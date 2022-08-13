Aston Villa vs Everton live: score and latest updates from the Premier League

aston villa vs everton live score premier league latest updates - REUTERS

12:26 PM

The teams are in the tunnel at Villa Park

Which must mean it's time for Hi Ho Silver Lining.

12:19 PM

Lampard on Rondon

Just hasn't had enough game time because of his suspension to start and the manager liked the energy and movement of Gordon, Gray, Iwobi and McNeil during the narrow defeat by Chelsea.

Anthony Gordon with his blond highlights - Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Image

12:15 PM

Good afternoon

Bagchi here, taking over from Uche Amako who has been wielding the baton in the build-up. Slightly surprised by both line-ups. Not at all sure about Frank Lampard's decision to persist with Anthony Gordon up top when he has Salomon Rondon who might not be prolific but certainly is a presence and brought his Newcastle team-mates into the game well under Rafael Benitez a few years back. He's not going to be a School of Science cherished alumnus but he's decent enough and Gordon is at his best out wide.

As for Villa, I thought Douglas Luiz would come in and Emi Buendia for Philippe Coutinho but Steven Gerrard is sticking by Jacob Ramsey and his own former Liverpool team-mate, who sparkled at times in the first 10 weeks of his loan but has been wading through treacle ever since.

12:02 PM

An Everton debut for Coady

aston villa vs everton live score premier league latest updates - GETTY IMAGES

11:57 AM

Gerrard on Mings returning to starting line up

Tyrone Mings is fully fit. I know I took the captaincy off him but I didn't take the position off him. Hopefully he will be very important for us.

11:44 AM

Everton starting XI to face Aston Villa

Pickford, Patterson, Holgate, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, McNeil, Doucoure, Iwobi, Gray, Gordon.

Subs: Keane, Onana, Begovic, Alli, Coleman, Davies, Ruben Vinagre, Rondon, Mills.

11:43 AM

Aston Villa starting XI to face Everton

Martinez, Cash, Diego Carlos, Mings, Digne, Ramsey, Kamara, McGinn, Watkins, Ings, Coutinho.

Subs: Konsa, Douglas Luiz, Buendia, Chambers, Augustinsson, Young, Olsen, Bailey, Archer.

11:33 AM

Good morning

Hello and welcome to coverage from Villa Park as two former England colleagues go head-to-head as managers when Aston Villa take on Everton.

Story continues

Ahead of the match, Steven Gerrard said his and Frank Lampard's desire to win is the same now as managers as when they shared an England midfield together.

It is the first time that the two men who sparked countless debates over whether they were suited to playing together, but actually did so 71 times for England, have met as managers.

Gerrard said: "I know Frank extremely well and I shared a dressing room with him for many years. He's a fierce competitor. He's a winner. He's very composed, very calm, and has got a really impressive football IQ.

"I could see from very early on, once I started sharing a dressing room with him, that he'd probably stay in the game in some capacity.

"It's no surprise to see him in a similar position to myself, which is to try and lead a big establishment and progress it and move it forward.

"In terms of competing against each other, whether it be on the pitch or now as a manager, you've got two people who are desperate to be on the winning side. That will never change. It never did when we played, and it won't from a touchline point of view."

Villa started their campaign with a 2-0 defeat by newly-promoted Bournemouth last weekend.

Gerrard felt Villa "let ourselves down", and he is expecting a big response from his players at their first home game.

He said: "I want them to give a better account of themselves in certain departments because we can't expect to get anything when we post that level of performance.

"We've got fantastic players and we're building a really exciting, talented squad. That's what we believe.

"We let ourselves down last week but I believe we've got a lot of tools and attributes in our squad and the personnel to hurt teams. The players will hopefully back that up.

"What it (Bournemouth) showed me was having a real positive, strong pre-season where your players are in a fantastic place doesn't guarantee you're going to get results in the Premier League.

"We were disappointed with the level of performance we gave. In this league, you can't get away with that - it doesn't matter who you play. You need to be at it every single week."