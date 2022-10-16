Aston Villa vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today

(AFP via Getty Images)

Chelsea coach Graham Potter will look to maintain his unbeaten run with the club this afternoon (Sunday 16 October), as he takes the Blues to Villa Park for a Premier League clash with Aston Villa.

Upon taking over from Thomas Tuchel in mid-September, Potter drew his first game in charge and has since guided the west London club to four straight victories – most recently a 2-0 victory over AC Milan in the Champions League group stage this Tuesday (11 October). Having seen off Wolves 3-0 in the Premier League last weekend, Chelsea sit fourth in the table on 16 points, seven behind third-placed Tottenham with two games in hand.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa are 16th in the league with nine points from nine games, sitting two points above the relegation zone. Steven Gerrard’s side are unbeaten in their last four league outings but have only won one of them. Last weekend the former Liverpool midfielder’s Villa drew 1-1 at Nottingham Forest, coming from behind to earn a point. Depending on how other results play out in the league today, Villa could climb as high as 10th with a victory here, but it will be no mean feat given Chelsea’s promising form.

Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Young, Douglas Luiz, Ramsey, McGinn, Bailey, Watkins, Ings

Chelsea XI: Kepa, Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Cucurella, Loftus-Cheek, Mount, Kovacic, Chilwell, Havertz, Aubameyang, Sterling

Graham Potter’s tactical variety gives Chelsea’s stuttering season new lease of life

13:39 , Michael Jones

It was supposed to be much harder than this. Graham Potter even admitted as much when he spoke about how difficult the Champions League campaign would be after the 1-1 draw with Salzburg. It’s actually only a week since Chelsea were bottom of the group.

So much has changed. They’re now top, having beaten Milan in successive games, but it’s not just that. It forms part of a longer undefeated run for Potter since taking over, with the latest 2-0 victory his fourth successive win.

Given Potter is not the most effusive speaker, and isn’t necessarily the most quotable coach, you could almost say this is the definition of quietly going about a good job.

Chelsea’s improvement has been a consequence of any grand motivational influence, bombastic decisions or big moments. It’s just progressive work on the training ground. Potter did go into the difference in the group now, compared to that very first match.

Potter versus Villa

13:35 , Michael Jones

Graham Potter’s two wins in 10 attempts as a manager against Aston Villa both came at Villa Park: 3-0 for Swansea in the 2018/19 FA Cup third round and 2-1 for Brighton in the 2020/21 Premier League.

He has taken 19 points out of a possible 24 in his eight league matches as a manager this season for Brighton and Chelsea.

Villa struggling in front of goal

13:31 , Michael Jones

Aston Villa’s only win in the last 15 league games against London opposition was 2-1 at Crystal Palace last November.

Only Wolves have scored fewer Premier League goals than the seven by Villa this season whose last nine league goals have all been scored by nine different players.

13:27 , Michael Jones

Between them, they have won the last four Premier League titles. Two of them have been decided by a solitary point and, with a couple of different results against Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp would be a three-time champion of England. Liverpool face Manchester City again on Sunday and their meetings have merited the tag of title deciders. “Could be this year,” Klopp said. “Just not with us.”

He had ruled his side out of the title race even before they lost at Arsenal. Now the kings would have to become kingmakers to exert a decisive impact at the top. But defeat would leave them 16 points behind City; even in 2020-21, when they played the majority of a campaign without specialist senior centre-backs, they were only 17 adrift after 38 matches.

The gap now is a consequence of Liverpool’s sudden slide, of a loss of consistency and a habit of conceding first, of a series of injuries and a host of players operating at a level far below their best, of a pressing game that has malfunctioned and high-risk tactics that, when they backfire, can look very wrong. There may be the hangover and physical fatigue of a 63-game campaign last year and the cumulative toll of going toe-to-toe with City season after season.

Man City’s attacking prowess

13:23 , Michael Jones

Manchester City are on a club record run of 22 away league games without defeat since losing 1-0 at Spurs on the opening weekend of last season.

They are unbeaten in 21 top-flight matches, with their only defeat in 37 coming at home to Tottenham in February.

City’s tally of 33 goals is the joint-most after nine Premier League games, level with their own record from 2011/12. The most after 10 fixtures is 36, also by City in 2011/12.

They are also the first team to score at least four goals in five consecutive top-flight fixtures since Tottenham in 1963.

Liverpool’s shaky foundations

13:19 , Michael Jones

Ten points is Liverpool’s lowest tally after eight games in a decade. In 2012/13, they had nine points and went on to finish seventh.

The Reds have conceded 16 goals in their last 12 league matches and let in the first goal 10 times during that run. In the previous 12 games they only conceded the opening goal twice and kept 10 clean sheets.

Liverpool can concede at least three goals in three successive top-flight fixtures for the first time since December 1953.

13:15 , Michael Jones

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits he is not dumb enough to believe their Champions League humiliation of Rangers has solved all their issues ahead of facing Manchester City.

A devastating second half – which included the competition’s fastest hat-trick by Mohamed Salah in six minutes and 12 seconds – saw the Reds win 7-1 at Ibrox.

But considering the quality of the opposition and the lack of resilience they showed. the result provided no real barometer going into one of the toughest games of the season.

“We are not, even when people think that maybe (we are), that dumb that we think that’s the only thing we needed to beat Man City,” said Klopp.

Will Chelsea beat Aston Villa?

13:11 , Michael Jones

Chelsea have won three league games in a row and are looking to earn consecutive clean sheets in the division for the first time since March.

But, the Blues could lose as many as three of their opening five away games of a Premier League season for the second time, having done so in 2015/16.

Aston Villa vs Chelsea team changes

13:07 , Michael Jones

Steven Gerrard makes two changes to the Aston Villa team that started against Nottingham Forrest last time out with Philippe Coutinho and Emiliano Buendia dropping to the bench. In comes Danny Ings and Leon Bailey.

Graham Potter switches out three players from the Chelsea side that won 2-0 at AC Milan during the week. Reece James is injured so Ruben Loftus-Cheek comes in at right-wingback. Marc Cucurella starts in defence ahead of Kalidu Koulibaly and Kai Havertz returns in the forward line, Jorginho drops out and Mason Mount moves into midfield.

Aston Villa vs Chelsea line-ups

13:01 , Michael Jones

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Young, McGinn, Douglas Luiz, Ramsey, Bailey, Watkins, Ings

This is your Aston Villa team to face Chelsea. 💪#AVLCHE

Chelsea XI: Arrizabalaga, Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Cucurella, Loftus-Cheek, Mount, Kovacic, Chilwell, Havetz, Aubameyang, Sterling

12:56 , Michael Jones

Steven Gerrard admits he must accept the criticism over Aston Villa’s disappointing season. Villa host Chelsea on Sunday unbeaten in their last four Premier League games, although they have drawn three of them.

Gerrard’s side have won just twice during a hugely-underwhelming campaign so far and they were jeered by their own fans after Monday’s 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest.

It has left the former Rangers boss philosophical about the negative assessment of his team but he remains confident in his processes.

He told a press conference: “I didn’t take this position or my previous coaching positions at Rangers or Liverpool expecting everything to be fantastic every single day.

Can Villa beat Chelsea?

12:51 , Michael Jones

Aston Villa are on a four-match unbeaten run but have won only four times in 20 league fixtures, losing 10 of those. Howver, they can earn successive Premier League home victories in the same season for the first time since January 2021.

12:47 , Michael Jones

“The table didn’t ever play the game,” was Pep Guardiola’s response when his attention was drawn to the 13-point gap between Manchester City and the side that he still considers to be their closest challengers. Jurgen Klopp may no longer believe that Liverpool are capable of contesting a Premier League title race this season but his greatest rival does. “The opinion I have about this team, nothing changed because of the situation in the table,” Guardiola insisted. “Not one second.”

Guardiola and Klopp are not only the two coaches that have defined English football’s last half-decade. Since Sean Dyche’s dismissal from Burnley, they have also been the top flight’s longest-serving managers as well. Around 10 months separated their appointments at either end of the East Lancs Road. For about four-and-a-half years now, this has been the Premier League’s premier rivalry. It is fair to assume that Guardiola and Klopp know each other - and each other’s football - better than that of any of their other top-flight rivals.

And while Guardiola can be complimentary to the point of insincerity when discussing the merits of any opponent, his admiration for Liverpool has only ever come across as heartfelt and genuine. “In a rival, I have never seen a team like Liverpool in my life,” he said of Klopp’s side at the end of last season, after pipping them to the post on the final day for the second time in four years. “They help us to be a better team season by season, I am 100 per cent convinced of that.”

Liverpool vs Man City

12:43 , Michael Jones

Manchester City have only won twice in 25 Premier League away matches against Liverpool however, they are vying to remain unbeaten in three consecutive top-flight visits to Anfield for the first time since December 1992.

Liverpool beat City 3-1 in this season’s Community Shield at Leicester’s King Power Stadium.

Liverpool vs Man City earl team news and predicted line-ups

12:39 , Michael Jones

Liverpool have been hit by injuries in recent weeks with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip and Luiz Duiz joining Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and Arthur Melo on the sidelines. Klopp said Liverpool came through their 7-1 win over Rangers unscathed, which saw Andy Robertson return.

It may be too soon for the left back to start, but Mohamed Salah is set to return after his hat-trick from the bench at Ibrox. He is set to join the in-form Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota in attack, but Klopp may opt to revert to a three-man midfield so that could mean Darwin Nunez misses out.

Manchester City remain without the England trio of John Stones, Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips. Erling Haaland will return to the starting line-up after being rested against Copenhagen in midweek, as well as Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva. Manuel Akanji may move to right back with Nathan Ake also returning to the defence.

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool: Alisson; Gomez, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Firmino, Jota

Manchester City: Ederson; Akanji, Dias, Ake, Cancelo; Rodri, De Bruyne, Bernardo; Mahrez, Haaland, Foden

12:35 , Michael Jones

Aston Villa’s solitary victory in the last 10 league meetings between these sides came at home on the final day of the 2022/21 season. They have drawn one and lost eight since then.

Chelsea have won six of their last eight away Premier League games against Aston Villa, as many as they had in their first 19 visits.

12:31 , Michael Jones

England and Chelsea defender Reece James looks set to miss next month’s World Cup due to a knee injury that is expected to sideline him for eight weeks.

James, 22, was forced out of Chelsea’s midweek Champions League win over AC Milan and the extent of the problem has been confirmed after consulting with specialists.

Chelsea said in a brief statement on their official website: “Following the knee injury sustained in our away match against AC Milan, Reece has received treatment from the Chelsea medical department and visited a specialist this weekend.

Aston Villa vs Chelsea early team news and predicted line-ups

12:28 , Michael Jones

Aston Villa will hope to welcome back Leon Bailey after he missed Monday’s draw at Nottingham Forest, while Matty Cash and Cameron Archer are also set to be available. Villa remain without Boubacar Kamara, Lucas Digne and Ludwig Augustinsson while Diego Carlos is a long term absentee.

Chelsea will be without Reece James after the right back now a doubt for the World Cup after a leg injury suffered at San Siro. N’Golo Kante and Wesley Fofana are also out. Chelsea have had time to recover from their 2-0 win over AC Milan but Cesar Azpilicueta, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Conor Gallagher and Kai Havertz will be among those hopeful of a recall.

Predicted line-ups

Aston Villa: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Young; Luiz, Ramsey, McGinn; Coutinho; Watkins, Ings

Chelsea: Kepa; Chalobah, Thiago, Koulibaly; Azpilicueta, Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Cucurella; Mount, Aubameyang, Sterling

Premier League Sunday

12:25 , Michael Jones

Hello, good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of today’s Premier League action.

There are five matches taking place today with Aston Villa vs Chelsea being the main focus of the 2pm kick offs before Liverpool host Manchester City at 4.30pm. Also going head-to-head today are Leeds vs Arsenal, Man Utd vs Newcastle and Southampton vs West Ham with all those games taking place at 2pm.

First up though Chelsea are hoping to continue their impressive form under new boss Graham Potter. They head into the match fourth in the Premier League and can cut the gap on Tottenham (third) to four points with a victory. Aston Villa are steadily building their way into the season, they are unbeaten in four league games (three draws, one win) but only sit two points above the relegation zone. Steven Gerrard will be hoping for a positive result against the Blues to send Villa flying up the table.

The main draw for today though is the evening kick off as Liverpool host Manchester City. City have started the season as would be expected, sitting one point behind league leaders Arsenal with a 10-game unbeaten streak already under their belts. Erling Haaland is a goal machine and has already found the target 15 times in nine league games with the Norwegian a certainty to start at Anfield after sitting out the midweek game against FC Copenhagen. In contrast Jurgen Klopp’s Reds are down in 11th with just two wins from eight matches but they’ll take heart and confidence from a 7-1 mauling of Rangers in the Champions in which Mo Salah got back to goalscoring glory with a six minute and 12 second hat-trick.