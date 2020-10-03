Aston Villa v Liverpool: match preview

Aston Villa have continued their excellent form post lockdown and look a different team than the one that almost exited the league. John McGinn and Jack Grealish were sublime as Dean Smith’s side demolished Fulham so a hard-fought battle like last season’s narrow defeat against Liverpool should be on the cards. Jürgen Klopp’s side have started with similar venom but, agonisingly for the rest of the league, still appear to not yet be in top gear. Smith’s revolutionised defence is in for a serious test to stop Liverpool racking up a fourth win in four. Graham Searles
Sunday 7.15pm Sky Sports Premier League
Venue Villa Park
Last season Aston Villa 1 Liverpool 2
Referee Martin Atkinson
This season G3 Y5 R0 1.66 cards/game
Odds H 9-1 A 4-11 D 5-1
ASTON VILLA
Subs from Kalinic, Steer, Taylor, Lansbury, Traoré, Nakamba, El Ghazi, Jota, Guilbert, Elmohamady, Hause, Davis, Ramsey, Chrisene, Barkley
Doubtful Hause (match fitness)
Injured Engels (hamstring, 17 Oct), Heaton (knee, 17 Oct), Wesley (knee, Jan), Nyland (back, unknown)
Suspended None
Discipline Y6 R0
Form WW
Leading scorers Grealish, Hourihane, Konsa, Mings 1
LIVERPOOL
Subs from Adrián, Kelleher, N Williams, R Williams, Koumetio, Milner, Grujic, Jones, Shaqiri, Wilson, Elliott, Minamino, Origi, Henderson
Doubtful Henderson (thigh)
Injured Matip (unknown, 17 Oct), Oxlade-Chamberlain (knee, 17 Oct), Thiago (Covid-19, 17 Oct), Tsimikas (thigh, 17 Oct), Mané (Covid-19, unknown)
Suspended None
Discipline Y3 R0
Form WWW
Leading scorers Mané, Salah 3