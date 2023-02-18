Aston Villa vs Arsenal live: score and latest updates from the Premier League - John Sibley/Reuters

12:47 PM

GOOOOOAAALL! Cracking strike by Saka to equalise

Villa were creaking, and the pressure has told. Just like in this fixture last season, Saka has cracked a volley into the roof of the net. Ben White's dinked cross was headed down into space in the area, and Saka's finish was sensational. Arsenal on level terms.

12:46 PM

15 minutes: Aston Villa 1 Arsenal 0

Better from Arsenal, keeping the ball in Villa's defensive third but Nketiah's control let him down after a cute Zinchenko pass. The problem Arsenal now face is there are so many Villa bodies barricading the box.

12:43 PM

12 minutes: Aston Villa 1 Arsenal 0

Arsenal's first moment of quality of the game and it is an incredible clearance by Mings to prevent Nketiah scoring into an open net. Jorginho chipped a ball in behind for Ben White on the overlap, he dinked the ball over Martinez but Mings stretched out a leg to hook it off the line. Suggestions of offside in any case.

12:40 PM

9 minutes: Aston Villa 1 Arsenal 0

Villa are letting Arsenal have the ball at the back, but are then pressing in midfield and trying to spring into the gaps they leave.

Good defending from Villa in the penalty area to crowd out Nketiah and then they win a foul.

12:37 PM

GOOOAAAALLL! Watkins gives Villa the lead

Zinchenko lost the ball in midfield and Villa released Watkins into a one-on-one with Saliba in the left channel.

The Arsenal defender showed him the outside, but gave him space to drill a shot across Ramsdale into the far corner. Brilliant finish, goalkeeper no chance.

Arsenal are behind early at Villa Park 👀



The in-form Ollie Watkins with a superb finish puts Aston Villa ahead! pic.twitter.com/IGFbREC6fu — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 18, 2023

12:36 PM

6 minutes: Aston Villa 0 Arsenal 0

Coutinho finds Buendia in a pocket of space behind Jorginho but he wastes the possession by playing a pass straight out for a throw-in. Arsenal come forward but Zinchenko is robbed of possession.

12:34 PM

4 minutes: Aston Villa 0 Arsenal 0

Decent football from Arsenal, initially to play out of a tight spot at the back. Then Trossard and Xhaka combine down the left to win them a throw deep in Villa territory. Villa defend, and the put their foot on the ball to enjoy some possession of their own.

12:32 PM

2 minutes: Aston Villa 0 Arsenal 0

Arsenal stroking the ball across their backline at quite a deliberate pace. Villa standing off and having a look at the game. It looks like they are lining up in a narrow 4-4-2.

Douglas Luiz, linked to Arsenal last summer, is involved as they cross the halfway line for the first time but shoots wildly over the bar from almost 40 yards.

12:31 PM

KICK OFF!

A warm greeting between Arteta and Emery, who is sporting a rather fetching brown gillet.

Arsenal get us going, kicking from right to left and all in black. The teams are wearing black armbands in memory of Christian Atsu.

12:28 PM

The players are out...

Unlike Arsenal's lunchtime away trip to Everton a fortnight ago, the pitch looks absolutely pristine. Villa Park is great ground to play at, it could be the ideal pick-me-up after losing to City.

12:24 PM

Villa Park looks a picture

Arsenal players during the warm up before the match - John Sibley/Reuters

12:23 PM

Emery on the challenge facing his team today

I think it's not changing their way. It's been amazing their season, even if they lost the last game they are playing in the same mood, same confidence, being very competitive. I think today is going to be a very difficult match. I think they are going to play with their best performance. I want to play against the best Arsenal.

12:21 PM

Arteta on Partey's absence

He's not fit, he didn't train with us yesterday, he wasn't feeling good enough to do that. He probably needs another week.

11:50 AM

Sam Dean at Villa Park on the dropping of Martinelli

The big team news on the Arsenal side is that Gabriel Martinelli has been dropped for the first time this season. The Brazilian winger had started every league match of this campaign before this trip to Villa Park, but has not found the net in 2023. A good chance for Leandro Trossard, then, on his full league debut for his new club. He has looked sharp as a substitute in recent weeks, and scored against Brentford last weekend. It will be interesting to see how Trossard's inclusion affects the shape of the team. Martinelli is more of an out-and-out winger, while Trossard prefers to drop into more central areas.

11:47 AM

Can Arsenal be clinical in the final third?

That Villa attack does not bring the option of being as direct as Arsenal’s last three opponents. Not an especially tall side on set-pieces other than the two centre backs. I think this comes down to Arsenal’s play around the box.

11:44 AM

Here are the two teams in old-fashioned black and white

ASTON VILLA XI TO FACE ARSENAL: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Alex Moreno, McGinn,Douglas Luiz, Kamara, Buendia, Coutinho, Watkins. Subs: Traore,Chambers, Ashley Young, Duran, Digne, Bailey, Dendoncker,Sinisalo, Ramsey.

Unai Emery has made five changes from the side that lost at Manchester City last Sunday. In come Matty Cash, Tyrone Mings, Alex Moreno, John McGinn and Philippe Coutinho and out go Ashley Young, Calum Chambers, Lucas Digne, Jacob Ramsey and Leon Bailey.

Philippe Coutinho starts at Villa Park today - Getty Images/Richard Heathcote

ARSENAL XI TO FACE ASTON VILLA: Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Odegaard,Jorginho, Xhaka, Saka, Nketiah, Trossard. Subs: Tierney,Smith Rowe, Martinelli, Kiwior, Holding, Tomiyasu, Vieira,Nelson, Turner.

Mikel Arteta has made two changes to the Arsenal XI that also lost to Man City this week. It's no great shock to see Takehiro Tomiyasu make way for Ben White, with the other change seeing Leandro Trossard start in preference to Gabriel Martinelli.

Leandro Trossard - Getty Images/Clive Mason

Referee: Simon Hooper (Wiltshire)

11:34 AM

Here be Aston Villa

Introducing your Aston Villa team to face Arsenal. 👊 #AVLARS pic.twitter.com/UhpgLrs2mk — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) February 18, 2023

11:33 AM

Here's the Arsenal XI

⚫️ 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚡️



🔙 White returns in defence

💪 Jorginho x Xhaka in midfield

🆕 Trossard makes first league start



Let's do this - together! pic.twitter.com/2JU8yPY7ph — Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 18, 2023

03:00 PM

Arsenal must prove they are not about to crumble

And just like that, the lead was gone. A trip to Everton and home matches against Brentford and Manchester City offered Arsenal to almost put one hand on the Premier League trophy, but one point from nine puts their challenge at risk of being extinguished by mid-March.

They simply have to respond at Aston Villa this lunchtime, with another midlands away day to follow next week at Leicester City. Then comes a very friendly run of games in March, with four home games in five, and the prospective return of Gabriel Jesus from injury. There is still an opportunity to challenge Manchester City but they cannot allow this slump in form to linger.

Arsenal returned from the World Cup five points clear of Man City with equal games played. If they win at Villa Park, they will be three points clear with equal games played and have put a substantial dent in Jesus' spell on the sidelines. All is not lost, but the concern is that opponents have got to grips with their approach and that their attacking threat is looking slightly blunt.

They face former head coach Unai Emery today, who got one over Mikel Arteta in the 2021 Europa League semi-finals with Villarreal. Aston Villa have improved under Emery, but have conceded seven goals in their last two games. They should be able to call on Tyrone Mings, returning from injury, but it will be interesting to see how they approach the game. Emery likes to alter his tactical approach to suit opponents, and teams have found joy sitting deep and going long against Arsenal in recent weeks.

After an intense but disappointing loss against City just three days ago, Arsenal might look to freshen their team up. Leandro Trossard is knocking on the door for a start, while Kieran Tierney and Ben White could step-in at full-back. Thomas Partey remains a doubt, but Emile Smith Rowe could be in the matchday squad.

Full team news on the way shortly.