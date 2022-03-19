Aston Villa vs Arsenal confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Lucas Digne receives treatment for an injury against West Ham (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

Arsenal’s pursuit of Champions League football next season sees the Gunners visit Aston Villa this afternoon.

Despite a 2-0 home loss to Liverpool on Wednesday, Arsenal remain in fourth spot in the Premier League – just one point ahead of fifth-placed Manchester United but with two games in hand.

Villa, meanwhile, were also beaten last time out as their trip to West Ham ended in a 2-1 defeat. That result saw Villa’s three-game winning run come to a halt, but they are still in the top half of the table.

Both Steven Gerrard’s side and Mikel Arteta’s travelling team will be keen to bounce back here.

Here’s all you need to know about today’s early kick-off.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 12.30pm GMT at Villa Park.

How can I watch it?

The game will air live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate. Subscribers can also watch the fixture live on the broadcaster’s website and app.

Arsenal's Takehiro Tomiyasu could miss out at Villa (PA)

Confirmed line-ups

Villa: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Young; McGinn, Luiz, Ramsey; Coutinho, Buendia; Watkins.

Arsenal: Leno; Cedric, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe; Lacazette.

Odds

Villa: 19/10

Draw: 5/2

Arsenal: 7/5

Via Betfair.

Prediction

Villa enter this fixture in mixed form, with three wins and two defeats in their last five games, including a loss to West Ham last time out. Arsenal, meanwhile, were on a decent winning run before their midweek defeat by Liverpool. The Gunners seem the likelier team to bounce back here, though.Villa 1-2 Arsenal.