Is Aston Villa vs Arsenal on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Unai Emery will be reunited with his former club Arsenal when they take on Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday.

Emery was in charge of the Gunners from 2018 to 2019 before he was sacked and joined Villarreal. The manager now works for Villa who will attempt to take points off of the league title chasers.

He will face an Arsenal side who are keen to get back in the winning books as they haven't won a match in their last four outings. Their latest loss came at the hands of Manchester City and Martin Odegaard is keen to get the team back on track.

“As we have said all season, work hard and take it game by game. It is the same now," he said "It is one game we have lost here and now we look to the next one. A new game on Saturday and we must come back and win.”

Here’s everything you need to know as Arsenal look to return to winning ways.

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 12.30pm GMT on Saturday, 18 February at Villa Park.

How can I watch?

The game will be available for fans to watch on BT Sport 1. BT Sport customers can also stream the match live on the BT Sport website.

Team news

For hosts Aston Villa Diego Carlos remains out due to injury but Tyrone Mings should be back for selection.

Thomas Partey will undergo an assessment for Saturday’s match due to a muscle problem, while Emile Smith Rowe could be in the squad but Gabriel Jesus is yet to recover.

Predicted line-ups

Aston Villa: Martinez; Young, Konsa, Mings, Moreno; Kamara, Luiz, Ramsey; Buendia, Watkins, Bailey

Arsenal: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Xhaka, Jorginho; Saka, Odegaard, Trossard; Nketiah

Odds

Aston Villa - 10/3

Draw - 13/5

Arsenal - 4/5

Prediction

Although Arsenal’s form has dipped in the league of late, they will be coming back with a vengeance after their defeat to Manchester City. They should be in firing form which is bad news for Villa. Aston Villa 1-4 Arsenal