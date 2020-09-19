Aston Villa v Sheffield United: match preview

Aston Villa will be raring to go against Sheffield United after beating the drop against the odds last season. Dean Smith has reason to hope for better now after upgrading his improving defence with right-back Matty Cash and goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez. Martínez is unlikely to get off to a worse start than Sheffield United’s goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, who conceded twice within six minutes on his debut last week. The Blades need a sharper performance to keep out Ollie Watkins. He scored on his debut in the EFL Cup and was lethal for Brentford last term. Graham Searles

Monday 6pm Sky Sports Premier League

Venue Villa Park

Last season 0-0

Referee Graham Scott

This season n/a

Odds H 9-5 A 9-5 D 9-4

ASTON VILLA

Subs from Nyland, Steer, Taylor, Lansbury, Hourihane, Jota, Elmohamady, Davis, Ramsey, Hause, Chrisene, Nakamba, Guilbert, Samata

Doubtful None

Injured Heaton (knee, Oct), Engels (quadriceps, unknown), Wesley (knee, unknown)

Suspended None

Discipline Y68 R1 (last season)

Form n/a

Top scorer Grealish 8 (last season)

SHEFFIELD UNITED

Subs from Foderingham, Bogle, Lowe, Ampadu, Burke, Jagielka, Berge, Rodwell, Sharp, Osborn

Doubtful None

Injured Moore (finger, unknown), Mousset (foot, unknown)

Suspended None

Discipline Y2 R0

Form L

Top scorer n/a