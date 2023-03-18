Aston Villa vs AFC Bournemouth LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Aston Villa face AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League today.

Manchester City are reigning champions after beating Liverpool to the finish line in a neck-and-neck 2021/22 title race where a comeback win on the final day of the season against Aston Villa secured a fourth title in five years for Pep Guardiola's side.

Jurgen Klopp's Reds were on course for a quadruple last season but were forced to settle for just an FA Cup and Carabao Cup win and will return trying to win the title again just as they did in 2020.

It was a dramatic season for Chelsea a year ago with Roman Abramovich now replaced by Todd Boehly as owner in west London. He will want an instant return on his hefty investment at Stamford Bridge while Tottenham, back in the Champions League, will want to kick on once more too.

It's not all about the action at the top though with Fulham, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest promoted to the top tier for 2021/22 and hoping to hold their own against the best English football has to offer and avoid the drop.

Aston Villa FC 1 - 0 AFC Bournemouth

15:07 , admin

Buendia and Watkins combine just outside the Bournemouth box, before Bailey fails to cleanly control the ball and the away side ultimately manage to scramble the ball to safety.

15:05 , admin

Twice, Villa try to exploit some space down the left flank, but on both occasions their final ball lacks accuracy and the attacking opportunity is lost.

15:02 , admin

Up and running...



COME ON, LADS 👏👏



1' | 🔵 0-0 🍒 // #AVLBOU — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) March 18, 2023

15:02 , admin

Aston Villa kick off, and we are under way in Birmingham!

15:01 , admin

15:00 , admin

14:58 , admin

The players are out on the pitch at Villa Park, and kick-off is now just moments away!

14:54 , admin

After turning over Liverpool last time out, Bournemouth also select the same starting XI today. Therefore last week's matchwinner Billing - the Cherries six-goal top scorer in the league - supports Solanke up front. While Hamed Traore is now fit to take a place on the bench, Ilya Zabarnyi and Marcus Tavernier are among those sidelined by injury.

14:53 , admin

14:51 , admin

Aston Villa named an unchanged lineup from that which started last week’s draw at West Ham, with nine-goal top scorer Watkins leading the line up front. The hosts still have Philippe Coutinho, Boubacar Kamara and Leander Dendoncker unavailable through injury.

14:50 , admin

A full house of travelling Chez today ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kOvzPw5lDg — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) March 18, 2023

14:46 , admin

SUBS: Mark Travers, Lewis Cook, David Brooks, Hamed Traore, Ryan Christie, Matias Vina, Kieffer Moore, Chris Mepham, Antoine Semenyo.

14:44 , admin

BOURNEMOUTH (4-4-1-1): Neto; Adam Smith, Marcos Senesi, Jack Stephens, Lloyd Kelly; Dango Ouattara, Joe Rothwell, Jefferson Lerma, Jaidon Anthony; Philip Billing; Dominic Solanke.

14:41 , admin

SUBS: Robin Olsen, Ashley Young, Viljami Sinisalo, Calum Chambers, Jhon Duran, Lucas Digne, Bertrand Traore, Diego Carlos.

14:39 , admin

ASTON VILLA (4-2-3-1): Emiliano Martinez; Matty Cash, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Alex Moreno; Douglas Luiz, John McGinn; Leon Bailey, Emiliano Buendia, Jacob Ramsey; Ollie Watkins.

14:36 , admin

Last week's 1-0 defeat of Liverpool boosted Bournemouth's Premier League survival bid, but they remain inside the relegation zone due to an inferior goal difference compared with West Ham and Leicester City. Though they caused a stir by winning at home last time out, the Cherries have lost seven of their last eight away contests in the top flight. However, the South Coast side have won each of their last four league games versus Villa, scoring twice on each occasion.

14:36 , admin

14:33 , admin

Aston Villa took their seventh point from three matches last week, with a 1-1 draw against West Ham United that followed wins over Crystal Palace and Everton. As a result, Unai Emery's side sit 11th in the Premier League table and remain in the mix for a top-half finish: today, they can at least temporarily leapfrog 10th-placed Chelsea with a victory. While they have recorded just two wins from their last six top-flight games at Villa Park, the Villans have scored in every league fixture under Emery to date - a streak now standing at 13 games.

14:31 , admin

Hello and welcome to live coverage of today's Premier League clash between Aston Villa and Bournemouth at Villa Park!

14:30 , admin

14:30 , admin

And finally, a total of 𝟭𝟯,𝟱𝟯𝟲 minutes played in the top flight for #afcb ⏰



A leader and club legend. Well done, Smudge ❤️ pic.twitter.com/JTQkusWPtX — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) March 18, 2023

14:30 , admin

A total of 𝟯𝟯𝟲 tackles and 𝟮𝟬𝟮 interceptions in the @premierleague 🎯 pic.twitter.com/z9b5PQH0oa — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) March 18, 2023

14:30 , admin

𝟭𝟭 Premier League assists 🅰️ pic.twitter.com/kEGvgWDB4Q — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) March 18, 2023

14:30 , admin

𝗙𝗶𝘃𝗲 top flight goals 🔥



Who remembers this special one against Everton?! 👏 pic.twitter.com/feuZIaUwfY — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) March 18, 2023

14:30 , admin

What a player ✨



Adam Smith will become #afcb's all-time leading appearance maker in the @premierleague 👏



Congratulations, @AdamSmith912 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Jx52r1Susp — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) March 18, 2023

14:30 , admin

14:30 , admin

14:00 , admin

14:30 , admin

14:30 , admin

Introducing your Aston Villa team to face Bournemouth! 👊 #AVLBOU pic.twitter.com/NGUJRXxWi7 — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) March 18, 2023

14:30 , admin