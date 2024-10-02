Aston Villa v Bayern Munich LIVE: Reaction as Duran stunner gives hosts a famous win

(Getty Images)

Aston Villa beat Bayern Munich 1-0 at Villa Park in the second round of fixtures in the Champions League on Wednesday night with a vintage underdog performance.

The away side dominated the early possession at a raucous Villa Park, though Villa shut them out well before Pau Torres popped up with an offside goal after mayhem in the Bayern box.

That effort sparked the game into life, with both sides going close as Bayern continued to stay on top and Michael Olise forced a brilliant save from Emi Martinez.

The second half played out in a similar fashion, with the away side dominant in possession but neither side able to force clear-cut chances.

That was until the 79th minute, when substitute Jhon Duran raced onto a perfect through ball and caught Neuer napping with a stunning lob over the German.

And Villa dug in deep over the last 10 minutes to shut the door on the German giants and produce one of Villa Park’s most famous nights.

Follow all the latest reaction and updates below, as well as the reaction to the evening’s other Champions League matches:

Aston Villa beat Bayern Munich in the Champions League after a brilliant goal from Jhon Duran

90’ CLOSE! Gnabry forces great save from Martinez [AST 1-0 BAY]

79’ GOAL! Stunning Duran lob gives Villa lead after Neuer is caught off his line [AST 1-0 BAY]

38’ CLOSE! Olise forces a brilliant save from Martinez with a curling effort [AST 0-0 BAY]

22’ DISALLOWED GOAL! Torres pokes in from an offside position [AST 0-0 BAY]

Aston Villa were inspired by the past as they made history again against Bayern Munich

22:25 , Chris Wilson

Aston Villa may never top 1982, but, in a sense, they have emulated the most famous, most celebrated win in their history. Forty-two years on, as they belatedly renewed acquaintances, the score stayed the same. Just as it was in Rotterdam in the European Cup final, it finished Aston Villa 1 Bayern Munich 0: wonderfully, weirdly, Villa seem Bayern’s bogey team. It is now Birmingham 2 Bavaria 0.

Inspired by their past, Villa made history again. The 1982 final scorer Peter Withe had come from his home in Australia to watch on as Jhon Duran joined him in a select club. The super-sub became the second Villa player to score a winner against Bayern. The 1982 captain Dennis Mortimer saw Emi Martinez skipper the class of 2024 to a result which caps their rise: it is less than two years since Unai Emery walked into a club who had been flirting with relegation. It was six years to the day since they were a mid-table second tier club as then manager Steve Bruce had a cabbage thrown at him by a fan.

Aston Villa inspired by the past as they made history again against Bayern Munich

22:20 , Chris Wilson

Emiliano Martinez is the first to speak to TNT Sports, and he calls the result “unreal”.

“This is the loudest Villa Park that I’ve heard since I joined the club, that’s for sure, it was hurting my ears at some point.

“It’s a club that is moving forward. It’s the main reason why I stayed at this football club. I love playing here,

“I love the fans, this is a win for them.”

On Harry Kane, he adds: “You know with Harry Kane, you know that he’s always going to hit on target at some point in the game so I’ve been working a lot with moving and making saves.

“We are committed [more] defensively [in the] Champions League, we need to transmit that into the Premier League now.

“We are conceding some sloppy goals in the Premier League, we need to find that balance, we know we can keep clean sheets so we move on from here.

“It’s a statement, there’s still a lot to play. We want to qualify in the first eight, in the top eight, it’s one step at a time, we’ve got Bologna at home now in our second game, we are probably more relaxed but we want to win every game.”

22:15 , Chris Wilson

Up next for Villa is another big home match, as they entertain a struggling Manchester United side on 6 October (with a 2pm kick-off).

Their next Champions league match comes on 22 October, against Bologna at home – the Italian side fell 2-0 to Liverpool earlier tonight.

22:10 , Chris Wilson

A famous night in Birmingham as Villa beat Bayern 1-0 in the Champions League.

Before their win against Young Boys, the Villans had not played in this competition since 1983, and now they have another win against Bayern.

They must be the only team with a 1§00 per cent record against the Bavarians!

22:05 , Chris Wilson

21:56 , Chris Wilson

FULL-TIME!

The referee blows the final whistle and Villa have done it!

It’s a famous night at Villa Park!

Aston Villa 1-0 Bayern Munich

21:56 , Chris Wilson

94 mins

There’s time for the corner. It’s delivered and again there’s pinball in the Villa box, but they manage to clear for the throw...

Aston Villa 1-0 Bayern Munich

21:55 , Chris Wilson

93 mins

There’ll be four minutes of added time as Bayern continue to press for an equaliser. Carlos is penalised for handball near the edge of the box...

Kane steps up to take what could be the final chance of the match – and it’s deflected wide after a great sliding challenge!

Duran is yellow carded for infringing the build-up.

Aston Villa 1-0 Bayern Munich

21:52 , Chris Wilson

90 mins

CLOSE!

Bayern are still throwing everything at it, and this is a brilliant bit of play.

Musiala collects on the left of the box and plays a lovely diagonal that splits the Villa defence and finds Gnabry clean through. However, the German can’t poke it past the onrushing Martinez!

Aston Villa 1-0 Bayern Munich

21:49 , Chris Wilson

88 mins

The corner is cleared, but Bayern come again.

Tel cuts in from the left and hits a shot from distance that runs straight to Martinez.

Aston Villa 1-0 Bayern Munich

21:48 , Chris Wilson

87 mins

Musiala continues to be the bright spark for Bayern but he is quite isolated out there, as is Kane.

The latter tries to feed it to Gnabry but it’s cut out, before Bayern win a corner.

Aston Villa 1-0 Bayern Munich

21:45 , Chris Wilson

85 mins

It’s become even more scrappy in midfield now as Villa fight to retain their lead.

Kim and Laimer are replaced by Tel and Goretzka.

Aston Villa 1-0 Bayern Munich

21:43 , Chris Wilson

83 mins

Another Villa long ball looks to find the runner but this time it’s headed back to Neuer. Weren’t a mile off your line there, were you Manuel?

Aston Villa 1-0 Bayern Munich

21:42 , Chris Wilson

81 mins

Duran has done it again and he’s put Villa on the brink of what would be one of their most famous wins.

Bayern have some real impetus now but can they find a way through after struggling somewhat over the last 80 minutes?

GOAL! Aston Villa 1-0 Bayern Munich

21:40 , Chris Wilson

79 mins

GOAL! Oh my word!

Martinez plays the ball out and there’s acres for Torres to pick out a pass to Duran, who’s made the diagonal run.

He gets to the ball first and spots Neuer 18 yards off his line, and has the composure to clip it over the German for 1-0!

Aston Villa 0-0 Bayern Munich

21:38 , Chris Wilson

79 mins

Laimer is fouled and there’s a chance for Bayern to deliver a dangerous set-piece – but it’s straight to Martinez.

Aston Villa 0-0 Bayern Munich

21:38 , Chris Wilson

77 mins

Not a lot happening at Villa Park at the moment. both teams keep winning possession back off the other, with both also guilty of poor decision-making when they have the ball.

Aston Villa 0-0 Bayern Munich

21:36 , Chris Wilson

76 mins

Former Fulham man Joao Palhinha comes on for Pavlovic.

Aston Villa 0-0 Bayern Munich

21:34 , Chris Wilson

74 mins

The tempo has really died down in the last few minutes, with Bayern keeping the ball well but not creating anything, and Villa happy to sit and try to counter.

Gnabry tries to feed in a cross but it’s put behind by Konsa.

Aston Villa 0-0 Bayern Munich

21:32 , Chris Wilson

71 mins

Bayern still lacking that bit of quality in the final third, as Kimmich threads though a ball to nobody.

Aston Villa 0-0 Bayern Munich

21:29 , Chris Wilson

69 mins

Sane thinks he’s away down the right but he was tracked all the way.

Jhon Duran comes on for Ollie Watkins, who was brilliant in several aspects today.

Aston Villa 0-0 Bayern Munich

21:27 , Chris Wilson

67 mins

Gnabry is the latest player in the book after he dragged Watkins down.

Villa try one of the most ridiculous free-kick routines you’ve ever seen – they dummied it FOUR times – and it ends up in the hands of Neuer.

Olise is replaced by Leroy Sane for the visitors.

Aston Villa 0-0 Bayern Munich

21:24 , Chris Wilson

64 mins

Brilliant from both sides. Musiala skips through about three challenges and exchanges passes with Kane before bursting into the box. He unleashes a low shot but Torres has tracked him all the way to block.

Aston Villa 0-0 Bayern Munich

21:23 , Chris Wilson

63 mins

Oh, it needed to be played earlier! A matter of milliseconds.

The ball breaks to the Villa midfield in the Bayern half and the space opens up for Barkley to thread it to Maatsen, but he mistimes his pass and it’s cut out eventually.

Moments later, Maatsen blazes a shot well over.

Aston Villa 0-0 Bayern Munich

21:21 , Chris Wilson

61 mins

Gnabry cuts in from the left and hits a shot straight at Martinez. Villa try to counter and it’s superb work from Rogers, who is eventually fouled by Olise.

Aston Villa 0-0 Bayern Munich

21:20 , Chris Wilson

Richard Jolly at Villa Park:

Emi Martinez has been warned by the referee for what he saw as timewasting (Martinez predictably disagreed). Yet it does raise the question if they would settle for this scoreline. Probably, especially with three points in the bag after their trip to Bern. There may be more onus on Bayern to find a winner, as a club who surely expect a top-eight finish.

Aston Villa 0-0 Bayern Munich

21:20 , Chris Wilson

59 mins

Villa opt to make some subs.

Ross Barkley replaces Onana, while Ian Maatsen comes on for Leon Bailey, who looks understandably irritated considering he only came on in the 25th minute or so.

Aston Villa 0-0 Bayern Munich

21:17 , Chris Wilson

56 mins

What a goal that would have been.

This tricky Bayern left side combines again and the cutback comes to Olise on the volley. He connects well but the Villa defender is there to clear. That looked goal-bound too!

Aston Villa 0-0 Bayern Munich

21:15 , Chris Wilson

55 mins

The VAR check denies the penalty and we carry on with a Kimmich corner that hits the side-netting of the near post. Poor.

Both teams try and trade blows on the counter but nothing comes of either attack, and it’s back to sustained Bayern possession midway into the Villa half (as the first half often was).

Aston Villa 0-0 Bayern Munich

21:13 , Chris Wilson

53 mins

Bayern want a penalty as Pavlovic’s cross hits the arm of Konsa as he slid in to block. Not conclusive yet.

Tell you what – there have been plenty of opinions on this new group stage throwing up games in which there’s no pressure, or teams don’t care as much, but this isn’t one of them.

Aston Villa 0-0 Bayern Munich

21:11 , Chris Wilson

51 mins

Bayern have certainly been on top but Villa have had plenty of encouraging touches and have shown what they’re capable of in midfield. Mind you, Kompany knows that first-hand too.

Just as I type that, Bayern spread it wide to Davies, who feeds in the overlapping Musiala, and his cutback is cut out at the last.

Aston Villa 0-0 Bayern Munich

21:09 , Chris Wilson

48 mins

Great work from Philogene down the left as he skips past one challenge before rifling in a cross that is put behind.

The corner is a good one too, and Konsa is crashing into the box to head it, but it’s blocked at the last by a Bayern shirt.

That looked goalbound...

Aston Villa 0-0 Bayern Munich

21:07 , Chris Wilson

46 mins

The half began with a substitution for Bayern – Kingsley Coman was replaced by Jamal Musiala. No respite for Villa then!

KICK-OFF! Aston Villa 0-0 Bayern Munich

21:05 , Chris Wilson

We’re back underway in Birmingham.

Aston Villa 0-0 Bayern Munich

21:05 , Chris Wilson

Both sides are re-emerging from the Villa Park tunnel now, so the second half will be underway soon.

21:02 , Chris Wilson

As Richard said earlier, this match has been “a real clash of styles” so far.

Bayern have been dominant in possession for portions of the game and have forced the most clear-cut chances, though it was Villa with the disallowed goal after some pinball in the box.

Olise has stood out overall, and not just for his long-range effort.

HALF-TIME! Aston Villa 0-0 Bayern Munich

20:56 , Chris Wilson

HALF-TIME! Aston Villa 0-0 Bayern Munich

20:51 , Chris Wilson

HALF-TIME!

The referee brings a thoroughly entertaining half to an end. What could have been, for Villa.

Bayern dominated large parts of the half but it was Villa who came closest to scoring, having a goal disallowed for offside.

The home side will be happy with the half overall, though they need to prevent giving away any more chances to Kane and Gnabry – the duo could have had one each on another day.

Aston Villa 0-0 Bayern Munich

20:48 , Chris Wilson

45 mins

There’ll be two minutes of added time here and it looks like Villa could do with it all of a sudden.

Olise threads a ball to Gnabry in the box, and he finds compatriot Konrad Laimer with the back-heel, but Martinez is there to snuff out the danger again.

Aston Villa 0-0 Bayern Munich

20:46 , Chris Wilson

42 mins

Plenty of fouls and niggly play as we approach the end of the half. Both sides look like they’d happily take this result into the break and re-group.

Aston Villa 0-0 Bayern Munich

20:45 , Chris Wilson

40 mins

Martinez catches the corner and the danger is averted for now.

Bayern do come again, but the attack ends as Kane fouls Rogers.

Aston Villa 0-0 Bayern Munich

20:42 , Chris Wilson

38 mins

Olise has two efforts in fairly quick succession, with his first shot blocked well by Pau Torres.

Moments later, he forces a great save from Emi Martinez as he cuts inside and curls a brilliant effort from around 25 yards. Martinez tips it over the bar with the diving save.

Aston Villa 0-0 Bayern Munich

20:39 , Chris Wilson

Richard Jolly at Villa Park:

A real clash of styles here. Bayern have had up to three-quarters of possession but Villa have shown pace, directness and a threat on the break. Dayot Upamecano had struggled to halt Ollie Watkins (legally, anyway). Villa don’t feel intimidated by playing Bayern and, after their defensive difficulties in the Premier League so far this season, they have limited the number of chances Vincent Kompany’s team have had.

Aston Villa 0-0 Bayern Munich

20:38 , Chris Wilson

34 mins

The game really sprung into life briefly after that Villa disallowed goal but it has settled somewhat once again, as davies is flagged for offside.

Aston Villa 0-0 Bayern Munich

20:34 , Chris Wilson

30 mins

Gnabry has a half-chance for Bayern as he cuts into the area from the right, but he can only guide his shot wide. Kane is furious as he was unmarked and could easily have tapped in if the German had squared it!

Moments later, Coman is penalised for the foul on Onana in midfield.

Aston Villa 0-0 Bayern Munich

20:31 , Chris Wilson

27 mins

Jacob Ramsey is replaced by Leon Bailey. For injury, not tactical reasons, though it isn’t clear what is wrong with Ramsey.

Aston Villa 0-0 Bayern Munich

20:30 , Chris Wilson

25 mins

Villa are really in this now, and they create another chance almost right away! Watkins bursts into the area and fizzes in a low cross that is only cleared as far as Onana. However, the Belgian can only fire an effort straight at Neuer.

DISALLOWED GOAL! Aston Villa 0-0 Bayern Munich

20:28 , Chris Wilson

24 mins

Oh no! Heartbreak for the home fans!

Torres was offside by the finest of margins!

We’re back at 0-0.

GOAL! Aston Villa 1-0 Bayern Munich

20:26 , Chris Wilson

22 mins

GOAL! Out of nowhere, Villa are ahead!

The free-kick comes in from the centre circle and it’s mayhem in the bayern box, with Digne receiving the ball and lifting it back in. It comes to Pau Torres, who heads it on to Philogene, who then passes it back to Torres while trying to bring it down.

The Spaniard does manage to take it down before poking an effort into the far corner!

There is a VAR check in progress though...

Aston Villa 0-0 Bayern Munich

20:23 , Chris Wilson

21 mins

For all their possession, Bayern haven’t really threatened since that Kane chance.

Upamecano is the first player in the book after he brings down Watkins.

Aston Villa 0-0 Bayern Munich

20:21 , Chris Wilson

18 mins

Olise delivers a corner and the set-piece opportunity ends with Kingsley Coman firing an effort high and wide from outside the box.

Aston Villa 0-0 Bayern Munich

20:19 , Chris Wilson

15 mins

Digne finds the space for a cross and it makes its way to Watkins, who’s risen above Kim Min-jae, but the England man can only head wide.

Aston Villa 0-0 Bayern Munich

20:17 , Chris Wilson

Richard Jolly at Villa Park:

Raucous occasion at Villa Park: Hi Ho Aston Villa has rarely been louder, but a bunch of bouncing Bavarians in the corner are also contributing to the atmosphere. It’s a reminder what Champions League football means to a club like Villa, who have been starved of it.

20:16 , Chris Wilson

11 mins

Villa briefly think they’re in but Neuer comes rushing miles off his line to clear. Bayern continue to dominate possession without necessarily threatening.

Aston Villa 0-0 Bayern Munich

20:12 , Chris Wilson

8 mins

It’s been a very confident start from Bayern, who are dominating possession in the early stages. Villa still look fairly okay though.

Aston Villa 0-0 Bayern Munich

20:10 , Chris Wilson

6 mins

Coman’s through ball is cut out by Konsa, but a poor back-pas from Onana hands Bayern a corner. Luckily for the former Everton man, nothing comes of it originally.

However, moments later we have the first chance of the evening as an early cross is played into Kane, who looks to have beaten the offside trap, but the England striker can only head into the ground and straight at Martinez’s feet!

20:07 , Chris Wilson

4 mins

All Bayern in the opening stages as Kimmich hits a tame shot on target from outside the box.

Villa have played some nice touches in midfield early on, but Watkins is too isolated when they do try and get it to him.

Aston Villa 0-0 Bayern Munich

20:05 , Chris Wilson

2 mins

Villa certainly aren’t in a rush to press Bayern in the opening stages. The away side win a corner and Olise’s delivery is cleared, though when Villa do get it back they can only manage to boot it away.

KICK-OFF! Aston Villa 0-0 Bayern Munich

20:02 , Chris Wilson

The away side get us underway at Villa Park!

Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich LIVE

19:55 , Chris Wilson

The two teams are emerging from the tunnel now, and we’ll be hearing the Champions League anthem for the first time at Villa Park in just a few moments.

What Emery has said

19:50 , Chris Wilson

Villa manager Unai Emery said yesterday that today’s game pits them against “one of the best teams in the world” in Bayern Munich.

The Spaniard said his team are “motivated” and “excited” to be back in the Champions League.

“We are coming back to Europe last year, Europe is something very important but very difficult. They are favourites tomorrow but we are at home.

“The most important thing is to be consistent in the season and the Premier League is the first objective.

“Tomorrow we are playing a special, special match for everybody but I am preparing the match the same as I did on Sunday against Ipswich.”

Bayern match stats

19:45 , Chris Wilson

Bayern have only lost one of their last 10 Champions League meetings with English sides, winning seven and drawing two. Their last loss was a 0-3 defeat to Manchester City in the 2022/23 quarter-final first leg.

The German side won 9-2 versus Dinamo Zagreb in their opening game of the 2024/25 Champions League, but are winless in their last three away matches in the competition (D1 L2). They last had a longer winless run on the road between February and September 2016 (D2 L2), spanning the spells of Pep Guardiola (3) and Carlo Ancelotti (1).

Bayern registered 19 shots on target in their victory over Dinamo Zagreb; the most by a team in a single UEFA Champions League match on record (since 2003/04).

Harry Kane has been directly involved in seven goals in six career appearances against Aston Villa at Villa Park (five goals, two assists). He’s scored the game-winning goal at Villa Park on two previous occasions.

Jamal Musiala created more chances than any other player in the first round of this season’s Champions League – seven, with all of them in open play.

19:40 , Chris Wilson

Aston Villa match stats

19:30 , Chris Wilson

Villa won their first Champions League game 3-0 v Young Boys, and the only other English side to win their first two matches in the competition (since 1992/93) is Leicester City in 2016/17.

Unai Emery has already beaten Bayern Munich in the Champions League on two previous occasions, winning 3-0 in September 2017 in charge of PSG and 1-0 in April 2022 with Villarreal. The only manager to beat Bayern Munich in the competition with as many as three different teams is José Mourinho (with Chelsea, Inter Milan and Real Madrid).

Emery has only lost three of his previous 20 non-knockout stage games in the competition (W13 D4), although one of those defeats did come against Bayern Munich in December 2017.

Bayern Munich’s trip to Aston Villa is a reminder of the most unlikely European triumph

19:20 , Chris Wilson

Eleven years after Sir Alex Ferguson won his first European Cup, he was still manager of Manchester United, a season after his third final, a season before his fourth. Eleven years after Jose Mourinho’s maiden triumph, he was in his second spell at Chelsea, claiming the Premier League title for the third time. Eleven years after Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona passed their way to glory in 2009, he had a rare off-year at Manchester City, the only time in the last seven seasons when he did not secure the Premier League title.

And the only manager to make Aston Villa European champions? Eleven years after beating Bayern Munich in Rotterdam, Tony Barton agreed to become manager of a club in the Wessex League, the ninth flight of English football, the fifth tier of non-league.

Barton feels the forgotten European Cup winner, perhaps the lowest-profile manager ever to claim the club game’s most prestigious prize. Whereas Guardiola has coached Barcelona, Bayern and Manchester City, while Mourinho leapt from Porto to Chelsea and then Internazionale and Real Madrid, Barton had two managerial posts: at Villa and Northampton Town.

Bayern’s trip to Villa is a reminder of the most unlikely European triumph

Aston Villa make touching tribute

19:19 , Richard Jolly at Villa Park

Villa have added the name of the late Gary Shaw, the 1982 European Cup winner who died recently, to their squad list on the back of the programme. It is a nice nod to the heroes of Rotterdam.

Among the class of 2024, it is a huge night for Jaden Philogene, who had not started a game since returning to Villa and spent last season in the Championship with Hull.

Aston Villa v Bayern Munich head-to-head

19:12 , Chris Wilson

Villa and Bayern have met on just one occasion previously – that famous final in Rotterdam in 1982.

Villa, who had finished 11th in the First Division that season, faced a Bayern team containing Karl-Heinz Rummenigge in the final at Feyenoord’s De Kuip stadium, and ran out 1-0 winners thanks to a goal from English centre-forward Peter Withe.

That was the first and only European Cup in Villa’s history, while Bayern have since gone on to win three more – in 2001, 2013 and 2020.

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery ready for ‘special match’ against Bayern Munich

19:05 , Chris Wilson

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery is ready for a “special, special match” when his side welcome Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Villa, who opened their campaign with a 3-0 win away at Young Boys, will play their first home fixture in Europe’s top competition since a quarter-final defeat to Juventus in 1983.

German giants Bayern travel to Villa Park for a repeat of the 1982 European Cup final, which Villa famously won.

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery ready for ‘special match’ against Bayern Munich

Team news

19:00 , Chris Wilson

Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany has made two changes to the side that started the 1-1 draw with Bayer Leverkusen.

In defence, Raphael Guerreiro drops out and Joshua Kimmich falls back to right-back, with Konrad Laimer taking his countryman’s place in midfield.

In attack, Jamal Musiala is replaced by Kingsley Coman.

Team news

18:53 , Chris Wilson

Leon Bailey is only fit enough to start on the bench for Villa, so Jaden Philogene comes in as the only change to the aide that drew 2-2 with Ipswich last weekend.

Line-ups

18:49 , Chris Wilson

Bayern XI: Neuer; Kimmich, Upamecano, Kim, Davies; Laimer, Pavlovic; Coman, Olise, Gnabry; Kane.

Subs: Ulreich, Peretz, Guerreiro, Dier, Goretzka, Sane, Muller, Tel, Musiala.

Line-ups

18:47 , Chris Wilson

Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Konsa, Carlos, Torres, Digne; Onana, Tielemans; Philogene, Rogers, Ramsey; Watkins.

Subs: Gauci, Zych, Nedeljkovic, Cash, Maatsen, Bogarde, Young, Swinkels, Barkley, Buendia, Bailey, Duran.

Team news

18:40 , Chris Wilson

The line-ups should be announced in around five minutes time...

Harry Kane faces late fitness test as Bayern Munich prepare for Aston Villa game

18:35 , Chris Wilson

Harry Kane will be assessed on Wednesday morning to see whether he can feature in Bayern Munich’s Champions League clash at Aston Villa.

The England captain hobbled out of Bayern’s Bundesliga draw with Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday after suffering an ankle injury.

He trained on Tuesday morning and travelled with the squad to Birmingham, but a final decision will not be made on his fitness until the day of the match.

Harry Kane faces late fitness test as Bayern Munich prepare for Aston Villa game

Unai Emery frustrated at missed opportunity after Aston Villa are held

18:25 , Chris Wilson

Unai Emery acknowledged Aston Villa’s 2-2 draw at Ipswich was a fair result, but had hoped they would end the day joint-top of the Premier League.

Villa looked set to warm up for Wednesday’s visit of Bayern Munich in the Champions League with another comeback victory after first-half efforts by Morgan Rogers and Ollie Watkins cancelled out Delap’s opener.

Kieran McKenna’s newly-promoted team had other ideas with Delap’s superb 72nd-minute solo effort enough to ensure the spoils were shared at Portman Road.

Unai Emery frustrated at missed opportunity after Aston Villa are held

Prediction & odds

18:15 , Chris Wilson

Odds

Aston Villa 17/5

Draw 10/3

Bayern Munich 4/5

Prediction

The home supporters will try and will undoubtedly be vocal in their encouragement of the side, but they will not have enough to get anything out of the game against Bayern who are experienced in the Champions League.

Aston Villa 1-3 Bayern Munich.

Predicted line-ups

18:10 , Chris Wilson

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Bogarde, Konsa, Torres, Digne, Tielemans, Onana, Bailey, Rogers, Ramsey, Watkins

Bayern Munich XI: Neuer, Laimer, Upamecano, Kim, Davies, Kimmich, Pavlovic, Olise, Musiala, Gnabry, Kane

Team news

18:05 , Chris Wilson

Leon Bailey started against Ipswich at Portman Road, his first league start since he had to come off against Leicester in late August and it remains to be seen whether he will be fit enough to play two matches in quick succession.

Boubacar Kamara, John McGinn and Matty Cash all remain sidelined too.

Team news

18:00 , Chris Wilson

Harry Kane was substituted early during Bayern’s 1-1 draw on Saturday against Bayer Leverkusen, and was holding his ankle after a collision. However he is not expected to be out for long, and said after the match: “It was painful, but it’s not too bad. I expect that I’ll be able to play against Aston Villa.”

Josip Stanišić, Sacha Boey, and Hiroki Ito are the other players who are sidelined for the Bavarians.

Is Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich on TV? Kick off time, channel and how to watch Champions League fixture

17:50 , Chris Wilson

When is it?

Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich kicks off at 8pm BST on Wednesday, October 2 at Villa Park, Birmingham.

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 with coverage starting at 7pm. Subscribers can also watch the match via the Discovery+ app and website.

Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich LIVE

17:40 , Chris Wilson

Bayern Munich travel to Aston Villa in a bid to stay top of the new format Champions League table.

In their opening match, Bayern beat Dinamo Zagreb 9-2, with Harry Kane netting four times. The goal difference of seven put them firmly at the top of the table after the first round of fixtures, although there is a chance Aston Villa could upset the Bavarian club.

Villa also won their opening match, beating Young Boys 3-0 in Switzerland, but they suffered a slight upset at the weekend, being held to a 2-2 draw against recently-promoted Ipswich.

Aston Villa have not played Bayern Munich since the 1982 European Cup final, when the English club lifted the trophy, but this is their first season since then in Europe’s top-tier competition.

Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich LIVE

17:31 , Chris Wilson

Good evening and welcome to TheIndependent’s live coverage of tonight’s Champions League match between Aston Villa and Bayern Munich at Villa Park.

The fixture list throws together a repeat of the 1982 European Cup final – which was won 1-0 by Villa – and the Premier League side face the German giants in just their second season in the competition since that famous night in Rotterdam.

History has been kinder to Bayern since the early 80s, and the German giants sit top of the Bundesliga this season after four wins in five games.

But though Villa drew to newly promoted Ipswich 2-2 last week, the Villans are capable of taking points off the Bavarians in tonight’s match.

We’ll have all the latest build-up, updates and reaction right here.