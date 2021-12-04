Aston Villa v Leicester: match preview

Another week, another reunion for Steven Gerrard. Having got the better of his former adversary Patrick Vieira last weekend, the Aston Villa manager will be attempting to outwit his old Liverpool coach Brendan Rodgers. Gerrard has made a solid start at Villa Park with two wins from three games but, having lost narrowly to Manchester City in their last outing, Villa face a Leicester side that have regained some of their swagger. Gerrard will also be without the winger Leon Bailey, who picked up an injury in midweek, while the striker Danny Ings is unlikely to be fit. Stephen Hollis

Sunday 4.30pm Sky Sports Premier League

Venue Villa Park

Last season Aston Villa 1 Leicester 2

Referee Michael Oliver

This season G11 Y34 R1 3.18 cards/game

Odds H 16-11 A 2-1 D 12-5

ASTON VILLA

Subs from Steer, Archer, El Ghazi, Hause, Bogarde, Tuanzebe, Caleb Chukwuemeka, Sanson, Trezeguet

Doubtful Trezeguet (knee), Targett (head)

Injured Traoré (hamstring, Jan), Ings (hamstring, unknown), Bailey (hamstring, unknown)

Suspended None

Discipline Y31 R1

Form LLLWWL

Leading scorer Watkins 4

LEICESTER

Subs from Ward, Thomas, Dewsbury-Hall, Choudhury, Daka, Vestergaard, Pérez, Iheanacho, Amartey, Albrighton

Doubtful Tielemans (calf)

Injured Pereira (hamstring, 12 Dec), Fofana (ankle, Jan), Justin (knee, unknown)

Suspended None

Discipline Y20 R1

Form WLDLWD

Leading scorer Vardy 9