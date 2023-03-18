Aston Villa vs AFC Bournemouth LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

(REUTERS)

Follow live coverage as Aston Villa face AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League today.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

Aston Villa vs AFC Bournemouth LIVE: Premier League updates

Goal - Douglas Luiz puts Villa ahead early on (1-0)

Aston Villa FC 2 - 0 AFC Bournemouth

Aston Villa vs AFC Bournemouth

16:47 , admin

Tyrone has a great chance to extend the lead, but Neto stands firm to make a top save.



🟣 2-0 ⚫ [87'] #AVLBOU — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) March 18, 2023

Aston Villa vs AFC Bournemouth

16:41 , admin

Ollie knocks it down, and JJ beats his man with ease before finishing past Neto! 🔥



🟣 2-0 ⚫ [80'] #AVLBOU https://t.co/kUrRbnQZQX — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) March 18, 2023

Aston Villa vs AFC Bournemouth

16:40 , admin

Assist Oliver George Arthur Watkins

Aston Villa vs AFC Bournemouth

16:40 , admin

HE'S ONE OF OUR OWNNNNNNNN pic.twitter.com/wiaerduYue — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) March 18, 2023

Aston Villa vs AFC Bournemouth

16:39 , admin

Aston Villa vs AFC Bournemouth

16:39 , admin

Bournemouth now claim a penalty, as Solanke runs in behind Konsa and then tumbles to the deck under the slightest contact. The referee is uninterested, though, and the game goes on.

Aston Villa vs AFC Bournemouth

16:39 , admin

A big moment... Brooksy is back 🥹



⬅️ Smith

➡️ Brooks



We're so proud of you, Brooksy ❤️



79' | 🔵 1-0 🍒 // #AVLBOU pic.twitter.com/2qAl5wm7pw — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) March 18, 2023

Aston Villa vs AFC Bournemouth

16:39 , admin

David Brooks comes on to make his first Bournemouth appearance since September 2021. 👏



🟣 1-0 ⚫ [79'] #AVLBOU — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) March 18, 2023

Aston Villa vs AFC Bournemouth

16:38 , admin

Substitution Adam James Smith David Robert Brooks

Aston Villa vs AFC Bournemouth

16:37 , admin

Semenyo is enraged after Cash drops to the turf a little too easily in the pair's challenge out on Bournemouth's left flank, earning Villa a soft free-kick. Time is now running out for the visitors to equalise, and they have not offered much sustained threat so far.

Aston Villa vs AFC Bournemouth

16:35 , admin

Caught in two minds, Bertrand Traore wastes a good chance on the counter-attack, as he prods the ball wide via a deflected cross-shot that Watkins can't reach. The substitute at least earns his side a corner.

Aston Villa vs AFC Bournemouth

16:33 , admin

CLOSE! Solanke slips clear down the left side of the area, but delays just too long before releasing his shot towards the near post and allows Mings to track back and make a last-gasp block! Great recovery defending, but the big striker surely had to shoot sooner!

Aston Villa vs AFC Bournemouth

16:33 , admin

Aston Villa vs AFC Bournemouth

16:33 , admin

Tyrone recovers his ground brilliantly to block Solanke's effort. 👊



Moments later, Bertie looks to roll one into the far corner, but it's deflected away. 😩



🟣 1-0 ⚫ [73'] #AVLBOU pic.twitter.com/6Kj9O0jFab — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) March 18, 2023

Aston Villa vs AFC Bournemouth

16:32 , admin

Solanke races through...



It's a great ball from Traorè to play him in one on one, but Villa again get back to block the shot 😩



73' | 🔵 1-0 🍒 // #AVLBOU — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) March 18, 2023

Aston Villa vs AFC Bournemouth

16:31 , admin

NO PENALTY! Again, Villa's appeals for a spot-kick are turned down, as another handball by Stephens is judged unworthy of a penalty!

Aston Villa vs AFC Bournemouth

16:30 , admin

PENALTY? Luiz steals the ball on the edge of the box, but then sees his lofted cross towards Watkins headed away by Stephens in the centre. Then, on the follow-up, Moreno cuts the ball back from the left byline and a deflection means the ball clips Stephens' outstretched hand! The VAR will take another look!

Aston Villa vs AFC Bournemouth

16:25 , admin

SUPER SAVE! Billing steps up to the free-kick from the edge of the area, but sees his shot towards the top-left corner kept out by a sensational save from Martinez! It was a brilliant effort which may have beaten lesser goalkeepers, but Villa's number one leapt high to make a fine one-handed save!.

Aston Villa vs AFC Bournemouth

16:25 , admin

Yellow Card Marcos Nicolás Senesi Barón

Aston Villa vs AFC Bournemouth

16:25 , admin

Aston Villa vs AFC Bournemouth

16:24 , admin

Substitution Leon Patrick Bailey Butler Bertrand Isidore Traoré

Aston Villa vs AFC Bournemouth

16:23 , admin

After Mings makes a block on Outtara's well-struck shot from 20 yards out, Ramsey concedes a free-kick in a dangerous position for the home side.

Aston Villa vs AFC Bournemouth

16:23 , admin

SO close 😩



We win a free-kick 20 yards out and Billing takes it, but Martinez saves with his fingertips to keep it out!



62' | 🔵 1-0 🍒 // #AVLBOU — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) March 18, 2023

Aston Villa vs AFC Bournemouth

16:22 , admin

Brilliant from Dibu to tip Billing's free-kick over the bar! 👏



🟣 1-0 ⚫ [63'] #AVLBOU — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) March 18, 2023

Aston Villa vs AFC Bournemouth

16:19 , admin

SMART SAVE! Neto makes another stop to keep his side only one goal behind! This time, Luiz steers a header towards the bottom-right corner from Bailey's cross, but the goalkeeper scrambles across to keep it out! It lacked a little power, but the save still had to be made.

Aston Villa vs AFC Bournemouth

16:19 , admin

Aston Villa vs AFC Bournemouth

16:18 , admin

Substitution Jaidon Anthony Antoine Serlom Semenyo

Aston Villa vs AFC Bournemouth

16:18 , admin

Substitution Joseph Matthew Rothwell Hamed Junior Traorè

Aston Villa vs AFC Bournemouth

16:18 , admin

Yellow Card Jefferson Andrés Lerma Solís

Aston Villa vs AFC Bournemouth

16:18 , admin

Taking a hopeful shot at goal from the left side of the area, with the ball running away from him, Bailey sends the ball well wide of the left-hand post.

Aston Villa vs AFC Bournemouth

16:17 , admin

Leon clips a beautiful ball into the box and Dougie rises to meet it, but the header is held by Neto.



🟣 1-0 ⚫ [57'] #AVLBOU — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) March 18, 2023

Aston Villa vs AFC Bournemouth

16:16 , admin

After a short spell of Bournemouth pressure, Villa break through the centre with Buendia, but they are twice denied a route into the area by some dogged defending.

Aston Villa vs AFC Bournemouth

16:15 , admin

Billing's outswinging corner from the left is initially headed away by Mings near the penalty spot, and when the ball makes it's way back to the Bournemouth midfielder, he overhits his next delivery.

Aston Villa vs AFC Bournemouth

16:14 , admin

SAVE! Confronted with a crowded penalty area, Watkins twists and turns sharply to shake off Stephens and opts to thump a strike towards the near post. Neto is alert to the danger and repels the ball, though it was hit with some power! Much like at the start of the first half, Villa are totally on top again!

Aston Villa vs AFC Bournemouth

16:11 , admin

Ramsey receives the ball on the left-hand side of the area, then lays it back into the path of Moreno. The full-back's low shot is fired too close to Neto, though, and the Brazilian keeper makes a straightforward save.

Aston Villa vs AFC Bournemouth

16:09 , admin

After winning a free-kick on the right flank, more than 30 yards from goal, McGinn delivers the ball to Bailey on the right, but the latter's cross into the box is headed away to safety by the Bournemouth defence.

Aston Villa vs AFC Bournemouth

16:05 , admin

Bournemouth kick off, and we are back under way at Villa Park!

Aston Villa vs AFC Bournemouth

16:05 , admin

Back to it for a BIG half...



46' | 🔵 1-0 🍒 // #AVLBOU — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) March 18, 2023

Aston Villa vs AFC Bournemouth

16:05 , admin

Aston Villa vs AFC Bournemouth

16:03 , admin

Diego received a lovely round of applause when he began his warm-up during the first half. 👏 #AVLBOU pic.twitter.com/9NjYTg0m3C — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) March 18, 2023

Aston Villa vs AFC Bournemouth

15:59 , admin

If Bournemouth are to prolong their winning streak versus Villa, they require an unlikely comeback after the interval: they have a record of W2, D0, L10 when trailing at half-time in the Premier League this season; Villa's record reads W6, D0, L1 when in front after 45 minutes.

Aston Villa vs AFC Bournemouth

15:55 , admin

A flying start from Aston Villa put the hosts in charge of a pleasingly open encounter, and it seemed they were set to dominate the first half from thereon in. Bournemouth bit back, though, after steadying the ship, and opened their hosts up on a couple of occasions; lacking only a precise final ball. Villa may feel they should have had a chance to double their advantage, given a strong penalty appeal was turned down, but they just about deserve their lead at the break.

Aston Villa vs AFC Bournemouth

15:50 , admin

HALF-TIME: ASTON VILLA 1-0 BOURNEMOUTH

Aston Villa vs AFC Bournemouth

15:49 , admin

In the first of two minutes indicated for stoppage time at Villa Park, Senesi is back on his feet and fit enough to resume duty in Bournemouth's back four.

Aston Villa vs AFC Bournemouth

15:48 , admin

Senesi is down hurt after a 50-50 challenge with Watkins just outside the Bournemouth box, so the action is brought to a temporary halt.

Aston Villa vs AFC Bournemouth

15:48 , admin

Aston Villa vs AFC Bournemouth

15:48 , admin

Behind at the break. pic.twitter.com/As6lyAS7zI — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) March 18, 2023

Aston Villa vs AFC Bournemouth

15:47 , admin

Under his own crossbar, Cash has to hack the ball away for a corner, following Outtara's inswinging cross from the right. It was a dangerous delivery, followed by some fine last-ditch defending!

Aston Villa vs AFC Bournemouth

15:45 , admin

NO PENALTY! Despite clear evidence that Stephens' outstretched hand deflected Ramsey's strike over the top of Neto's goal, there will be no spot-kick for the home side! A controversial call from the VAR!

Aston Villa vs AFC Bournemouth

15:45 , admin

Great work from Ouattara 👊



He beats his man and looks for Billing at the back-post, but Cash clears at the last moment.



43' | 🔵 1-0 🍒 // #AVLBOU — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) March 18, 2023

Aston Villa vs AFC Bournemouth

15:44 , admin

PENALTY? There seems to have been contact on the ball by Stephens' hand, which helped elevate the ball over Bournemouth's bar. The VAR will investigate!

Aston Villa vs AFC Bournemouth

15:43 , admin

CLOSE! With one of his trademark inswingers expected, Luiz instead takes a short corner from the left, picking out McGinn. The Villa skipper then manages to work the ball to Ramsey near the penalty spot, but the latter side-foot finish is deflected just over the crossbar by Stephens!

Aston Villa vs AFC Bournemouth

15:43 , admin

In the thick of it 💪💪



Five to go until half-time ⏰ pic.twitter.com/aRsW45TWex — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) March 18, 2023

Aston Villa vs AFC Bournemouth

15:41 , admin

A brilliant short corner routine ends with a chance for JJ, which is deflected over by the hand of Stephens.



🟣 1-0 ⚫ [39'] #AVLBOU — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) March 18, 2023

Aston Villa vs AFC Bournemouth

15:40 , admin

A rapid break opens up Villa down their right, and Lerma is left in space near the byline. However, his cross is then badly overhit and sails out of play past the far post - a waste.

Aston Villa vs AFC Bournemouth

15:37 , admin

A surging run by Moreno gets the left-back to the byline, but his low cutback on the stretch strikes Ramsey's shin before the young midfielder can adjust his footing and attempt to steer it in at the near post.

Aston Villa vs AFC Bournemouth

15:36 , admin

Yellow Card John McGinn

Aston Villa vs AFC Bournemouth

15:35 , admin

The hosts are attempting to exert a little more control on proceedings after their early domination slipped. They are keeping the ball neatly and trying to draw Bournemouth out of position.

Aston Villa vs AFC Bournemouth

15:35 , admin

Álex does well to beat his man and find JJ, but he directs a difficult chance wide of the near post.



🟣 1-0 ⚫ [34'] #AVLBOU pic.twitter.com/dRcBYKtbG7 — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) March 18, 2023

Aston Villa vs AFC Bournemouth

15:34 , admin

Villa have a free-kick midway through Bournemouth's half after Luiz is barged over by Rothwell, but the set-piece chance comes to nothing when Kelly makes a headed clearance.

Aston Villa vs AFC Bournemouth

15:32 , admin

SUPER STOP! Neto stands tall to deny Watkins' chipped shot from just inside the area, after Buendia plays the Villa striker through with another well-weighted pass. The keeper's starting position is ideal, and he blocks the goalbound ball with his chest!

Aston Villa vs AFC Bournemouth

15:30 , admin

SAVE! After using some sharp footwork to unbalance Konsa on the left side of the area, Solanke decides his best option is to shoot, but his powerful low drive is straight at Martinez and the Villa goalkeeper can divert it behind for a corner! Bournemouth are really on top now.

Aston Villa vs AFC Bournemouth

15:30 , admin

Emi plays Ollie in, but Neto stands tall to make a good save and Bournemouth can clear the danger.



🟣 1-0 ⚫ [28'] #AVLBOU pic.twitter.com/YVs4lvMKsw — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) March 18, 2023

Aston Villa vs AFC Bournemouth

15:29 , admin

Pushing forward again 🔋



Solanke has a great chance and drives a low shot at Martinez which goes for a corner...



A smartly worked routine then almost comes off as Smith heads it back across goal, but Villa recover to clear.



27' | 🔵 1-0 🍒 // #AVLBOU — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) March 18, 2023

Aston Villa vs AFC Bournemouth

15:28 , admin

Anthony gets the better of Cash on the left flank, as Bournemouth build again, and then a ball over the top picks out Solanke, whose cutback from the byline merely bobbles across a deserted six-yard box: he had no support.

Aston Villa vs AFC Bournemouth

15:25 , admin

For the first time, Bournemouth enjoy a prolonged spell on the ball, but Villa have dropped deeper and are happy to soak up a little light pressure. The visitors' move ends with Billing flicking a header straight into Martinez's gloves from 20 yards out.

Aston Villa vs AFC Bournemouth

15:23 , admin

Aston Villa have had 71 per cent of the possession over the opening 20 minutes, demonstrating the extent of their early dominance. Bournemouth have still fashioned a couple of half-chances, though.

Aston Villa vs AFC Bournemouth

15:21 , admin

Luiz buys a free-kick in midfield, much to the obvious disagreement of Solanke, who barely brushed his opponent. Villa play the resultant set-piece long into the box, but the attack ultimately breaks down.

Aston Villa vs AFC Bournemouth

15:19 , admin

At the end of a swift Villa move, Senesi shuts the door firmly when Buendia slips the ball invitingly through for Watkins in the centre of the area. That was a crucial interception, just as the Villans' main marksman aimed to shoot.

Aston Villa vs AFC Bournemouth

15:19 , admin

Aston Villa vs AFC Bournemouth

15:15 , admin

Bournemouth build again, and a cross swung over by Smith is planted wide of the target by the head of Billing, who rises highest in the area. This is better from the Cherries.

Aston Villa vs AFC Bournemouth

15:15 , admin

Yellow Card Philip Anyanwu Billing

Aston Villa vs AFC Bournemouth

15:14 , admin

McGinn and Konsa get their wires crossed deep inside the Villa area, and with a desperate lunge, Anthony narrowly fails to latch onto the ball and turn it goalwards before Martinez can react. A lucky escape for the home side!

Aston Villa vs AFC Bournemouth

15:14 , admin

Some good chances ✅



Anthony switches play over to Smith, who picks out Billing in the box, but the header goes over Martinez's bar.



Moments before, Anthony almost intercepted a Villa back-pass, but couldn't quite get the contact needed.



13' | 🔵 1-0 🍒 // #AVLBOU — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) March 18, 2023

Aston Villa vs AFC Bournemouth

15:13 , admin

Aston Villa have now scored 10 goals in the first 15 minutes of games this season, and no team has recorded more in the Premier League. Meanwhile, Bournemouth have failed to win any of their last nine matches when conceding the opener.

Aston Villa vs AFC Bournemouth

15:10 , admin

The goal our bright start deserved! 👌



Leon collects the ball at the back-post and squares to provide a simple finish for Dougie! 🤩



🟣 1-0 ⚫ [7'] #AVLBOU https://t.co/453v6ep5mC — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) March 18, 2023

Aston Villa vs AFC Bournemouth

15:08 , admin

GET IN DOUGIEEEEEEEEEEEE pic.twitter.com/rs1IzR3eu0 — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) March 18, 2023

Aston Villa vs AFC Bournemouth

15:08 , admin

Goal Douglas Luiz Soares de Paulo

Aston Villa vs AFC Bournemouth

15:08 , admin

Goal for Villa.



Douglas Luiz from close range.



7' | 🔵 1-0 🍒 // #AVLBOU — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) March 18, 2023

Aston Villa vs AFC Bournemouth

15:07 , admin

Buendia and Watkins combine just outside the Bournemouth box, before Bailey fails to cleanly control the ball and the away side ultimately manage to scramble the ball to safety.

Aston Villa vs AFC Bournemouth

15:05 , admin

Twice, Villa try to exploit some space down the left flank, but on both occasions their final ball lacks accuracy and the attacking opportunity is lost.

Aston Villa vs AFC Bournemouth

15:02 , admin

Up and running...



COME ON, LADS 👏👏



1' | 🔵 0-0 🍒 // #AVLBOU — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) March 18, 2023

Aston Villa vs AFC Bournemouth

15:02 , admin

Aston Villa kick off, and we are under way in Birmingham!

Aston Villa vs AFC Bournemouth

15:01 , admin

Aston Villa vs AFC Bournemouth

15:00 , admin

Aston Villa vs AFC Bournemouth

14:58 , admin

The players are out on the pitch at Villa Park, and kick-off is now just moments away!

Aston Villa vs AFC Bournemouth

14:54 , admin

After turning over Liverpool last time out, Bournemouth also select the same starting XI today. Therefore last week's matchwinner Billing - the Cherries six-goal top scorer in the league - supports Solanke up front. While Hamed Traore is now fit to take a place on the bench, Ilya Zabarnyi and Marcus Tavernier are among those sidelined by injury.

Aston Villa vs AFC Bournemouth

14:53 , admin

Aston Villa vs AFC Bournemouth

14:51 , admin

Aston Villa named an unchanged lineup from that which started last week’s draw at West Ham, with nine-goal top scorer Watkins leading the line up front. The hosts still have Philippe Coutinho, Boubacar Kamara and Leander Dendoncker unavailable through injury.

Aston Villa vs AFC Bournemouth

14:50 , admin

A full house of travelling Chez today ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kOvzPw5lDg — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) March 18, 2023

Aston Villa vs AFC Bournemouth

14:46 , admin

SUBS: Mark Travers, Lewis Cook, David Brooks, Hamed Traore, Ryan Christie, Matias Vina, Kieffer Moore, Chris Mepham, Antoine Semenyo.

Aston Villa vs AFC Bournemouth

14:44 , admin

BOURNEMOUTH (4-4-1-1): Neto; Adam Smith, Marcos Senesi, Jack Stephens, Lloyd Kelly; Dango Ouattara, Joe Rothwell, Jefferson Lerma, Jaidon Anthony; Philip Billing; Dominic Solanke.

Aston Villa vs AFC Bournemouth

14:41 , admin

SUBS: Robin Olsen, Ashley Young, Viljami Sinisalo, Calum Chambers, Jhon Duran, Lucas Digne, Bertrand Traore, Diego Carlos.

Aston Villa vs AFC Bournemouth

14:39 , admin

ASTON VILLA (4-2-3-1): Emiliano Martinez; Matty Cash, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Alex Moreno; Douglas Luiz, John McGinn; Leon Bailey, Emiliano Buendia, Jacob Ramsey; Ollie Watkins.

Aston Villa vs AFC Bournemouth

14:36 , admin

Last week's 1-0 defeat of Liverpool boosted Bournemouth's Premier League survival bid, but they remain inside the relegation zone due to an inferior goal difference compared with West Ham and Leicester City. Though they caused a stir by winning at home last time out, the Cherries have lost seven of their last eight away contests in the top flight. However, the South Coast side have won each of their last four league games versus Villa, scoring twice on each occasion.

Aston Villa vs AFC Bournemouth

14:36 , admin

Aston Villa vs AFC Bournemouth

14:33 , admin

Aston Villa took their seventh point from three matches last week, with a 1-1 draw against West Ham United that followed wins over Crystal Palace and Everton. As a result, Unai Emery's side sit 11th in the Premier League table and remain in the mix for a top-half finish: today, they can at least temporarily leapfrog 10th-placed Chelsea with a victory. While they have recorded just two wins from their last six top-flight games at Villa Park, the Villans have scored in every league fixture under Emery to date - a streak now standing at 13 games.

Aston Villa vs AFC Bournemouth

14:31 , admin

Hello and welcome to live coverage of today's Premier League clash between Aston Villa and Bournemouth at Villa Park!

Aston Villa vs AFC Bournemouth

14:30 , admin

Aston Villa vs AFC Bournemouth

14:30 , admin

And finally, a total of 𝟭𝟯,𝟱𝟯𝟲 minutes played in the top flight for #afcb ⏰



A leader and club legend. Well done, Smudge ❤️ pic.twitter.com/JTQkusWPtX — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) March 18, 2023

