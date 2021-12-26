Aston Villa vs Chelsea live stream: How can I watch Premier League game on TV in UK today?

Chelsea travel to Aston Villa on Boxing Day, looking to make up some ground on both Manchester City and Liverpool at the top of the Premier League.

While Thomas Tuchel’s side are barely in a crisis, the standards both other title challengers have set over the last few seasons means any further slip-ups from Chelsea will likely leave them too far behind.

Villa, meanwhile, have largely been reborn under Steven Gerrard - who will not be in the dugout due to a positive Covid-19 test.

Four wins from six games have sent shockwaves throughout the division as the former England captain begins his quest to make a managerial name for himself south of the border after a successful time with Rangers.

A late afternoon kick-off on Boxing Day, it promises to be a cracker.

Where to watch Aston Villa vs Chelsea

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HD and Sky Showcase.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch the game through the Sky Go app.

