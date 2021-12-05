Aston Villa vs Leicester prediction ahead of Premier League fixture today

Villa have made a positive start under Gerrard (Getty Images)

A victory for Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon will take them above Leicester and into the top half of the Premier League table.

Both these sides have suffered with inconsistency so far this season, but they have also shown signs of recovery in recent weeks.

Brendan Rodgers’ team do have a huge Europa League game against Napoli just a few days later, so they may choose to rest a few players in order to give themselves the best chance of qualifying for the knockout stages.

Either way, it promises to be a hotly-contested game at Villa Park as Rodgers and Steven Gerrard reunite for the first time since they faced off as Celtic and Rangers bosses.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is Aston Villa vs Leicester?

The match will kick off at 4.30pm GMT on Sunday, 5 December.

How can I watch it?

Watford vs Manchester City will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League. Subscribers can stream the game live online via the Sky Sports website and Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Confirmed line-ups

AVFC XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Young, McGinn, Nakamba, Luiz, Buendia, Watkins, Ramsey.

LCFC XI: Schmeichel, Castagne, Evans, Soyuncu, Thomas, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndidi, Maddison, Lookman, Barnes, Daka.

Odds

Aston Villa - 31/21

Draw - 5/2

Leicester - 47/23

Prediction

Aston Villa will have been proud of their showing against Manchester City despite going down 2-1 in front of their home fans. Gerrard has the opportunity to make this a third win from four games against a Leicester side who are currently widely inconsistent. 2-1 Aston Villa.

Read More

Osian Roberts wants Palace to focus on themselves ahead of Old Trafford test

Brendan Rodgers seeks consistency from ‘outstanding’ James Maddison

Story continues

Steven Gerrard backs Ollie Watkins to earn England recall

Villa face Leicester as frayed Gerrard-Rodgers relationship rekindled

Man City players need to prepare for action at a moment’s notice – Pep Guardiola

Aston Villa vs Leicester team news and confirmed line-ups