that the campaign will go better for Liverpool after the break than it did before it. There were hints of the old high-pressing side that has, along with City, dominated the top flight for the past few seasons, rather than the outfit that looked limp and tired before the Qatar World Cup.

After the Carabao Cup defeat a smiling Jurgen Klopp was upbeat regards the coming few weeks,.

"It was a high intensity game, that's normal for these teams. We played a good game but not good enough to beat City," he said. "We weren't on top of our game tonight but there is a lot we can build on and take into the upcoming games and that's what we'll do."

Liverpool went into the World Cup hiatus with two well-earned wins over Southampton and Tottenham and back to within touching distance of the top four - the very least the club would have had in mind at the start of the season. They return to Premier League action this evening against Aston Villa still adapting to new manager Unai Emery. Tonight's hosts won three of their last four matches before the break and the new manager said he tried to use the 'holiday' to install more of his plans and ideas.

"This break has come a little bit different, but we used it to work together, travel to Dubai and practice tactics, tactical issues eventually," Emery said.  "The friendly matches we played were not important with the result at the end but I don't like to lose.

"The most important thing is now, how we can use this little pre-season or something similar and on Monday, I will expect our best performance.

"The atmosphere in Villa Park has been amazing to connect with our fans and we have to be connecting on the pitch as well.

"With our new way, our style, identity, I want to show the supporters the capacity we can work to and achieve."

Stay here for all the team news and action with kick-off set for 5.30.

Latest Stories

  • Aston Villa vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more from Boxing Day clash

    After missing the World Cup Mo Salah returns to action as the teams face-off at Villa Park

  • Aston Villa 0-0 Liverpool LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

    The Boxing Day action continues on the day Premier League football resumes as Liverpool travel to face Aston Villa. After six weeks without top-flight fixtures due to the World Cup, these two sides will be looking to hit the ground running as they get the second part of the season underway. For Liverpool it has to be a fast start, after they spent Christmas sixth in the table and 15 points off the pace set by Arsenal.

  • Cardinals' McSorley falls short in NFL starting debut

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trace McSorley had the unenviable task of facing Tom Brady in his first NFL start. Arizona's young quarterback, like so many before him, could not match one of the best to ever play the game. Unable to lead the Cardinals to a score in overtime, McSorley watched from the sideline as Ryan Succup kicked a 40-yard field goal to give the Buccaneers a 19-16 victory Sunday night. “Losing the game is what's going to sting the most in a game we had opportunities to win,” McSorley s

  • Golden Knights rally to beat Blues 5-4 in shootout

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Mark Stone scored the winner in a shootout to cap a strong game for the Vegas Golden Knights' top line in a 5-4 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Friday night. The Knights improved to 7-1 in overtime and 3-0 in shootouts. Stone and fellow top-liner Chandler Stephenson scored in the shootout. Vladimir Tarasenko put one in the net for the Blues. St. Louis heads home after a strong start to their five-game trip that finished with back-to-back-losses. The Blues had won their first

  • Late, critical mistake costs Patriots for 2nd straight week

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — For the second straight week, the fate of the New England Patriots was sealed on a late-game mistake. Entering a crucial three-game stretch with little margin for error, the Patriots saw their playoff hopes pushed further in the wrong direction when Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled the ball at the worst possible moment, essentially sealing a 22-18 defeat to Cincinnati. One of the team’s top performers this season, Stevenson lost the ball with New England trailing by four and

  • COVID's confusing calendar grants Canada's relay champs immediate opportunity to repeat

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. Raise your hand if the past few years have warped your sense of timing. Yes, my hand is up. In my brain, the Tokyo Olympics took place this past summer (it was actually summer 2021), and the Beijing Olympics feel like they happened a decade ago (that was this year… come on, man). Should we blame the pandemic? Of course we should. If you're keeping track, w

  • Back-to-back losses leave Commanders in QB quandary

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Back-to-back losses haven't knocked Washington out of playoff position just yet. The question is which quarterback coach Ron Rivera will turn to to get the Commanders into the postseason. Taylor Heinicke was replaced by Carson Wentz after two turnovers in the fourth quarter and the Commanders lost 37-20 to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, putting the question about the starting quarterback in doubt heading into the most important part of the season. “I’ll make a deci

  • Wilson's poor performance has Jets in quite a QB quandary

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The frustrated, rain-soaked New York Jets fans were flat-out tired. Of getting drenched. Of being embarrassed. Of watching their quarterback fail snap after snap. The booing of Zach Wilson began in the first quarter and got louder just before at halftime when his desperation throw was intercepted. The fans had seen enough late in the third quarter, and Robert Saleh and the Jets knew they needed to do something. Wilson was replaced by Chris Streveler, elevated from th

  • Bears place top CB Johnson on IR because of finger injury

    LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears shut down top cornerback Jaylon Johnson for the final three games, placing him on injured reserve Friday because of a ring finger injury. Johnson had been listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills. He was eyeing another matchup with an elite receiver in Stefon Diggs after going against Philadelphia’s A.J. Brown last weekend. Brown had nine receptions for a career-high 181 yards, and Johnson broke up a season-h

  • Texans snap 9-game skid by beating Titans 19-14

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Houston Texans have been fighting, scrapping and clawing, only to come up short too many times this season. Not this time — not even after having to wait an extra hour to kick off. Davis Mills threw a six-yard touchdown pass to Brandin Cooks with 2:52 left, and the Texans snapped a nine-game skid by beating the sliding Tennessee Titans 19-14 Saturday in a game delayed because of power issues. “We needed this one,” first-year Houston coach Lovie Smith said. “We had a (

  • Mayfield, Akers lead Rams' 51-14 blowout of Broncos

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Bobby Wagner and Russell Wilson got back together Sunday, near the end of their first season apart following a decade together. Wagner and his Los Angeles Rams were the only ones who enjoyed the holiday reunion. Wagner first intercepted a pass by his longtime Seahawks teammate, setting up the Rams' second touchdown drive in their 31-point first half. Wagner also sacked the Broncos quarterback right before halftime, settling a long-standing bet between these good friends.

  • Lions get run over, miss chance to grab playoff spot

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Detroit Lions had every reason to be confident when they arrived at Bank of America Stadium. Their offence was on roll and their defensive issues — particularly stopping the run — appeared to have been resolved. They’d won six of seven games, vaulting into contention for a wild-card berth. That’s what made Saturday’s 37-23 loss to Carolina all the more inexplicable. The Lions allowed the Panthers to pile up a franchise-record 570 yards — including 320 on the ground. D'

  • Chargers face Colts on rebound after historically poor games

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts players spent the early part of this week revealing the unvarnished truth about their historic loss at Minnesota. They called it disappointing and embarrassing, and it's not the first time they've used those descriptions this season or even this month. Just nine days after allowing the largest comeback in NFL history and three weeks after yielding the second-highest fourth-quarter point total in league history, the Colts hope to use Monday night's prime-tim

  • EXPLAINER: Why are baseball teams spending so much money?

    Aaron Judge, Carlos Correa and Trea Turner combined for almost $1 billion in contracts. Xander Bogaerts, Jacob deGrom, Dansby Swanson, Carlos Rodón, Brandon Nimmo and Willson Contreras added up to another billion. And that's just nine players. Just one lucrative slice of baseball's December spending spree. What a difference a year makes. It has been an epic holiday season already for several teams and players — a year after Major League Baseball locked out its players in an ugly labor dispute th

  • Canada drops a dozen spots in FIFA rankings after poor World Cup showing

    Canada saw the biggest drop of any nation in FIFA's latest men's rankings after fizzling out of the 2022 Qatar World Cup in the group stages.

  • Andersson's OT goal gives Flames 3-2 win over Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Rasmus Andersson scored 2:24 into overtime and the Calgary Flames beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 on Friday night. Andersson beat Lukas Dostal with a wrist shot from the right circle to extend Calgary’s point streak to four games, with three wins in that stretch. Michael Stone and Brett Ritchie also scored, and Jacob Markstrom made 21 saves as the Flames wrapped up a successful four-game California road trip. Mason McTavish and Jakob Silfverberg had power-play goals — the sixth

  • Giants drop chance to clinch playoff spot in loss to Vikings

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — With the New York Giants putting together their first sustained drive at Minnesota, tight end Daniel Bellinger hauled in a 16-yard pass from quarterback Daniel Jones and tried to pick up extra yardage. Vikings rookie linebacker Brian Asamoah came from behind and chopped the ball out of Bellinger’s hands and deftly scooped up the fumble at the Minnesota 24. The Vikings went the other way for a field goal. The ball continued slipping out of the hands of Giants players in a 27-24

  • Purdy leads 49ers past Commanders 37-20 for 8th straight win

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Brock Purdy shook off a sluggish first half and did what he has done since taking over as starting quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers: He delivered big plays. Purdy threw two more long touchdown passes to George Kittle and the 49ers beat the Washington Commanders 37-20 on Saturday for their eighth straight win. “He’s just getting the ball to us," Kittle said. "He’s great with the football. He puts it on target. He allows guys to run with it. He’s super savvy in th

  • Special players have special nights there': C.J. Miles on Raptors' Pascal Siakam's 52 at MSG

    On the latest episode of Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles, Amit Mann and Miles discuss what stood out about Pascal Siakam's 52-point performance vs. the Knicks. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed.

  • Late, critical mistake costs Patriots for 2nd straight week

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — For the second straight week, the fate of the New England Patriots was sealed on a late-game mistake. Entering a crucial three-game stretch with little margin for error, the Patriots saw their playoff hopes pushed further in the wrong direction when Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled the ball at the worst possible moment, essentially sealing a 22-18 defeat to Cincinnati. One of the team’s top performers this season, Stevenson lost the ball with New England trailing by four and