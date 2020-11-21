Aston Villa vs Brighton LIVE: Latest score, goals and updates from Premier League fixture today

Solly March celebrates (POOL/AFP )

Aston Villa host Brighton in their first game back after the international break, with Dean Smith’s side looking to continue their excellent start to the campaign.

Over the break it was one of their stars in Jack Grealish who was making all the headlines, shining with England and quickly becoming a favourite of the national team’s fans.

Domestically, Villa have won five of their seven games so far and a win will take them level with Leicester City, who went into the break top of the table.

Brighton have struggled to find an end product to go with their at-times excellent build-up play and have just one win from eight games so far, 16th in the table at the start of play. Follow the end of Newcastle vs Chelsea and the build-up to the game at Villa Park below: