Aston Villa 1-0 Arsenal LIVE! Watkins goal - Premier League match stream, latest score updates today

Aston Villa vs Arsenal LIVE!

The Gunners can return to the top of the Premier League table with a win at Villa Park as they hunt down an end to their mini run of bad form. Four games without a win in all competitions have knocked Arsenal out of the FA Cup and pushed them behind Manchester City in the title race.

Mikel Arteta and his squad’s mettle has truly been tested in recent weeks and today’s game with Aston Villa pits them against former manager Unai Emery, who has made the Midlands side into a threatening if highly inconsistent outfit.

With City playing later, a point will be enough to lift Arsenal back to the summit, albeit potentially temporarily. But in reality this is a must-win game for the visitors, who have dropped Gabriel Martinelli to the bench. Follow Aston Villa vs Arsenal live via Standard Sport’s match blog, featuring expert analysis from Simon Collings in Birmingham!

Aston Villa vs Arsenal updates

How to watch: BT Sport

Aston Villa team news: Coutinho starts

Arsenal team news: Martinelli dropped

GOAL! Watkins strikes early

Aston Villa FC 1 - 0 Arsenal FC

GGGGOOOOOAAALLLL!!! Aston Villa 1-0 Arsenal

12:36 , Marc Mayo

5 mins: WATKINS!

12:36 , Marc Mayo

4 mins: Arsenal have Odegaard sat on Douglas Luiz when Villa have the ball to try and shut down the Brazilian from orchestrating play.

Lots of technique in that Villa midfield, with Coutinho back in the XI.

12:33 , Marc Mayo

2 mins: Former Arsenal transfer target Douglas Luiz lets an opportunistic effort from range fly... off target.

Villa looking to press the Gunners a lot on the ball in their own half.

12:32 , Marc Mayo

1 min: Black armbands worn by both sides after this morning’s sad news of Christian Atsu’s death in the Turkey-Syria earthquake.

Kick-off!

12:31 , Marc Mayo

Referee Simon Hooper blows his whistle and Aston Villa vs Arsenal gets underway!

Simon Collings at Villa Park

12:30 , Marc Mayo

Arsenal come in for a huddle before kick-off and Granit Xhaka is barking out orders. Feels like a huge game for the Gunners today. They need to stop the slide.

Here come the players!

12:27 , Marc Mayo

John McGinn and Martin Odegaard lead their sides out into Villa Park!

Countdown to kick-off

12:25 , Marc Mayo

The last four meetings between these teams at Villa Park have been evenly split, two wins apiece, with just five goals scored.

Mikel Arteta plays down title chat

12:20 , Marc Mayo

Manchester City are the favourites to win the Premier League title - and always have been.

That’s according to Mikel Arteta who said ahead of today’s game: “I don’t think we have ever been favourites, I don’t think that has changed.

“Man City have been the No1 candidates from day one because they have been in that position for much of the last five years.”

Aston Villa vs Arsenal video preview

12:16 , Marc Mayo

"It really feels like Arsenal need a spark and a result"



📹 @sr_collings previews a crucial clash for the Gunners



Countdown to kick-off

12:11 , Marc Mayo

The warm-ups are in full flow with kick-off in just over 15 minutes...

Famous face in the home dressing room

12:07 , Marc Mayo

In the week it was Will Ferrell and now Tom Hanks is the latest Hollywood celebrity.

Of course, the actor is one of the surprisingly high number of famous people who inexplicably support Aston Villa.

Away shirt for the Gunners today

12:02 , Marc Mayo

Unai Emery speaks out on Arsenal tenure

11:57 , Marc Mayo

It was a highly eventful 18 months Unai Emery experienced at Arsenal, from two opening defeats to 11 wins in a row, a title bid capitulation and a Europa League final (complete with capitulation) before a bad run and sacking.

But the Spaniard still looks fondly on his time in north London.

He said in the week: “At Arsenal, I had very good experiences. I enjoyed it there.

“I was there for one and a half years. But you have to use those moments to learn, to get stronger and I became a better coach after my experiences in Arsenal.

“I’m so grateful to Arsenal, to the owners, to the supporters, to the players. But I’m very grateful to everybody here and I will use my experiences from my time at Arsenal and get better with Aston Villa.”

A huge day in the Premier League

11:52 , Marc Mayo

How does seven hours of almost non-stop top-flight football sound to you?

Mikel Arteta explains his team selection to BT Sport

11:47 , Marc Mayo

“The plan is to give Leandro the chance he deserves in the starting XI, he’s made an impact whenever he’s been on the field. We needed some changes and some energy.

“I saw how we competed against the best team in the world and we gave the game away, but I have a lot of trust in them.

“We’re going to have to start really well, we know all about the atmosphere - but we need to have much more efficiency in both boxes and that will decide the game.”

Aston Villa welcome back Philippe Coutinho

11:43 , Marc Mayo

Five changes for Aston Villa, four of which are on the wings.

Alex Moreno and Philippe Coutinho start on the left with John McGinn in front of Matty Cash on the right. Tyrone Mings also returns, in central defence.

Two changes for Arsenal

11:38 , Marc Mayo

Leandro Trossard makes his first Premier League start for Arsenal today as Gabriel Martinelli drops to the bench.

That’s the first league game this season where the Brazilian has not been named in the XI.

Takehiro Tomiyasu also drops out for the Gunners, Ben White starting and Emile Smith Rowe back in the squad.

⚫️ 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚡️



🔙 White returns in defence

💪 Jorginho x Xhaka in midfield

🆕 Trossard makes first league start



The Aston Villa line-up is in

11:33 , Marc Mayo

Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Moreno; McGinn, Luis, Kamara, Coutinho; Bailey, Watkins.

Subs: Sinisalo, Traore, Chambers, Young, Duran, Digne, Bailey, Dendoncker, Ramsey.

How Arsenal line up today

11:31 , Marc Mayo

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Jorginho, Odegaard, Xhaka; Saka, Nketiah, Trossard.

Subs: Turner, Tierney, Holding, Tomiyasu, Kiwior, Smith Rowe, Vieira, Nelson, Martinelli.

Will Gabriel Martinelli start?

11:25 , Marc Mayo

A lot of emphasis on the Brazilian’s lack of form since the turn of the year.

He said after the Man City defeat: “I think I can improve. I think everyone in the team can improve. I always try to rewatch the game and see what my mistakes were and try to improve. It’s not going to be different with this game.

“I am going to rewatch the game and see my mistakes and try to improve for the next game. Mistakes are part of the game, and we need to nail it and try to not make them. It’s easy to say now, when you are here, but when you are on the pitch, it is so much harder.

“Of course, in a game like this, the team that makes less mistakes are going to win the game, and they won today. We are a team. If one [player] makes a mistake, it’s not him, it’s everyone. We are a team.”

Arsenal team news

11:20 , Marc Mayo

Hearing there could be two changes for Arsenal with Takehiro Tomiyasu one of those dropped...

Countdown to kick-off

11:15 , Marc Mayo

Team news is expcted out in the next 15 minutes at a sunny Villa Park!

📍 Villa Park



Simon Collings at Villa Park

11:11 , Marc Mayo

Stay tuned for analysis, player ratings and report from our Arsenal correspondent at today’s game.

Jorginho key for Gunners

11:07 , Marc Mayo

With Thomas Partey absent today for Arsenal, once again Jorginho is expected to step up and start at Villa Park.

During the week, Simon wrote about how the Italian’s experience has helped him settle quickly in north London and bring a calm head to their title challenge.

Read the full story!

Stat attack

11:03 , Marc Mayo

Aaron Ramsdale can equal Jens Lehmann’s record for away clean sheets in a single Premier League season today.

With seven so far, the goalkeeper leads the division in shutouts on the road - with the Gunners’ record set in 2003-04.

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal injury update

10:58 , Marc Mayo

The Arsenal boss spoke out on the fitness of his players during Friday’s press conference, with team news expected in the coming half hour.

“We have to assess him again today”, he said of Thomas Partey’s back injury. “He has some muscle discomfort and we have to see how he is.”

On Emile Smith Rowe and Gabriel Jesus, Arteta added: “Emile will be training today and if he’s fine, he’ll be in the squad. Gabi is still not there.”

Throwback: Gunners put Villa to the sword

10:54 , Marc Mayo

Ahead of the David Platt derby between Aston Villa and Arsenal #AVLARS



Here's a flashback to 1991 and a 3-1 victory for Aston Villa



Goals from Steve Staunton, Gary Penrice, Tony Daley and Alan Smith in this one



Head-to-head record

10:49 , Marc Mayo

There has not been a draw between these two teams since 2012. In fact, Arsenal have won their last three encounters after losing three in a row, before which they had won the previous seven.

Aston Villa wins: 69

Draws: 45

Arsenal wins: 86

A big day for Aston Villa

10:37 , Marc Mayo

They can put themselves within four points of European football if they upset the Gunners later on...

Rise and shine, matchday is here.



Evening Standard score prediction

10:32 , Marc Mayo

The winning feeling is not there for Arsenal at the moment, and Unai Emery will be desperate to ensure his former club slip-up again in the early kick-off.

Arsenal look vulnerable when teams go direct and Villa certainly have the ability to cause the Gunners real problems, in the way both Brentford and Everton have done in recent weeks.

Confidence in the Arsenal camp will be fragile, and their winless run may well be extended.

Draw, 1-1.

10:28 , Marc Mayo

Predicted Arsenal XI (4-3-3): Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Jorginho, Xhaka; Saka, Nketiah, Trossard.

Early Arsenal team news

10:22 , Marc Mayo

Thomas Partey is a doubt for Arsenal after missing the defeat to City with a muscle injury. It is not believed to be a serious problem, but Jorginho looks likely to continue in midfield.

Ben White may well come back into the side after Takehiro Tomiyasu’s poor display, while Emile Smith Rowe will train on Friday and could return to the squad. Gabriel Jesus remains out.

👊 𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛𝘿𝘼𝙔



🆚 Aston Villa

🕧 12.30pm (UK)

🏟️ Villa Park

10:16 , Marc Mayo

Predicted Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Chambers, Moreno; Ramsey, Luiz, Kamara, Buendia; Watkins, Bailey.

Early Aston Villa team news

10:11 , Marc Mayo

Tyrone Mings missed out for Aston Villa last time out and Calum Chambers should keep his place and feature against his former side.

Otherwise there are no fresh injury concerns for Villa, with Diego Carlos, Bertrand Traore and Jed Steer still long-term absentees.

Robin Olsen should be fit for the bench.

How to watch

10:07 , Marc Mayo

TV channel: In the UK, the match will be televised live on BT Sport 1 with coverage starting at 11.30am.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the game live online via the BT Sport app and website.

Aston Villa vs Arsenal

10:01 , Marc Mayo

Hello and welcome!

A huge lunchtime kick-off in the title race gets this weekend’s Premier League action underway.

Aston Villa sit 11th and hold faint hopes of a late run for European football under former Gunners boss Unai Emery.

Arsenal, meanwhile, can go top of the table with just a point but in reality need a win to improve their form and put the pressure on Manchester City in the title race.

Kick-off from Villa Park comes at 12.30pm GMT with Simon Collings at the ground to provide expert analysis and Marc Mayo on play-by-play calls. So keep it with Standard Sport for all the build-up, match action and reaction!