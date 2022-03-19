Aston Villa vs Arsenal LIVE! No Ramsdale - Premier League match stream, team news, lineups, prediction today

(Getty Images)

Aston Villa vs Arsenal LIVE!

After losing against Liverpool on Wednesday, Arsenal will be looking to bounce back at Villa Park in their battle to finish fourth and qualify for the Champions League.

The Gunners are unlikely to be too disheartened following their battling defeat in midweek and know a win against Aston Villa can give them a four-point cushion in fourth place.

As well as pulling further ahead of Manchester United, Arsenal can move six clear of West Ham and Tottenham before their two London rivals play each other on Sunday.

It feels like this be a crucial weekend in the race for fourth.

The result at Villa Park could go a long way to deciding whether Arsenal do return to the Champions League next season and Mikel Arteta will want to go into the international break on a high.

With kick-off at 12.30 pm GMT, follow all the action with Malik Ouzia at Villa Park and Giuseppe Muro…

Aston Villa vs Arsenal latest news

Kick-off: 12.30pm GMT

Team news: No Ramsdale for Arsenal

Arteta: Arsenal must replicate Liverpool display

How to watch: BT Sport

Standard Sport prediction: 1-1

Aston Villa FC - Arsenal FC

11:34 , Giuseppe Muro

So big news from an Arsenal point of view. There’s no Aaron Ramsdale, who is missing out after sustaining a hip injury during the first half against Liverpool.

Team news: No Ramsdale for Arsenal

11:32 , Giuseppe Muro

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Young, Luiz, McGinn, Ramsey, Coutinho, Buendia, Watkins

Subs: Olsen, Sanson, Traore, Chambers, Ings, Bailey, O'Reilly, Iroegbunam, Chukwuemeka

Arsenal XI: Leno, Tierney, White, Gabriel, Cedric, Partey, Xhaka, Smith Rowe, Saka, Odegaard, Lacazette

Subs: Okonkwo, Holding, Pepe, Tavares, Sambi Lokonga, Elneny, Nketiah, Swanson

11:27 , Giuseppe Muro

Team news from Villa Park is coming up in under five minutes...

11:20 , Giuseppe Muro

Arsenal are in the building…

Arteta: Arsenal must replicate Liverpool display

11:13 , Giuseppe Muro

Four of Arsenal’s next five games are away from home and that run will have a big say in their hopes of finishing fourth.

“We are going to be playing very difficult matches, like the rest of the teams,” said Arteta this week. “The thing is that we have some games in hand still. It’s not (simple) again, but performing like we did against Liverpool for the majority of the game. If we do that we will be close to winning (those) four matches.

“Villa have had some positive results in the last few games. He [Steven Gerrard] changed the shape, he’s changed a few things that the team is doing. He’s brought a different energy again to that stadium I think. I’m impressed with what he’s doing.”

11:05 , Giuseppe Muro

A gap still exists between Arsenal and the top teams in the Premier League — but on the evidence of Wednesday night, it is not as great as it once was.

For large parts of the Liverpool game Arsenal held their own, going toe to toe with one of the best sides in Europe.

And even when Liverpool went 2-0 up through Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino, there was no collapse from Arsenal, unlike at Anfield in November, when they lost 4-0.

Instead, like their narrow loss at home to Manchester City in January, Arsenal fought on, and despite their five-game winning streak coming to an end, there were positives for Mikel Arteta.

But can they back that display up with a win at Villa Park today?

Head to head results

10:55 , Giuseppe Muro

Aston Villa wins: 69

Draws: 45

Arsenal wins: 84

Prediction

10:47 , Giuseppe Muro

Villa have provided either all or nothing in their recent matches, whereas the Gunners have been increasingly solid in their bid for fourth place. An early kick-off could see these teams cancel each other out.

A 1-1 draw.

10:40 , Giuseppe Muro

Villa will be without Lucas Digne, who was forced off against West Ham because of a muscle injury.

Kortney Hause and Marvelous Nakamba are ruled out by injuries. Calum Chambers and Douglas Luiz both suffered facial injuries in that match but have been pictured in training.

Early Arsenal team news

10:29 , Giuseppe Muro

Arsenal could welcome back Takehiro Tomiyasu, but Arteta has said they will be cautious in managing his niggling calf injury.

Tomiyasu has not played since since January and has been left out of the Japan squad for the upcoming international break.

Arteta has said there is “a chance” he will be fit to play at Villa Park but Cedric Soares is likely to continue at right-back.

Other than Tomiyasu, Arteta has a fully fit squad to choose from.

How to watch

10:22 , Giuseppe Muro

TV channel: The match will be televised on BT Sport 1 and Ultimate, with coverage beginning at 11.30am.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the BT Sport website or app.

Good morning!

10:20 , Giuseppe Muro

Welcome to Standard Sport’s coverage of Aston Villa versus Arsenal!

It promises to be a big weekend in the race for the top four.

With kick-off at 12.30pm, buckle up as we build up to the game at Villa Park and deliver the latest live updates.