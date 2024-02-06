Aston Villa vs Chelsea: FA Cup prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Aston Villa host Chelsea in an FA Cup replay on Wednesday night.

The two sides played out a goalless draw at Stamford Bridge last month and are battling for a spot in the fifth round against either Leeds or Plymouth.

That looks like a winnable task for either Premier League side, though they head into the meeting at Villa Park in differing moods.

While the cup competitions have been something of a saviour for the Blues this season, Mauricio Pochettino’s side have conceded eight goals in their last two games.

Villa, meanwhile, recovered from losing their unbeaten home record against Newcastle by thrashing Sheffield United.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Aston Villa vs Chelsea is scheduled for an 8pm GMT kick-off on Wednesday 7 February, 2024.

Villa Park in Birmingham will host.

Where to watch Aston Villa vs Chelsea

TV channel: The game will be broadcast for free on ITV1 and STV. Coverage starts at 7.30pm GMT ahead of an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: Both ITVX and the STV Player (free with a subscription) will offer a live stream service.

Aston Villa vs Chelsea team news

Villa will have to make a decision on both Pau Torres and Nicolo Zaniolo after they missed the win over Sheffield United, while both Lucas Digne and former Chelsea target Jhon Duran are injured. Ezri Konsa will be missing for around a month, too.

The Blues, meanwhile, remain without a raft of key players. Reece James, Romeo Lavia, Robert Sanchez, Lesley Ugochukwu and Marc Cucurella are all injured.

Levi Colwill’s problem is not believed to be serious but he will likely miss the game, along with Trevoh Chalobah. They, however, could be back in time for Monday's Premier League game with Crystal Palace.

Aston Villa vs Chelsea prediction

It would be a major shock to see Chelsea recover so much that they can topple a team as strong as Villa in their own backyard.

Villa to win 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Aston Villa wins: 68

Draws: 36

Chelsea wins: 60

Aston Villa vs Chelsea latest odds

Aston Villa to win: 11/10

Draw (90 mins): 13/5

Chelsea to win: 23/10

