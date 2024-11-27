Aston Villa vs Juventus LIVE: Champions League latest score and goal updates

Aston Villa face Juventus in the Champions League hoping to enjoy another memorable night on the club’s return to Europe despite their recent form.

Unai Emery’s made a flying start to their Champions League campaign with wins over Young Boys, Bologna and a spectacular 1-0 victory over Bayern Munich at Villa Park. In Italian giants Juventus, Villa will be hoping to claim another scalp against a famous European name.

But first Villa must end a six-game winless run in all competitions, which includes the 1-0 defeat at Club Brugge in the Champions League last time out. Emery said Juventus, who are sixth in Serie A under Thiago Motta, were favourites ahead of the game.

“To watch them at Villa Park in a match we have tomorrow is fantastic. And we want to compete,” he said. “Juventus is the favourite, they have more experiences, they are a very good team, they have very good players and they are the favourite to be in the top eight.”

Villa have three wins from four and are eyeing last-eight spot

But Unai Emery’s side are winless in last six in all competitions

Juventus are two points behind Villa with two wins from four

Team news: Douglas Luiz ruled out of Villa Park return due to injury

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Diego Carlos, Torres, Digne, Kamara, Tielemans, Bailey, Rogers, McGinn, Watkins.

Juventus XI: Di Gregorio, Savona, Gatti, Kalulu Kyatengwa, Cambiaso, Locatelli, Thuram, Weah, Francisco Conceicao, Yildiz, Koopmeiners

Double milestone night for Matty Cash

19:54 , Will Castle

Emery pre-match thoughts

19:49 , Will Castle

“We always say in football it’s very difficult, whether we play in our league or in Europe, we’ve had to learn to adapt to different competitions,” Emery told TNT Sports ahead of kick-off.

“Our challenge is to improve, to get better, to play in Europe and be competitive. Our challenge is to always try to play with personality and dominate the match.”

Another famous European night on the cards?

19:45 , Will Castle

Aston Villa have already inflicted one famous upset on a European titan - will Juventus experience a similar fate?

Aston Villa are enjoying themselves on their return to the top tier of European competition ( Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Villa Park gets ready

19:41 , Will Castle

Juventus lacking in options

19:37 , Will Castle

Thiago Motta’s selection choices have been heavily depleted by injuries, something that’s reflected by Juventus’ very light substitutes bench this evening.

Only six players - two of which are goalkeepers - line the Old Lady’s bench at Villa Park. That’s almost half of the reinforcements Villa have brought.

The teams have arrived

19:30 , Will Castle

No reunion for Douglas Luiz

19:14 , Will Castle

There will be no Aston Villa reunion for Douglas Luiz tonight, with the Brazilian missing out through injury.

The midfielder, who spent five seasons at Villa Park, has endured a difficult start to life at Juventus - and Villa president of football operations Monchi has admitted he would jump at the chance to re-sign his former man.

“He’s playing less than we all expected, but we’re talking about a strong player,” Monchi said.

“There are guys who arrive and impose themselves, others who need time. Patience is needed, but Douglas’ qualities are beyond discussion. He will become important for Juve.

“After his farewell, we invested and in midfield we are well placed with Tielemans, Onana, Kamara, Barkley… but I would always take Douglas back, from any club: he is very strong.”

Last time out

19:07 , Will Castle

After enjoying a perfect start to their Champions League campaign, Aston Villa slumped to their first defeat last time out, with a bizarre penalty incident costing dearly in a 1-0 defeat at Club Brugge.

Nevertheless, Unai Emery’s side have been one of the stronger performing sides in European competition so far and will hope to propel themselves back up the table with a win over Italian giants Juventus this evening.

Juventus are two without a win in the Champions League, with Dusan Vlahovic’s penalty salvaging a point on their travels to Lille earlier this month. They sit 16th in the league table going into tonight’s contest.

Juventus team news

18:57 , Will Castle

Just the one change for the visitors from the team that drew 0-0 with AC Milan at the weekend.

It’s an all-American switch as Timothy Weah comes in for international teammate Weston McKennie, who was left out of the squad.

As was already known, there will be no Villa reunion for Douglas Luiz, who has missed Juventus’ past five Serie A games through injury and has not recovered in time to face his former side.

Starting XI: Di Gregorio, Savona, Kalulu, Gatti, Cambiaso, Locatelli, Thuram, Conceicao, Koopmeiners, Yildiz, Weah.

Subs: Fagioli, Mbangula, Perin, Pinsoglio, Rouhi, Danilo.

Aston Villa team news

18:47 , Will Castle

Three changes for Aston Villa from the side that drew 2-2 to Crystal Palace last weekend.

Emery welcomes the returns of Boubacar Kamara, Matty Cash and Lucas Digne to the starting XI, with Ross Barkley among those dropping to the bench.

John Duran, Villa’s hero against Bayern Munich earlier this season, starts amongst the substitutes.

Starting XI: Martinez, Cash, Carlos, Torres, Digne, McGinn, Tielemans, Kamara, Bailey, Rogers, Watkins.

Subs: Olsen, Gauci, Nedeljkovic, Bogarde, Maatsen, Konsa, Mings, Barkley, Buendia, Philogene, Duran.

Juventus train ahead of Champions League match against Aston Villa

18:45 , Jack Rathborn

Thiago Motta outlines Juventus route to victory over Aston Villa

18:30 , Jack Rathborn

“Continuity of everything we have done so far. We played a good game against Milan,” Thiago Motta said. “Tomorrow we’ll play a team who are very dangerous on the counterattack.

“We have to be solid in defence and not leave space for their trequartistas. We have to be compact and defend well. We have to use the ball well when we have it.”

Aston Villa train ahead of Champions League match against Juventus

18:15 , Jack Rathborn

Unai Emery sends message to Aston Villa fans ahead of Champions League clash with Juventus

17:55 , Jack Rathborn

“We are really happy in the Champions League. We want to enjoy tomorrow with our supporters at Villa Park,” said Emery.

“Enjoy it. We want to enjoy competing and we want to enjoy winning. We are here in the Champions League trying to be consistent.

“Now is the moment we have to enjoy, we have to compete, we have to face tomorrow Juventus, we have to try to face them being competitive.”

Early team news: Juventus

17:34 , Jamie Braidwood

For Juventus, Gleison Bremer and Juan Cabal are two long-term absentees, with both having suffered ACL injuries. Ex-Villa midfielder Douglas Costa is likely to miss out due to a muscular problem, while key attacker Dusan Vlahovic sat out the draw with Milan, though the Old Lady harbour hopes that he’ll at least be fit enough to be part of the matchday squad.

Polish striker Arkadiusz Milik also sat out last weekend’s match, while American Weston McKennie is a doubt after coming off at the weekend, with Timothy Weah and Nicolas Fagioli in line to replace him.

Early team news: Aston Villa

17:32 , Jamie Braidwood

Aston Villa were notably missing Amadou Onana and Ezri Konsa after the duo suffered injuries while on international duty, and both remain a doubt for the match in midweek, though Emery hasn’t ruled them out.

However, Boubacar Kamara and Jacob Ramsey, who were injured against Liverpool before the break, both remain as more long-term doubts.

Matty Cash and Lucas Digne could return to the starting 11 after both featuring at the weekend, while Ross Barkley will likely deputise if Onana is absent. Elsewhere, expect Pau Torres to keep his place at centre-back – likely alongside Diego Carlos is Konsa if unfit.

In midfield, Youri Tielemans should feature as one of two holding players, with Ollie Watkins leading the line and Leon Bailey, Morgan Rogers and John McGinn behind him.

When is Aston Villa vs Juventus?

17:31 , Jamie Braidwood

Villa will face Juventus at 8pm GMT on Wednesday, 27 November at Villa Park in Birmingham, England.

Where can I watch?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 2, with coverage starting at 7pm GMT. Subscribers can also watch via the discovery+ app.

Good evening

17:30 , Jamie Braidwood

Aston Villa host Juventus this evening in the Champions League, with the hosts looking to provide another famous European night to fans at Villa Park.

Unai Emery’s side started the season brilliantly but have suffered mixed form of late, with one draw and four losses from their last five matches, including a 1-0 loss to Club Brugge last time out in this competition.

However, they still sit eighth in the competitions new league table, with nine points from four games, and have already secured a famous win over Bayern Munich as they look to stay in the automatic qualification places.

And the Villans face a Juventus side that have also experienced mixed results of late, with the Bianconeri currently sixth in Serie A. They are unbeaten domestically, but have slipped to seven draws as new manager Thiago Motta wrestles with a few notable injuries.