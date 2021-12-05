Aston Villa vs Leicester live stream information and how to watch fixture online and on TV today

Leicester drew with Aston Villa last time out (Getty Images)

Steven Gerrard’s start to life as Aston Villa manager has been a positive one. The former Liverpool midfielder has won two of his first three Premier League games.

They were beaten by Manchester City in midweek but gave the defending champions a tough test at Villa Park.

Leicester played out a tough 2-2 draw with Southampton at St Mary’s as their inconsistency continued to plague them.

But can they maintain their three game unbeaten run with an impressive display in the Midlands on Sunday afternoon?

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is Aston Villa vs Leicester?

The match will kick off at 4.30pm GMT on Sunday, 5 December.

How can I watch it?

Confirmed line-ups

AVFC XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Young, McGinn, Nakamba, Luiz, Buendia, Watkins, Ramsey.

LCFC XI: Schmeichel, Castagne, Evans, Soyuncu, Thomas, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndidi, Maddison, Lookman, Barnes, Daka.

Odds

Aston Villa - 31/21

Draw - 5/2

Leicester - 47/23

Prediction

Aston Villa will have been proud of their showing against Manchester City despite going down 2-1 in front of their home fans. Gerrard has the opportunity to make this a third win from four games against a Leicester side who are currently widely inconsistent. 2-1 Aston Villa.

