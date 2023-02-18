Aston Villa vs Arsenal predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture

Arsenal look to bounce back from their defeat to Premier League title rivals Manchester City as they visit Aston Villa.

But Mikel Arteta’s side face a short turnaround and Arsenal will kick off at Villa Park just 63 hours after the full-time whistle blew in their 3-1 loss to City.

Arteta, though, insists he will not use the kick-off time as a get-out for a poor performance at Villa Park.

"We knew we were going to play at that time. That’s not an excuse," he said.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 12.30pm GMT on Saturday, 18 February at Villa Park.

How can I watch?

The game will be available for fans to watch on BT Sport 1. BT Sport customers can also stream the match live on the BT Sport website.

Team news

For hosts Aston Villa Diego Carlos remains out due to injury but Tyrone Mings should be back for selection.

Thomas Partey will undergo an assessment for Saturday’s match due to a muscle problem, while Emile Smith Rowe could be in the squad but Gabriel Jesus is yet to recover.

Predicted line-ups

Aston Villa: Martinez; Young, Konsa, Mings, Moreno; Kamara, Luiz, Ramsey; Buendia, Watkins, Bailey

Arsenal: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Xhaka, Jorginho; Saka, Odegaard, Trossard; Nketiah

Odds

Aston Villa - 10/3

Draw - 13/5

Arsenal - 4/5

Prediction

Aston Villa 1-1 Arsenal