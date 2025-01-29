Aston Villa vs Celtic LIVE: Score and updates as Watkins comically misses penalty in thriller

Aston Villa and Celtic meet in a crunch Champions League fixture with a top-eight finish potentially on the line on what promises to be a dramatic night of European football.

Unai Emery’s side start a busy night just outside of the placings that would secure direct progression to the last 16. Guaranteed at least a play-off place, the hosts can go for broke in search of a victory that may be enough to earn a spot - though they are reliant on those above them slipping up.

Celtic are only one point behind their final matchday opponents as they travel south, so could conceivably finish in the top eight, though will require a win and several other results to go their way.

A night of thrills and spills is surely in store as a controversial new format delivers the sort of entertaining, unpredictable finale that was promised.

Follow all of the latest from Villa Park in our live blog below:

Aston Villa take on Celtic on the final night of the Champions League group stage

Unai Emery's hosts are targeting a top eight finish and direct progression to the last 16

The visitors still have slim hopes themselves and begin the night one point behind their opponents

66' - MISSED PENALTY! Watkins with a comical miss as he slips before taking and balloons the ball over (AVL 3-2 CEL)

60' - GOAL! Watkins finishes lovely counter-attacking move (AVL 3-2 CEL)

38' - GOAL! Idah finishes from close range again after Yang cross (AVL 2-2 CEL)

36' - GOAL! Idah stretches to acrobatically finish from six yards out (AVL 2-1 CEL)

25' - POST! Ramsey strikes the woodwork from eight yards (AVL 2-0 CEL)

5' - GOAL! Rogers adds second with spectacular finish from outside the box (AVL 2-0 CEL)

3' - GOAL! Rogers finishes well after neat build-up from Tielemans and Ramsey (AVL 1-0 CEL)

Aston Villa FC 3 - 2 Celtic FC

SAVE! Aston Villa 3-2 Celtic, 80 mins

21:44 , Luke Baker

Daniel Cummings on for Idah up top for Celtic for the final 10 minutes.

And it’s another superb save by Schmeichel. A stunning through ball from Bailey as his left-footed pass frees Rogers. Schmeichel comes out, makes himself big and saves one on one with a strong right arm when the ball is destined for the bottom corner.

WATCH: Ollie Watkins's comical penalty miss

21:40 , Luke Baker

Here’s that penalty miss by Watkins. A ridiculous moment and it could yet cost Villa.

Aston Villa 3-2 Celtic, 77 mins

21:39 , Luke Baker

Again, Watkins probably should score. Great build-up play from Villa frees the striker and he hammers the ball into the side netting when he should find the back of the onion bag.

Aston Villa 3-2 Celtic, 74 mins

21:36 , Luke Baker

A couple of subs as Ian Maatsen comes on for Digne at left-back for Villa, while Paulo Bernardo and Luis Palma come on for Engels and Yang for Celtic.

SAVE! Aston Villa 3-2 Celtic, 70 mins

21:33 , Luke Baker

A couple of Villa corners as they try to put this match to bed.

And it’s another great Schmeichel save. The ball pinballs about and Konsa with a great slide tackle, lays it off to Watkins who hammers at goal but Schmeichel sticks out a foot to make the save. He’s kept his side in it

MISSED PENALTY! Aston Villa 3-2 Celtic (Ollie Watkins, 66 mins)

21:30 , Luke Baker

Deary me - is there anything else we’re gonna see in this match? It’s ridiculous - we’ve now seen the most comical penalty miss from Ollie Watkins!

His plant leg slips as he reaches the end of his run-up so his right foot hits the ball into his standing leg and it balloons harmlessly over the bar. I’m not sure I’ve ever seen the like!

PENALTY! Aston Villa 3-2 Celtic, 64 mins

21:27 , Luke Baker

And now a penalty for Aston Villa! Watkins surges into the box and Trusty lunges in to bring him down.

Referee Clement Turpin points to the spot. Doe Trusty get the ball first? That’s what Celtic are claiming. VAR checks but there’s not enough to overturn so the penalty stands.

SAVE! Aston Villa 3-2 Celtic, 62 mins

21:26

It should be 4-2! This is crazy game!

Horrific from Celtic as they play out from the back but Schmeichel passes the ball straight to McGinn. He passes to Watkins on the penalty spot but Schmeichel redeems himself by making himself big and brilliantly saving Watkins’s shot

GOAL! Aston Villa 3-2 Celtic (Ollie Watkins, 60 mins)

21:22 , Luke Baker

A superb counter-attack goal and Villa are back in front! Firstly Rogers spins away from a tackle in his own half and lays the ball off to McGinn.

He looks like Engels will nick the ball off him but he stays strong and feeds Ramsey. Suddenly it’s two on one and good selflessness from Ramsey as he squares to Ollie Watkins at the perfect moment and the strike slots home.

A first Champions League goal for the England striker!

Aston Villa 2-2 Celtic, 58 mins

21:20 , Luke Baker

Villa win a free-kick about 35 yards out. Tielemans dinks it into the box but Trusty gets his head on it and Kuhn clears.

CLOSE! Aston Villa 2-2 Celtic, 55 mins

21:17 , Luke Baker

Bailey tries to slip in Watkins but good strength by Trusty who gets his body across and clears the ball. The England international was in on goal otherwise.

Villa then pinch the ball back from the throw-in as Engels is caught in possession and Rogers fires a shot at goal but it’s inches wide with Schmeichel sprawling. He’s on a hat-trick, remember.

Aston Villa 2-2 Celtic, 51 mins

21:13 , Luke Baker

Bailey again wriggles into some space down the right and lays the ball back. McGinn and Rogers involved but as the ball is slid into the box, Taylor brilliantly intercepts to save Celtic

Aston Villa 2-2 Celtic, 48 mins

21:11 , Luke Baker

A twisting and turning run from Bailey ends with him being chopped down by Hatate but the Japanese star avoid a yellow card. A bit lucky perhaps

KICK-OFF! Aston Villa 2-2 Celtic

21:06 , Luke Baker

Back underway in Birmingham. If the second half is anywhere near as good as the first half. we’re in for a treat.

Villa are currently down to 13th in the Champions League table but one goal could change everything for them

HALF-TIME! Aston Villa 2-2 Celtic

20:49 , Luke Baker

A half-chance for Villa as they win a corner and the ball falls to Konsa int he box but his shot flashes wide. And that’s half-time!

What a half of football! Morgan Rogers had Villa in complete control at 2-0 up inside five minutes before they also hit the post and had a shot cleared off the line.

But then a quickfire Celtic response as Adam Idah scored twice in three minutes towards the end of the half has levelled things up. Who knows what the second 45 will bring?

Aston Villa 2-2 Celtic, 45 mins

20:46 , Luke Baker

Three minutes added time at the end of the half. I think we all need half-time to catch our collective breath!

Aston Villa 2-2 Celtic, 42 mins

20:43 , Luke Baker

Wow! What a turnaround here. Fair play to Celtic, brilliant comeback. How much did Matty Cash’s injury affect Villa? They’ve not been the same team since he’s gone off.

Scales leaves one in on McGinn to give away a free-kick.

GOAL! Aston Villa 2-2 Celtic (Adam Idah, 38 mins)

20:40 , Luke Baker

OH MY WORD! Out of nowhere, it’s suddenly 2-2. It’s Adam Idah again. What a half of football!

A glorious backheel from Engels takes two defenders out of the game, frees Yang on the right and he fizzes a ball across the box where Idah is on the spot six yards out to turn the ball into the net. Good No 9 play from the ex-Norwich man!

(Action Images via Reuters)

GOAL! Aston Villa 2-1 Celtic (Adam Idah, 36 mins)

20:39 , Luke Baker

Yes they can make the breakthrough! Bailey loses concentration and Taylor is free down the left.

His low cross deflects off a sliding John McGinn and, from six yards out, Adam Idah acrobatically stretches and pokes the ball into the net. That was good flexibility from Idah, who hadn’t scored for 12 games before this - that will do him the world of good as he tries to replace Kyogo Furuhashi.

Aston Villa 2-0 Celtic, 34 mins

20:36 , Luke Baker

Aston Villa have been too good so far and could easily be more than 2-0 ahead.

Celtic showing flashes and they’re having some joy down the right but can they get a breakthrough?

OFF THE LINE! Aston Villa 2-0 Celtic, 32 mins

20:34 , Luke Baker

Watkins has to score! Villa break in numbers, Ramsey plays it inside to Bailey, he helps it on to Watkins who takes a touch and slots the ball past Schmeichel but Celtic right-back Johnston slides to clear the ball off the line.

Brilliant defending but Watkins should never have given him the opportunity to clear it.

Aston Villa 2-0 Celtic, 30 mins

20:33 , Luke Baker

McGinn takes the captain’s armband as he comes on. He’s had a hamstring injury himself recently and is only just back fit.

It looks like he’ll go into midfield, Kamara will move from CM to centre-back and Bogarde will switch to right-back. Sub-optimal set-up but needs must

Aston Villa 2-0 Celtic, 28 mins

20:30 , Luke Baker

This is a worry for Villa. Cash goes down and looks in some pain - it might be his calf. He’s been bombing up and down the right flank so far this evening.

Villa can ill-afford another defensive injury but the Poland international appears to be coming off, with John McGinn entering the fray. That will need a bit of a tactical rearrange.

POST! Aston Villa 2-0 Celtic, 25 mins

20:28 , Luke Baker

So close to 3-0! A cross is floated into the Celtic box, a weak header by Trusty falls straight to Ramsey eight yards out and his shot strikes the post, hits an unaware Schmeichel on the ankle and bounces up into his hands rather than the net. A let-off!

Aston Villa 2-0 Celtic, 24 mins

20:26 , Luke Baker

Digne gives the ball away outside his own area and Hatate nips in but his shot from 20 yards is weak and easily saved by Martinez. That was an opportunity

Aston Villa 2-0 Celtic, 23 mins

20:24 , Luke Baker

Villa playing beautifully and really harrying Celtic when they’re in possession. Digne has a cross blocked before the same man wins a free-kick in a dangerous position on the left as Trusty hauls him down.

Celtic defend it well though.

Aston Villa 2-0 Celtic, 19 mins

20:20 , Luke Baker

Villa currently up into the all-important top eight as it stands with AC Milan, Atalanta and Leverkusen all only drawing but still a long way to go.

Aston Villa 2-0 Celtic, 15 mins

20:18 , Luke Baker

Villa looking dangerous again. They attack with pace and Ramsey fizzes a low ball across that is only half-cleared to Cash. He lashes a shot at goal but Trusty puts his body on the line to make the block.

The hosts look so fluid going forward

WATCH: Morgan Rogers scores two early goals

20:15 , Luke Baker

Here are Morgan Rogers’s two early goals this evening. The second one especially is a beaut of a finish

What a start from Villa! 🔥



Morgan Rogers delivers the first UCL goal of the evening 🌟



Aston Villa 2-0 Celtic, 12 mins

20:14 , Luke Baker

Kuhn shows his pace down the right to surge away from Digne. He tries to slide in Idah but it’s deflected for a corner.

It’s a good cross but Kamara defends it well to give away another Celtic corner. Bogarde fouled, so Villa can clear

Aston Villa 2-0 Celtic, 8 mins

20:11 , Luke Baker

A breathless start and Celtic finally get their foot on the ball and have their first real chance of the match.

The ball is worked to Kuhn and he flashes a shot across goal but it flies just wide.

GOAL! Aston Villa 2-0 Celtic (Morgan Rogers, 5 mins)

20:07 , Luke Baker

OH MY WORD! Appalling start for Celtic but sublime by Villa and Morgan Rogers.

Villa pinch the ball in Celtic territory, it’s played inside to Rogers and as he approaches the edge of the area he sends a dipping, arcing shot into the top corner beyond Schmeichel.

Maybe Scales should have got closer to him but it’s a spectacular finish by Rogers. 33 seconds after the restart, they’re now 2-0 up!

GOAL! Aston Villa 1-0 Celtic (Morgan Rogers, 3 mins)

20:04 , Luke Baker

Wow - what a start for Villa! Warning signs indeed.

It starts with a neat Kamara ball over the top to Digne and the build-up is then patient from there. Gorgeous link-up between Tielemans and Ramsey sees the latter get to the by-line, he squares it and Morgan Rogers lashes home. Nice finish.

Aston Villa 0-0 Celtic, 2 mins

20:04 , Luke Baker

Villa fly forward early on and get around the edge of the Celtic box before the defence stiffens and clears. Early warning signs for the Scots though

KICK-OFF! Aston Villa 0-0 Celtic

20:00 , Luke Baker

And we’re off at Villa Park! Remember, Villa need to win and get a bit of help from elsewhere to nick a top-eight spot to go straight through to the last 16 and avoid the play-offs

Aston Villa v Celtic

19:58

The teams are out on the pitch. The spine-tingling Champions League anthem rings out. Kick-off not far away now

Unai Emery coy on Aston Villa team selection

19:53 , Luke Baker

Emery not giving much away in his pre-match interview with TNT Sports

Unai Emery won't be focused on other results

19:45 , Luke Baker

Aston Villa’s chances of reaching the Champions League last 16 without the need for a play-off rest on them not only beating Celtic but get help from another result elsewhere.

However, Villa boss Unai Emery won’t be bothering to check in on how the other matches are going.

Celtic secure Champions League knockout spot

19:36 , Luke Baker

Last time out in the Champions League, an own goal five minutes from time gave Celtic a 1-0 victory over Young Boys and took the Scottish side past the competition’s group stage for the first time in 12 years.

The ball rebounded into the net off the shin of Young Boys captain Loris Benito after Celtic substitute Adam Idah had an effort saved by goalkeeper Marvin Keller, ending a frustrating night for the Scottish side who missed a penalty and had two efforts ruled out for offside.

They are now guaranteed a place in the knockout round play-offs even though Daizen Maeda was sent off in the 89th minute for a frustrated kick out at an opponent.

Aston Villa falter again after Champions League match

19:25 , Luke Baker

Aston Villa endured another Champions League hangover as they drew 1-1 with West Ham at the weekend

Jacob Ramsey’s early opener at Villa Park was cancelled out by Emerson Palmieri’s second-half header to leave Villa without a Premier League win after each of their last six European games.

This was a big chance missed to close the gap on the top four while more worrying was the sight of Tyrone Mings leaving the pitch in tears after suffering a first-half knee injury. It was just his 10th appearance back after missing 445 days with an ACL but he did emerge after the break to watch from the dugout, donning a smile and giving the crowd a thumbs up.

Villa had chances to kill the game in an early blitz of chances but Mings’ withdrawal changed the dynamic and in the end West Ham may consider themselves unlucky not to earn a first away win under Graham Potter.

Aston Villa falter again after Champions League match with draw against West Ham

Aston Villa vs Celtic prediction and tips: Villa to teach Bhoys a lesson

19:16 , Luke Baker

Aston Villa and Celtic may both already be guaranteed a top-24 spot in the Champions League phase but there’s still plenty to play for in their clash this evening.

Villa are regarded as the favourites to win at 8/15, while you can get 5/1 on a Celtic win and 18/5 on a draw. But what other markets might provide interest?

Read our tipster Becky Ashton’s best bets ahead of the game tonight:

Aston Villa vs Celtic prediction: Villa to teach Bhoys a lesson

Aston Villa v Celtic team news

19:11 , Luke Baker

With Aston Villa’s defensive injury issues, Lamare Bogarde gets a start at centre-back alongside Ezri Konsa. There had been talk about Boubacar Kamara moving back to fill the hole but he retains his normal midfield position. Ollie Watkins is preferred to Jhon Duran up top.

For Celtic, it’s three changes as Liam Scales replaces the injured Cameron Carter-Vickers in the heart of the defence, while the suspended Daizen Maeda and now-departed Kyogo Furuhashi drop out of the front three as Adam Idah and Yang Hyun Jun come in.

Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Bogarde, Digne; Kamara, Tielemans; Ramsey, Rogers, Bailey; Watkins.

Celtic XI: Schmeichel; Johnston, Scales, Trusty, Taylor; McGregor, Engels, Hatate; Kuhn, Idah, Yang.

Can Ollie Watkins and Jhon Duran play together?

19:05 , Luke Baker

Unai Emery would be the envy of many Premier League bosses for having two top-class strikers, Ollie Watkins and Jhon Duran, to pick from but questions remain whether the duo are capable of playing together.

During last week’s 1-0 defeat to Monaco, Duran came on as an early second-half substitute to play alongside Watkins and Villa promptly lost all their fluidity.

Emery explained: “The last 20 or 25 minutes, when we played with two strikers, we lost our positioning. This is the first part of my summary. Then it is about building a team in the mentality I want.

“We are being demanding with the players we have and some are not following the plan we are doing. This is the objective I have now, trying to build the team as strong as possible with a mentality we are building progressively.

“It was my mistake when we played with two strikers because we lost positioning.”

Aston Villa v Celtic team news

18:58 , Luke Baker

The teams for tonight’s clash are out

Unai Emery admits Aston Villa interest in centre-back Juan Foyth

18:40 , Luke Baker

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery says Villarreal defender Juan Foyth fits the bill as they search for a new centre-back.

Villa are looking to add to their squad before the end of the January transfer window as they are low on numbers following Diego Carlos’ move to Fenerbahce and Pau Torres’ injury.

Things got worse for them during Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Aston Villa as Tyrone Mings limped off with a knee injury in just his 10th game back after a 445-day absence with an ACL.

Villa have been linked with former Tottenham defender Foyth, who played under Emery at Villarreal.

“Monchi (sporting director) and the club are looking at different players, the profile,” the Spaniard said.

“Of course I know Juan Foyth because I worked with him. He is one player, with his quality, he can unite and play with the qualities and the performance we want to add in the squad.”

Get ready for chaos on Champions League’s final night

18:30 , Luke Baker

For the first time in this season’s new Champions League, players and managers are using one of those definitive football terms about a fixture.

Pep Guardiola described Manchester City’s match with Club Brugge as “our final”. Unai Emery has been saying similar about Aston Villa’s home game against Celtic, with Luis Enrique echoing as much ahead of Paris Saint-Germain’s showdown in Stuttgart.

There is finally clarity about what teams need to do, which hasn’t always been the case in this new group stage. Many players found the middle of the campaign quite strange, because the open format meant the stakes of any individual match weren’t obvious. No more.

This final day is what it is all about, and what it’s all been building up to.

Read Miguel Delaney’s full analysis ahead of the final evening of action:

Get ready for chaos on Champions League’s final night

Who is at risk of being eliminated?

18:20 , Luke Baker

Manchester City are the biggest club at risk of exiting the competition, with the 2023 winners sitting in 25th ahead of the final round of games.

They face Club Brugge, who are in 20th, three points above Pep Guardiola’s side.

Every side from 19th to 27th is at risk of being eliminated, including PSG – who beat City 4-2 last week – Benfica, Sporting and Stuttgart (who themselves face PSG in a potentially pivotal clash, with both sides on 10 points).

City have just eight points ahead of kick-off, but a win could take them as high as 19th and into the play-off spots. A draw for the Cityzens would mean they were eliminated.

Dinamo Zagreb and Shakhtar Donetsk are the other two sides sitting out of the play-off places who could still earn a spot, though they face difficult final fixtures against AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund respectively.

Eight sides have already been eliminated from the competition: Bologna, Sparta Prague, Leipzig, Girona, Red Star Belgrade, Sturm Graz, Salzburg, Slovan Bratislava and BSC Young Boys.

Which teams are in the play-off spots?

18:11 , Luke Baker

The teams who finish between ninth and 24th will go into a play-off round for a spot in the last 16.

The teams from ninth to 16th are seeded, and they face a team between 17th and 24th. The seeded teams have the advantage of playing the second leg at home – who they face is determined by a separate draw.

Ahead of the final round, Aston Villa are ninth, with Borussia Dortmund in 14th, Bayern Munich in 15th, Real Madrid in 16th and Celtic in 18th.

Every club from 9th to 18th is guaranteed at least a place in the play-off round as it stands, though all of them could also climb into the automatic qualification positions if results went their way.

Villa are only behind eighth-placed Leverkusen on goal difference, with 18th-placed Celtic just a point behind them, so it could be all to play for in terms of those final six automatic qualification spots.

Who is hoping for an automatic place in the last 16?

18:03 , Luke Baker

Arsenal sit in third in the league phase table and they are essentially guaranteed an automatic place in the last 16. They are only three points above the teams in ninth to 13th, but they have a superior goal difference of between seven and 11 goals on those sides.

The scenario is similar for Inter Milan, who have 16 points but less goal difference than Arsenal – they could be overtaken if they lose against Monaco and Villa were to beat Celtic 3-0, for example.

The teams in fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth could all fall into the play-off places, but none of them can fall out of the top 24.

Atletico Madrid and AC Milan sit on 15 points, with Atalanta on 14 and Bayer Leverkusen on 13. Villa are just outside the top eight.

Who has qualified out of the Champions League league phase?

17:55 , Luke Baker

Only two sides have guaranteed themselves a place in the last 16 of the competition.

League phase leaders Liverpool have won every match of their campaign so far, and they will finish top of the table if they avoid defeat to PSV.

Barcelona are the other side who have secured a place in the round of 16, with their dramatic 5-4 win over Benfica meaning they will likely finish second.

The first legs of the last-16 ties are due to be played on 4 & 5 March.

How a reborn Champions League became a surprise success

17:46 , Luke Baker

By the time some of the Champions League squads got into their dressing rooms after the penultimate night of group-stage action, many players didn’t really want to look at the table. The majority just wanted to know what they need from the last game.

Many squads, like the most recent champions at 25th-placed Manchester City and 16th-placed Real Madrid, wouldn’t have expected to be anything close to the position they currently find themselves in. They could now be involved in nights that go down in European Cup history, if not for reasons they'd like.

Read Miguel Delaney’s take on the new format:

How a reborn Champions League became a surprise success

Odds and prediction

17:35 , Luke Baker

Villa win 11/20

Draw 7/2

Celtic win 19/4

Prediction: With both sides having secured a play-off spot, there might not be as much riding on this as there could have been, but the potential for an automatic qualification place should make it a feisty encounter. Villa should have more than enough to win, though. Aston Villa 2-1 Celtic.

Early Celtic team news

17:26 , Luke Baker

Daizen Maeda is suspended for Celtic after his dismissal against Young Boys last week.

Jota has returned to Glasgow with Kyogo Furuhashi going the other way to Rennes, but is ineligible.

Predicted Celtic XI: Schmeichel; Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Trusty, Taylor; Bernardo, McGregor, Hatate; Engels, Idah, Kuhn

Early Aston Villa team news

17:17 , Luke Baker

Unai Emery has played down fears of a long-term injury to Tyrone Mings after the defender was forced off against West Ham, though it may be that the centre-half misses out here.

Lucas Digne may have to deputise again with Pau Torres sidelined and Diego Carlos no longer at the club.

Predicted Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Digne, Maatsen; Kamara, Onana; Rogers, Tielemans, Ramsey; Watkins

How to watch Aston Villa vs Celtic

17:09 , Luke Baker

The match is due to kick-off at 8pm GMT on Wednesday 29 January at Villa Park.

In the UK, the match will be shown live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting at 7pm. Subscribers can also watch online via discovery+.

Everything you need to know about Aston Villa v Celtic

17:00 , Luke Baker

Aston Villa take on Celtic at Villa Park in the final round of fixtures in the Champions League’s initial league phase, with an automatic qualification place potentially on the line.

Unai Emery’s side sit in ninth at the start of the day and just one point behind Bayer Leverkusen, who occupy the final automatic qualification spot.

A win for the hosts could easily take them into the top eight, though their progress will depend on other results.

Brendan Rodgers’s visitors have a near-unassailable lead in the Scottish Premiership, but they find themselves in 18th in the European table.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

Is Aston Villa vs Celtic on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch

Aston Villa vs Celtic LIVE

11:41 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It’s judgement day for the Champions League teams with a hectic night of league phase action in store. Eight spots in the last-16 are up for grabs, with the rest left to squabble over play-off places or risk missing out on the knockout rounds. Aston Villa and Celtic are both, in theory at least, eyeing top eight finishes - kick off is at 8pm GMT.