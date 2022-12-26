Aston Villa 0-0 Liverpool LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Aston Villa vs Liverpool - LIVE!

The Boxing Day action continues on the day Premier League football resumes as Liverpool travel to face Aston Villa. After six weeks without top-flight fixtures due to the World Cup, these two sides will be looking to hit the ground running as they get the second part of the season underway.

For Liverpool it has to be a fast start, after they spent Christmas sixth in the table and 15 points off the pace set by Arsenal. Jurgen Klopp’s side were nowhere near their best in the first few months of the season, but the talk after their recent camp in Dubai is of positive steps being made. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain both start for the visitors.

As for Villa, they won both of their Premier League matches after Unai Emery’s arrival, including on home soil against Manchester United. They’ll be hoping to pick up from where they left off, though will have to do so without Emi Martinez who is yet to return from the World Cup. Robin Olsen starts in his absence. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below!

Aston Villa vs Liverpool team news

Kick-off: 5:30pm GMT, Villa Park

How to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Aston Villa team news: Martinez not involved

Liverpool team news: Alexander-Arnold and Oxlade-Chamberlain start

Evening Standard prediction

Aston Villa FC 0 - 0 Liverpool FC

KICK-OFF!

17:32 , Matt Verri

A minute’s silence is observed ahead of kick-off, in memory of 1966 World Cup winner George Cohen.

We’re underway for the penultimate Premier League match on Boxing Day.

Here we go!

17:27 , Matt Verri

Teams are out onto the pitch at Villa Park.

Brilliant atmosphere as ever, with McGinn and Henderson leading their sides out. Kick-off coming up next!

17:22 , Matt Verri

Plenty of Liverpool players with points to prove. Alexander-Arnold after not really featuring at the World Cup, Oxlade-Chamberlain making a rare start and Nunez looking to really settle in after his summer move, to name a few.

This is a tough first match back for the Reds, against a Villa side full of confidence and roared on by their home fans.

Emery and his players will move to within a point of Liverpool with a win here.

Emery’s pre-match thoughts

17:17 , Matt Verri

“We want to play each match doing our best, not thinking about our targets at the end [of the season]. We’re thinking about each match - three points is our target.

“I know better our players, we were working over some issues [during the World Cup] and getting to know each other. Today is about how we used the break to improve.”

Not long now!

17:14 , Matt Verri

Warm-ups almost done, kick-off coming up in 15 minutes.

There’s been at least three goals in every Premier League match so far - no pressure guys...

Liverpool have to fix away day woes

17:07 , Matt Verri

Liverpool are 14th in the ‘away Premier League table’ so far this season, winning just once on the road in the league.

Three draws and two defeats apart from that victory over Tottenham, so this will be a real test for them this evening.

Villa have only lost twice at home - Emery and his side will be confident.

Klopp on challenge facing his side

17:00 , Matt Verri

“I think what you can expect is that Unai stands for a specific kind of football and was really successful and did an incredible job at Villarreal, not only there but now recently there.

“What you saw in the first few games they played and the games we could see in this ‘pre-season’ now, it looks quite similar because it is a good way to play and it’s his way and it’s how he wants to organise a team.

“So, yes of course we don’t know exactly what to expect, like you never know exactly what to expect, but at least we have an idea how they will try to cause us problems. So, that’s what we prepare for.”

As it stands...

16:52 , Matt Verri

Liverpool go into this match seventh in the table, 15 points off the pace set by Arsenal.

They’re eight points behind Spurs in fourth, though they do have two games in hand over Antonio Conte’s side.

Villa are 12th as it stands, but victory this evening would lift them up into the top half.

Liverpool are here...

16:43 , Matt Verri

Klopp makes changes

16:38 , Matt Verri

Olsen gets the nod in goal for Villa in the absence Martinez, while Watkins starts up front as Ings has to settle for a place on the bench.

Buendia and Bailey also start, with Coutinho also among the substitutes along with 16-year-old Kadan Young.

As for Liverpool, it’s six changes from the side that lost in the Carabao Cup in midweek.

Henderson and Alexander-Arnold are back in the side, with Matip and Van Dijk the centre-back pairing. Oxlade-Chamberlain is fit to start too.

Milner out with injury as expected, along with the longer-term absentees like Jota and Diaz.

Aston Villa team news

16:32 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Olsen, A. Young, Konsa, Mings, Digne, McGinn, Kamara, Douglas Luiz, Buendia, Watkins, Bailey.

Subs: Marschall, Cash, Ings, Chambers, Bednarek, Coutinho, Dendoncker, Archer, K. Young.

Liverpool team news

16:30 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Nunez, Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Keita, Elliott, Tsimikas, Carvalho, Phillips, Bajcetic, Doak

Klopp on title ambitions

16:21 , Matt Verri

Jurgen Klopp insists Liverpool are still within “punching distance” of the title race despite a slow start to the season.

The Reds had to wait until November for their first win away from home in the Premier League, and their four league defeats is already double their tally from the entirety of last campaign.

It means they are 15 points behind table-toppers Arsenal, with Klopp’s side sitting in sixth after 14 games.

“We obviously left a gap between us and the much more exciting spots in the table, but we consider ourselves in the moment within punching distance and that means we have to chase and that’s what we will do,” Klopp said.

Visitors have arrived!

16:12 , Matt Verri

Last time out for Liverpool...

16:04 , Matt Verri

Liverpool have already had one competitive match back since the World Cup.

They fell to a 3-2 defeat against Manchester City in midweek in the Carabao Cup - it was plenty of fun!

Salah looking to click into gear

15:56 , Matt Verri

Mohamed Salah has five goals in his last five appearances against Aston Villa in all competitions.

It’s been a quiet season so far for the Egyptian, as it has been for many of his team-mates. His tally of six Premier League goals leaves him 12 behing Erling Haaland and seven behind Harry Kane.

He’ll be looking to get things up and running again in style this evening.

Villa to pick up from where they left off?

15:47 , Matt Verri

Unai Emery made an impressive start to life as Aston Villa boss before the World Cup.

His side beat Manchester United 3-1 on home soil in his first match in charge, before a Danny Ings brace gave them a win over Brighton.

There was a defeat to Man United in the Carabao Cup in between those wins, but there was certainly plenty for Emery to be enocuraged by.

(AFP /AFP via Getty Images)

Perfect evening for it!

15:40 , Matt Verri

Klopp on January plans

15:33 , Matt Verri

Jurgen Klopp has suggested Liverpool could look to make a “very positive” signing in the January transfer window.

The Reds are currently depleted in forward areas, with Diogo Jota out with a hamstring injury and Luis Diaz suffering a serious setback in his recovery from a knee injury. Roberto Firmino is also currently on the sidelines, though it is not expected to be a long-term issue.

Diaz was signed 12 months ago and made a flying start to life in England as he gave the Reds a real boost for the second half of the season. Klopp hopes Liverpool can find someone to have a similar impact this campaign.

“Last season we had Luis Diaz come in, which was very helpful for that part of the season, everybody would see that the same way,” Klopp said.

“But doing something again that is very positive - why not?”

Evening Standard prediction

15:26 , Matt Verri

Villa’s promise under Emery should see them put in a good display, back by a hyped Boxing Day home crowd. Liverpool can thrive in that environment too and, if stars return, this could make for a fascinating watch.

A 2-2 draw.

Liverpool team news

15:19 , Matt Verri

James Milner will miss out for Liverpool after picking up a hamstring injury against Man City, a game which Trent Alexander-Arnold missed due to illness. The right-back is a doubt, Klopp has confirmed, but otherwise match fit after barely featuring at the World Cup. The same for Fabinho, who played just once for Brazil.

Roberto Firmino joins Diogo Jota (calf), Arthur Melo (thigh) and Luis Diaz (knee) in the treatment room after suffering a calf issue, with Curtis Jones almost fit.

Predicted Liverpool XI: Alisson; Gomez, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Nunez, Carvalho.

Aston Villa team news

15:12 , Matt Verri

World Cup finalist Emi Martinez and will miss out for Aston Villa, although Philippe Coutinho could feature against his old club after returning to training.

Jacob Ramsey (hamstring) has been ruled out for three matches and Diego Carlos is a long-term absentee for Villa.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Liverpool

15:04 , Matt Verri

TV channel: In the UK, the match will be televised live on Amazon Prime Video.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the game live online via the Amazon Prime Video app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action right here with us!

Good afternoon!

14:58 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Aston Villa vs Liverpool!

The Boxing Day fun continues this evening, with the Premier League back up and running after the break for the World Cup.

Aston Villa were on a high six weeks ago, making a strong start to life under Unai Emery. As for Liverpool, they’ll be hoping a fresh start brings a much-needed return to form.

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 5:30pm GMT from Villa Park.