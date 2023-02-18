Aston Villa vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today

Arsenal hope to bounce back from their defeat to Manchester City on Wednesday night when they take on Aston Villa in the early Premier League kick off this afternoon. Mikel Arteta‘s side lost 3-1 to City in a result that saw Pep Guardiola’s team leapfrog them at the top of the table.

The Gunners have not won in four matches across all competitions and have dropped eight points from their last three league games thanks to losses against City and Everton and a 1-1 draw with Brentford. Arteta’s men are stumbling in their title challenge but a victory today will set them back on the right track.

Arsenal are reuniting with former boss Unai Emery who will take charge of Aston Villa for this encounter. Emery managed the Gunners from 2018 to 2019 before he was sacked and joined Villarreal. Villa have developed under Emery and are a tough team to beat losing only four of the 12 league games since he took over. However two of those defeats came in their last two outings and they midlands side will be eager to avoid a three successive loss today.

Follow all the action as Aston Villa host Arsenal in the Premier League:

Aston Villa vs Arsenal

Aston Villa host Arsenal in the Premier League with kick off at 12.30pm

Arsenal can regain top spot in table with victory

Villa have lost previous two league games

Aston Villa FC - Arsenal FC

Aston Villa vs Arsenal predicted line-ups

11:08 , Michael Jones

Aston Villa: Martinez; Young, Konsa, Mings, Moreno; Kamara, Luiz, Ramsey; Buendia, Watkins, Bailey

Arsenal: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Xhaka, Jorginho; Saka, Odegaard, Trossard; Nketiah

What is the early team news?

11:04 , Michael Jones

For hosts Aston Villa Diego Carlos remains out due to injury but Tyrone Mings should be back for selection.

Thomas Partey will undergo an assessment for Saturday’s match due to a muscle problem, while Emile Smith Rowe could be in the squad but Gabriel Jesus is yet to recover.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Arsenal

11:00 , Michael Jones

The match will kick-off at 12.30pm GMT on Saturday, 18 February at Villa Park.

The game will be available for fans to watch on BT Sport 1. BT Sport customers can also stream the match live on the BT Sport website.

Aston Villa vs Arsenal

10:56 , Michael Jones

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of this morning’s Premier League clash between Aston Villa and Arsenal.

The Gunners come up against their old boss, Unai Emery, after they surrendered top spot in the table to Manchester City following a 3-1 defeat to the current champions. Mikel Arteta’s side can regain first place should they avoid defeat at Villa Park but three points would be the preferable option.

However, Arsenal have only collected one point from their last three league games following defeats to City and Everton either side of a 1-1 draw with Brentford. Victory today would get them out of that rut and back into the title race.

Aston Villa, meanwhile, are enjoying life under Emery. They’ve win six of the 12 games he’s been in charge and are relatively safe in midtable. But, like Arsenal, they’ve hit a stumbling block in their last two matches falling to heavy defeats against Leicester and Man City.

Can the Villans rediscover their form this afternoon? Kick off for this one is at 12.30pm.