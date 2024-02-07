Aston Villa vs Chelsea LIVE: FA Cup score and updates as Conor Gallagher hits first goal of the season

(Action Images via Reuters)

Aston Villa host Chelsea in an FA Cup fourth round replay as pressure mounts on Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino. A 4-2 loss to Wolves in the Premier League at the weekend put the manager back under the spotlight as the London club slipped into the bottom half of the table but a positive result this evening will ease the pressure.

Chelsea have already reached the Carabao Cup final and will be targeting a strong run in the FA Cup too though they face a tricky task to reach the next stage of the competition. Unai Emery’s Villa are flying in the league, they’re up to fourth and comprehensively defeated Sheffield United 5-0 last time out.

The previous fixture between the teams ended in a goalless draw at Stamford Bridge with Villa creating more chances on goal despite Chelsea seeing more possession. With the support of their home fans the midlands club will be hoping to get over the line and set up a fifth-round clash against Leeds or Plymouth Argyle.

Aston Villa vs Chelsea LIVE

Aston Villa host Chelsea in an FA Cup fourth round replay with kick off at 8pm

Ezri Konsa, Pau Torres and Tyrone Mings are all absent leaving Villa short at centre-back

Chelsea have lost their two matches since the previous fixture in the competition against Villa

Chelsea XI: Petrovic, Gusto, Disasi, Badiashile, Chilwell, Gallagher, Caicedo, Enzo, Madueke, Jackson, Palmer

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Diego Carlos, Lenglet, Alex Moreno, Bailey, Kamara, Douglas Luiz, McGinn, Tielemans, Watkins

GOAL! Conor Gallagher puts visitors ahead - Chelsea 1-0 Aston Villa [11’]

20:13 , Sonia Twigg

GOAL! 11’ Conor Gallagher fires Chelsea into the lead, Jackson makes a good run into the box, Madueke pulls it back and Martinez can only watch as the ball flies into the top corner.

Aston Villa 0-0 Chelsea

20:11 , Sonia Twigg

10’ Chelsea look for the moment like they are content with holding on to possession as they try and build attacks from the back with caution.

Aston Villa 0-0 Chelsea

20:09 , Sonia Twigg

7’ Chelsea have a chance to attack with a corner, which Chilwell takes, but when it comes back in Martinez has to make a smart save to deny Palmer’s header.

Aston Villa 0-0 Chelsea

20:04 , Sonia Twigg

3’ Aston Villa look to drive forward, but McGinn tried to pick out the man at the back post, it proved to be the wrong option, and Chelsea clear

Aston Villa 0-0 Chelsea

20:02 , Sonia Twigg

1’ The match is underway at Villa Park

Aston Villa vs Chelsea

19:58 , Sonia Twigg

The players are out on the field and the match is about to get underway

Aston Villa vs Chelsea

19:55 , Sonia Twigg

We are now just five minutes away from kick off at Villa Park.

Unai Emery has his say ahead of the match

19:52 , Sonia Twigg

Unai Emery said to ITVX: “Every match is different and every competition. Of course we are now in the FA Cup and we are very excited and very motivated to play here with our support at Villa Park.

“We have been successful for a long time at Villa Park and we want to keep doing the same. Trying to follow some tactics that we used in Sheffield but we are going to adapt now today against Chelsea.

“They were pressing very well, they lost the last two matches but they have a very good coach, they have very good players and tactically they are good.

“We are ready to play a very very tough match.”

Mauricio Pochettino on the FA Cup fourth-round replay

19:50 , Sonia Twigg

On the upcoming match, he said: “Two defeats. Against Wolverhampton I think if we draw the game it would be a different way and we are in Chelsea, we know very well that we need to win every single game.

“If not it’s a problem.

“Today is a different day, it is a different competition, again a very good team because Aston Villa are doing great, it is a fantastic season, we are in the final of the Carabao Cup because we did very good things.

“But now we need to accept that too many things happen around but the players are calm and we need to compete today against a very good team in a very good stadium.

“It’s going to be tough but as a team we are convinced that we have prepared in our best way.”

Pochettino responds to questions after leaving Thiago Silva on the bench

19:45 , Sonia Twigg

Pochettino was asked about the selection of Silva ahead of the game and he said: “I am professional, I always pick my players because of performance and balance and I understand the question but I think I want to be calm and I need to be professional.”

Thiago Silva’s wife calls for ‘change’ at Chelsea

19:40 , Sonia Twigg

Firstly, here is one of the stories that broke over the weekend:

The wife of Thiago Silva has said that “change” is needed before it is “too late” for Chelsea’s after their latest significant setback against Wolves.

The London club were beaten 4-2 at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, with a Matheus Nunes hat-trick and Axel Disasi own goal condemning Mauricio Pochettino’s side to a tenth Premier League defeat of the season.

The win lifted the visitors above their hosts, with Pochettino under renewed pressure after Chelsea dropped into the bottom half.

Thiago Silva’s wife calls for ‘change’ at Chelsea

Aston Villa vs Chelsea

19:34 , Sonia Twigg

We will soon be bringing some quotes from Pochettino

Aston Villa vs Chelsea

19:33 , Sonia Twigg

Aston Villa vs Chelsea

19:27 , Sonia Twigg

We are almost half an hour away from kick off at Villa Park and the players are out on the pitch warming up, while the fans arrive at the stadium:

Aston Villa vs Chelsea

19:19 , Sonia Twigg

Aston Villa made one change from their Premier League match at the weekend, with Matty Cash coming into the side in place of Ezri Konsa.

Chelsea also made a few changes with Thiago Silva among the substitutes, as are Raheem Sterling and Christopher Nkunku.

While, Benoit Badiashile, Noni Madueke and Nicolas Jackson start.

Aston Villa vs Chelsea

19:10 , Sonia Twigg

Here are some photos of the players arriving at Villa Park:

The player’s shirts are all laid out in the changing room (Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

The Chelsea players take a quick walk out onto the pitch (PA)

Mauricio Pochettino arrives at Villa Park (Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Aston Villa vs Chelsea

19:06 , Sonia Twigg

A quick reminder that the winner of this match will host Leeds in the fifth round.

Aston Villa team news

19:02 , Sonia Twigg

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Diego Carlos, Lenglet, Alex Moreno, Bailey, Kamara, Douglas Luiz, McGinn, Tielemans, Watkins

Chelsea team news

19:01 , Sonia Twigg

There are a host of changes from Chelsea, but here is the starting XI: Petrovic, Gusto, Disasi, Badiashile, Chilwell, Gallagher, Caicedo, Enzo, Madueke, Jackson, Palmer

Mauricio Pochettino is just a convenient fall guy for Chelsea’s ills – who would want to replace him?

19:00 , Sonia Twigg

“No one is safe,” said Mauricio Pochettino. And if the reality that he is the fifth man to take charge of a Chelsea game in the brief, ignominious reign of Clearlake Capital offers some proof, so does the maxim that it is cheaper to change the manager than the players. Especially when the context is that the manager was only given a two-year deal while 14 of the players have contracts until the 2030s, five more until 2029 and a further eight until 2028.

Such continuity ought to provide reassurance. Not when Chelsea are mired in the lower half of the table, for a second successive season, and when perhaps only one arrival in their £1bn recruitment drive – the outstanding anomaly Cole Palmer – can be classed as a definitive success.

Mauricio Pochettino is just a convenient fall guy for Chelsea’s ills

Aston Villa vs Chelsea

18:56 , Sonia Twigg

There’s some early team news from Chelsea:

Trevoh Chalobah – in team training for reconditioning phase.

Robert Sanchez – joined partial team training for reconditioning phase.

Levi Colwill – beginning reconditioning phase.

Marc Cucurella – continuing to undergo his rehabilitation programme.

Wesley Fofana – continuing to undergo his rehabilitation programme.

Reece James – continuing to undergo his rehabilitation programme.

Romeo Lavia – continuing to undergo his rehabilitation programme.

Lesley Ugochukwu – continuing to undergo his rehabilitation programme

Aston Villa vs Chelsea

18:52 , Sonia Twigg

There has been a lot of talk surrounding Mauricio Pochettino’s future at Chelsea in recent days.

Their league position following the Wolves defeat is almost identical to the one they found themselves in a year ago, that prompted the sacking of former manager Graham Potter.

Mauricio Pochettino rejects claims he said Chelsea players ‘are not good enough’

18:45 , Sonia Twigg

Mauricio Pochettino has rejected suggestions he said Chelsea’s players are not good enough, claiming his words following Sunday’s defeat by Wolves were taken out of context.

Immediately after the 4-2 loss at Stamford Bridge that left his team in the bottom half of the Premier League table, the Argentinian appeared to say he did not have the squad to significantly remedy the club’s plight.

Mauricio Pochettino rejects claims he said Chelsea players ‘are not good enough’

Aston Villa vs Chelsea

18:06 , Sonia Twigg

Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s live blog coverage of the FA Cup fourth-round replay between Aston Villa and Chelsea.

The Blues have been subject to two heavy defeats in their last two matches, a 4-1 loss at Anfield, followed by a 4-2 home defeat to Wolves, but will want to bounce back and perform in the cup.