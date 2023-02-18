Aston Villa vs Arsenal: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h, odds - preview today

A mini-slide which has put their Premier League title challenge in serious risk must be halted by Arsenal sooner or later, ahead of today’s trip to Aston Villa.

Defeat to Manchester City saw the Gunners fall off the top of the Premier League table, and they are now without a win in their last four matches across all competitions.

Mikel Arteta’s side can return to the summit, albeit potentially briefly, with victory against Villa and the Spaniard needs to find swift solutions to the current problems.

Villa were also beaten by City in their most recent match, which came after a poor defeat to Leicester. Those performances aside, the team have otherwise been impressive under former Arsenal boss Unai Emery.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Aston Villa vs Arsenal is scheduled for a 12.30pm GMT kick-off today, Saturday, February 18, 2023.

The match will take place at Villa Park.

Where to watch Aston Villa vs Arsenal

TV channel: In the UK, the match will be televised live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate, with coverage starting at 11.30am.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the game live online via the BT Sport app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action via Standard Sport’s live blog, with Simon Collings providing expert analysis from Villa Park.

Aston Villa vs Arsenal team news

Tyrone Mings missed out for Aston Villa last time out and should he remain unavailable, Calum Chambers should keep his place and feature against his former side.

Otherwise there are no fresh injury concerns for Villa, with Diego Carlos still a long-term absentee.

Thomas Partey is a doubt for Arsenal after missing the defeat to City with a muscle injury. It is not believed to be a serious problem, but Jorginho looks likely to continue in midfield.

Ben White may well come back into the side after Takehiro Tomiyasu’s poor display, while Emile Smith Rowe will train on Friday and could return to the squad. Gabriel Jesus remains out.

Thomas Partey is absent against Aston Villa (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Aston Villa vs Arsenal prediction

The winning feeling is not there for Arsenal at the moment, and Unai Emery will be desperate to ensure his former club slip-up again in the early kick-off.

Arsenal look vulnerable when teams go direct and Villa certainly have the ability to cause the Gunners real problems, in the way both Brentford and Everton have done in recent weeks.

Confidence in the Arsenal camp will be fragile, and their winless run may well be extended.

Draw, 1-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Aston Villa wins: 69

Draws: 45

Arsenal wins: 86

