Is Aston Villa vs Leicester on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Leicester have been reinvigorated by the return to form of English midfielder James Maddison who has given them a new outlet of creativity.

Maddison has scored three goals and assisted three more in the last 10 days as Brendan Rodgers’ side beat Legia Warsaw and Watford and drew to Southampton.

But just when Leicester have looked like getting on a good run in the Premier League this season, they have often then gone on to lose.

And this will be an extremely tough game against Gerrard’s Aston Villa side who have looked buoyant since he arrived at the club.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is Aston Villa vs Leicester?

The match will kick off at 4.30pm GMT on Sunday, 5 December.

How can I watch it?

Confirmed line-ups

AVFC XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Young, McGinn, Nakamba, Luiz, Buendia, Watkins, Ramsey.

LCFC XI: Schmeichel, Castagne, Evans, Soyuncu, Thomas, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndidi, Maddison, Lookman, Barnes, Daka.

Odds

Aston Villa - 31/21

Draw - 5/2

Leicester - 47/23

Prediction

Aston Villa will have been proud of their showing against Manchester City despite going down 2-1 in front of their home fans. Gerrard has the opportunity to make this a third win from four games against a Leicester side who are currently widely inconsistent. 2-1 Aston Villa.

