Aston Villa vs Chelsea LIVE! FA Cup match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Chelsea will be desperate to bounce back as they travel to take on Aston Villa in an FA Cup fourth-round replay tonight. The Blues have slipped back into an all-too-familiar crisis after Sunday’s appalling 4-2 home defeat by Wolves that followed hot on the heels of a similar thrashing up at Liverpool to pile pressure back on under-fire head coach Mauricio Pochettino, who has made three changes here with the likes of Thiago Silva and Raheem Sterling dropped.

The Argentine could really use a result this evening to ease some of that mounting speculation over his future, with the initial tie between these sides at Stamford Bridge back on January 26 having ended in a frustrating goalless draw. Villa, who make one enforced change at the back, continue to fly high in the Premier League’s top four under Unai Emery and remain just five points off top spot after thrashing struggling Sheffield United 5-0 at the weekend in a hopelessly one-sided game in which they were 4-0 up inside the first half an hour at Bramall Lane.

The prize on offer for tonight’s winners is a home meeting with Leeds in round five after the Championship promotion-chasers saw off Plymouth 4-1 in extra time on Tuesday night. Follow Aston Villa vs Chelsea live below, featuring expert analysis from Standard Sport’s Nizaar Kinsella at Villa Park!

Aston Villa 0-1 Chelsea

20:17 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Nizaar Kinsella at Villa Park

There were chants of "Roman Abramovich" coming from the away end as Chelsea broke and scored through Conor Gallagher.

That's his first goal of the season but completely against the run of play. Chelsea won't care but need to improve to win this.

Aston Villa 0-1 Chelsea

20:16 , George Flood

13 mins: This is a really lively game so far as Bailey tries to equalise immediately for Villa, but Petrovic is equal to his low drive.

Petrovic also then pushes over an effort from Watkins.

Good response from the hosts to that early setback, but they are almost caught again on the break pushing too many men forward.

GOAL! Aston Villa 0-1 Chelsea | Conor Gallagher 11'

20:12 , George Flood

11 mins: Just what Pochettino needed!

It’s great play from Jackson down the Chelsea left, committing defenders before laying inside to Madueke, who tees up Gallagher for a fine side-footed finish into the top corner.

His first goal of the season.

Aston Villa 0-0 Chelsea

20:11 , George Flood

9 mins: Gusto with an excellent covering challenge as Villa look to take control of these opening exchanges once more.

A nice open feel to this FA Cup replay early on.

A reminder that extra time and penalties are possible tonight, with VAR also in use.

Thomas Bramall is the referee.

Aston Villa 0-0 Chelsea

20:09 , George Flood

7 mins: Chelsea force an early corner that is easily headed clear, with Jackson’s returned header then steered into the arms of Martinez by a slightly unsuspecting Fernandez.

Aston Villa 0-0 Chelsea

20:08 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Nizaar Kinsella at Villa Park

Let's just say there's no sense of Chelsea keeping it tight early on.

They've faced an early onslaught from Aston Villa playing their usual system.

Leon Bailey unlucky not to score with a header after John McGinn dominated Moises Caicedo in a 50/50 out wide.

Aston Villa 0-0 Chelsea

20:07 , George Flood

6 mins: The first attack of the night from Chelsea, with Madueke cutting inside off the right flank and finding Palmer, who almost picks out Gallagher with a touch inside the box.

That’s what Pochettino wants to see.

Aston Villa 0-0 Chelsea

20:05 , George Flood

3 mins: Here come Villa again as a cross to the back post from Cash is headed straight to a Blue shirt, when an effort on goal was surely the better option.

The offside flag stayed down.

Aston Villa 0-0 Chelsea

20:03 , George Flood

1 min: Nervous moments for Chelsea early on as confident Villa attack straight from kick-off, with the ball almost falling for Tielemans inside the box.

Aston Villa vs Chelsea

20:02 , George Flood

KICK-OFF

Underway on a rainy night at Villa Park!

Can Chelsea secure a huge win to ease the pressure on Mauricio Pochettino?

A home tie against Leeds awaits the winners in round five.

Aston Villa vs Chelsea

20:00 , George Flood

The teams are out at Villa Park, where the pre-match music is absolutely blaring.

Atmosphere should be good enough without that at this iconic old ground.

Aston Villa vs Chelsea

19:55 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Nizaar Kinsella at Villa Park

Chants of "oooooh Thiago Silva" are coming from the away end at Villa Park.

There's no doubt that the 39-year-old and his wife have the support of the hardcore Blues fans.

Aston Villa vs Chelsea

19:54 , George Flood

The pre-match thoughts of Standard Sport’s Nizaar Kinsella at Villa Park...

🗣️ "I think Thiago Silva is just being rested."@NizaarKinsella reacts to that Chelsea team news at Villa Park



LIVE: https://t.co/mlxzPCm6E3#AVLCHE | #FACup

Aston Villa vs Chelsea

19:45 , George Flood

Final preparations at Villa Park.

Kick-off is just 15 minutes away!

Prickly Pochettino explains Thiago Silva omission

19:33 , George Flood

A prickly Mauricio Pochettino was clearly not thrilled with questions from ITV regarding why Thiago Silva has been dropped to the bench tonight.

He insists it’s purely to do with performance and balance, rather than the controversy this week regarding the tweet from Silva’s wife.

❓ 'Why aren't you selecting Thiago Silva tonight?'



💬 'I am professional.. I always pick my players on performance on balance.'



💬 'I am professional.. I always pick my players on performance on balance.'

Pochettino gets hostile reception at Villa Park

19:30 , George Flood

Not the warmest of greetings for the under-pressure Mauricio Pochettino at Villa Park tonight....

A hostile reception, at Villa Park, for Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino

Cash replaces injured Konsa for Aston Villa

19:23 , George Flood

Just the one enforced change from Unai Emery to the Aston Villa team that ran riot against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

Ezri Konsa is sidelined with that sprained knee picked up at the weekend that is expected to keep him out for up to a month, with Matty Cash drafted into the defence.

Pau Torres and Nicolo Zaniolo are both back among the substitutes after injury.

Three Chelsea changes from Wolves debacle

19:19 , George Flood

So the under-fire Mauricio Pochettino makes three changes to his Chelsea team after Sunday’s debacle against Wolves.

It’s not a back three from the Argentine as many expected, with Thiago Silva replaced by Benoit Badiashile.

The other two alterations are in attack, where Raheem Sterling and Christopher Nkunku are replaced by Noni Madueke and Nicolas Jackson.

Aston Villa lineup

19:11 , George Flood

Starting XI: Martinez, Cash, Diego Carlos, Lenglet, Alex Moreno, Kamara, Luiz, McGinn, Tielemans, Bailey, Watkins

Subs: Olsen, Wright, Torres, Chambers, Diaby, Zaniolo, Ramsey, Iroegbunam, Kellyman

Chelsea lineup

19:03 , George Flood

Starting XI: Petrovic, Gusto, Disasi, Badiashile, Chilwell, Gallagher, Caicedo, Fernandez, Madueke, Palmer, Jackson

Subs: Bergstrom, Bettinelli, Gilchrist, Thiago Silva, Samuels-Smith, Chukwuemeka, Mudryk, Sterling, Nkunku

Team news coming up

18:54 , George Flood

Here’s Mauricio Pochettino arriving at Villa Park a little earlier, all smiles and flanked by trusted assistant Jesus Perez.

Official lineups are on the way in the next few minutes...

Emery on Konsa injury blow and new Bailey contract

18:40 , George Flood

Unai Emery revealed at his own pre-match press conference on Tuesday that Aston Villa would be without England centre-back Ezri Konsa for around three or four weeks with a sprained knee suffered in Saturday’s 5-0 demolition of Premier League strugglers Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

He joins long-term defensive absentee Tyrone Mings on the sidelines, with Pau Torres likely only fit enough for the bench tonight after an ankle issue.

There was, however, better news in Leon Bailey getting close to agreeing a new contract at Villa Park.

“We spoke to him, he is happy here, happy in Birmingham and at Aston Villa," Emery said of the Jamaican international forward.

"He is working progressively better. The idea is for him to extend the contract and we are close. I think he is going to sign.

"The adaptation for some players is longer, then we need to understand the adaptation, how each player can do it differently.

"Leon, he came from Germany and the first year he didn't play consistently and he had some injuries. When I arrived here I tried to set him as a second striker and for him to take the best characteristics.

"He was still in the adaptation when I arrived here and the adaptation is everything. More or less, at the end, we can watch him on the pitch and this year he didn't start really being strong even and last year he was not consistent always.

"For example, the last two matches we played last season, key matches, he wasn't in the starting XI.

"I spoke with him this year when we started pre-season about how we could improve different issues and things he wasn't showing us in a consistent way. His reaction was fantastic."

Chelsea backed by more than 6,000 fans at Villa Park

18:26 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Nizaar Kinsella reports that there will be some 6,300 Chelsea supporters making the trip to Villa Park tonight.

They will be demanding an improvement on the last two dreadful displays and no doubt not be afraid to voice further frustrations if their team are brushed aside meekly once more.

Pochettino and Chelsea were booed off at both half-time and full-time on Sunday, while fed-up fans also sang the names of former owner Roman Abramovich and beloved ex-manager Jose Mourinho.

The Argentine also once again faced mocking chants of ‘you’re getting sacked in the morning’ after Chelsea blew an early 1-0 lead to lose 4-2 at home.

I’m sure the Villa fans will follow suit if their team come out on top this evening.

Thiago Silva's wife says sorry for Pochettino outburst

18:14 , George Flood

Mauricio Pochettino’s case this week has certainly not been helped by a tweet sent from the wife of Thiago Silva, Belle, straight after the galling Wolves loss in which she appeared to call for a change of manager at Chelsea.

"It's time to change. If you wait any longer it will be too late,” she posted.

She has since apologised for the comments, writing on X earlier today: “I'm sorry that my personal outburst as a passionate Chelsea fan has caused such an impact.

“I'm passionate about the team, I thrive on victories and I'm saddened by defeats.

I'm sorry that my personal outburst as a passionate Chelsea fan has caused such an impact. I'm passionate about the team, I thrive on victories and I'm saddened by defeats.

We all want the same thing, a winning team, come on Chelsea!!

"We all want the same thing, a winning team, come on Chelsea."

Addressing that situation at his pre-match press conference, Pochettino said Thiago Silva had sought him out to make amends and that their relationship remained strong.

"He came today to talk with me. The important thing is he came and wanted to talk with me," he said.

"We are very strong in the way we want to operate. We talked and I don't want to divulge, it was private. It [my relationship with Silva] is very good."

Pochettino calls for Chelsea unity after 'very good text' from owners

18:03 , George Flood

Mauricio Pochettino’s job is not currently thought to be in immediate danger, but that was also said about Graham Potter before his dismissal last season.

It’s clear that the ex-Tottenham boss needs to find answers to the Blues’ latest malaise and fast, with fans quickly running out of patience and venting their frustrations during a toxic afternoon at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

For his part, Pochettino insists that the owners remain supportive of his project as he called for fans to show trust and patience.

"I think we are all together in this and that's important," Pochettino said at his pre-match press conference on Tuesday.

"I received a very good text from [the owners]. Of course I am in contact with them and the sporting director every day.”

He added: “The fans need to trust in us. We need to provide the calm for the players to feel free to play.

"We need to create a good connection with the fans. The fans need to understand when they go to Stamford Bridge it's a different Chelsea, a different project, a different everything.

“It's the responsibility of the players and the staff to create a connection, something in between they appreciate.

"The fans need from us to see that we really care about the club. I promise you and the fans that the players want to perform and win games.

"The players suffer when they are not performing. They are desperate to receive the love from the fans but at the same time they understand the situation.

“If you are not performing it's normal the fans should criticise us. We need to be together."

Aston Villa vs Chelsea prediction

17:51 , George Flood

It would be a major shock to see Chelsea recover so much that they can topple a team as strong as Villa in their own backyard.

Aston Villa to win, 2-1.

Chelsea team news

17:48 , George Flood

Chelsea’s attempts to escape this latest rut are being hampered by an absentee list that remains long, as it has all season.

All of captain Reece James, Romeo Lavia, Robert Sanchez, Marc Cucurella, Lesley Ugochukwu and Wesley Fofana remain sidelined, while Levi Colwill and Trevoh Chalobah are not expected to be involved tonight.

Mauricio Pochettino is widely expected to shift to a three-man defence at Villa Park in an attempt to arrest the recent slide.

Aston Villa team news

17:42 , George Flood

Aston Villa will have Pau Torres back in the matchday squad tonight following the Spanish centre-back’s recovery from an ankle injury.

The likes of Emi Buendia, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings and Jhon Duran remain sidelined, while the game will come just a bit too soon for Lucas Digne.

However, Nicolo Zaniolo is fit to feature after a knock.

Where to watch Aston Villa vs Chelsea

17:37 , George Flood

TV channel: Tonight’s game will be broadcast live and free-to-air in the UK on ITV1. Coverage starts at 7:30pm.

Live stream: ITVX will offer a free live stream service online via their website and app.

Welcome to Aston Villa vs Chelsea live coverage

17:33 , George Flood

Good evening and welcome to Standard Sport’s live coverage of Aston Villa vs Chelsea.

The stakes are high in tonight’s FA Cup fourth-round replay, with Mauricio Pochettino no doubt desperate for a win to relieve some of the mounting pressure on his position after back-to-back drubbings by Liverpool and Wolves that have pushed the Blues back into crisis mode.

But there are fewer tougher places to go looking for a pressure-relieving win at the moment than Villa Park, with Unai Emery’s side still soaring high in the Premier League top four and part of the title race having thrashed Sheffield United at the weekend in another reminder of their attacking prowess.

Kick-off tonight is at 8pm GMT, so stay tuned for all the latest team news and live updates, plus expert analysis from Standard Sport’s Chelsea correspondent Nizaar Kinsella at Villa Park.