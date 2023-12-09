Aston Villa v Arsenal LIVE: Premier League latest score and updates after early John McGinn goal

Aston Villa host Arsenal in a huge meeting in the Premier League title race.

36’ Off the line! Diego Carlos spares his goalkeeper’s blushes

GOAL! ASTON VILLA 1-0 Arsenal (John McGinn, 7 minutes)

Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Konsa, Carlos, Torres, Digne; Bailey, Kamara, Tielemans, Luiz, McGinn; Watkins.

Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli

Aston Villa 1-0 Arsenal, 55 minutes

18:44 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Arsenal are starting to ratchet up the pressure. Unai Emery is preparing another change - and will make the substitution after Youri Tielemans concedes a corner.

Tielemans will, in fact, be the player replaced; Jacob Ramsey and his fresh legs are on in midfield.

Aston Villa 1-0 Arsenal, 54 minutes

18:42 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Or not. Saka tries a short one to Martin Odegaard, who had buried himself in a two-man wall. Odegaard is - predictably - squeezed out by the two burlier men just beyond him, leaving Saka disappointed as he seeks a swift return. An odd routine with the box loaded.

Aston Villa 1-0 Arsenal, 52 minutes

18:41 , Harry Latham-Coyle

On the other flank, Lucas Digne’s defending is less impressive - the Frenchman is all too easily turned by Bukayo Saka and forced to tug him back. A booking for Digne, his fifth of the season: he’ll miss Aston Villa’s next game.

Danger here, though, for the hosts, with Saka standing over a free kick in a good crossing position.

Aston Villa 1-0 Arsenal, 51 minutes

18:40 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ezri Konsa has produced a couple of timely defensive interventions today, and that’s another useful foot, Konsa extending his toe just in time as Gabriel Martinelli hares after a through pass that looked to have beaten the versatile defender.

Aston Villa 1-0 Arsenal, 48 minutes

18:37 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Aston Villa have won all six of the Premier League games they have led at half time this season - they are, generally, good front-runners.

Moussa Diaby picks up the ball in a bit of space and should really do better with his ball out to the right, underweighting it and allowing Arsenal to clear.

Aston Villa 1-0 Arsenal, 47 minutes

18:35 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Gabriel Jesus hits the deck under a challenge from Luiz, and immediately the Arsenal players nearby go up. Jarred Gillett says no, and VAR Michael Salisbury concurs - there was contact, but presumably it wasn’t deemed sufficient to have knocked Jesus over.

Aston Villa 1-0 Arsenal, 46 minutes

18:35 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It looks like a switch of foramation from Aston Villa, with Diaby in behind Ollie Watkins. John McGinn and Youri Tielemans are the wider members of a creative three with Boubacar Kamara and Douglas Luiz sitting.

Second half

18:34 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A half time change for Aston Villa, Moussa Diaby stripped and ready with the second 45 minutes imminent. Leon Bailey was carrying an injury for the final 15 minutes or so of the first half, and is removed.

HT: Aston Villa 1-0 Arsenal

18:21 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Off for some oranges the 22 players go, Aston Villa holding on to their 1-0 lead with Arsenal beginning to threaten after a slow start. The would-be league leaders fell one behind early on when John McGinn provided the finish to a beautiful flowing move, and the game has bubbled along nicely thereafter, with chances at both ends.

It feels very much in the balance, but as things stand, that long Villa Park winning run is remaining intact.

HALF TIME: ASTON VILLA 1-0 ARSENAL

18:18 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Aston Villa 1-0 Arsenal, 45 + 1 minutes

18:16 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Arsenal defend the corner well, and Gabriel Jesus sticks to his defensive duties impressively to beat Leon Bailey to a cross when Aston Villa attack again.

Aston Villa 1-0 Arsenal, 45 minutes

18:15 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The harassment of William Saliba by Ollie Watkins forces the Arsenal man into a loose pass, conceding the softest of corners. Two added minutes to be played.

Aston Villa 1-0 Arsenal, 44 minutes

18:15 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Martinez collects the corner and takes a tumble, killing a bit of time as he clutches at a sore muscle. It feels like Aston Villa need the half-time break to reset.

Pau Torres was getting a little bit handsy with Declan Rice at that corner kick. Not enough in that incident for a penalty but one to watch if the grappling continues.

Aston Villa 1-0 Arsenal, 42 minutes

18:12 , Harry Latham-Coyle

That chacne was very much against the run of play, though. Oleksandr Zinchenko’s raking pass is collected by Gabriel Jesus, who shoots sharply. Emiliano Martinez palms it behind.

Aston Villa 1-0 Arsenal, 40 minutes

18:11 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Big chance for Ollie Watkins! The flag is hoisted but I fancy William Saliba was playing the striker on, meaning Watkins must rue his inability to beat David Raya as the Spanish goalkeeper closes the space. Watkins tried to go cute and slot it through the goalkeeper, but couldn’t force it past him.

Aston Villa 1-0 Arsenal, 38 minutes

18:10 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Top stop! Superb play from Arsenal, finding top gear. Martin Odegaard is teed up on the edge of the box and jinks on to his left foot, looking to find the bottom corner. Martinez reads his intentions, though, and gets down sharply to his right, both saving and clutching to ensure the visitors can’t capitalise on any potential follow-up.

Mikel Arteta furiously scribbles some notes in his book.

Aston Villa 1-0 Arsenal, 36 minutes

18:07 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Cleared off the line! Vital defensive work from Diego Carlos, helping out his goalkeeper after Emiliano Martinez had rashly exited his goal to try and get to a bouncing ball. Gabriel Martinelli beat him to it and rather deftly directed it over the sliding World Cup winner, but a retreating Carlos was back promptly to hook the ball away.

Martinelli might just have been offside on review - but the flag did not go up.

Aston Villa 1-0 Arsenal, 33 minutes

18:04 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Just wide! Ben White and Saka work the ball inwards to Martin Odegaard, who strokes his shot to the near post with Martinez unsighted. Not quite accurate enough - the side netting is ruffled.

Aston Villa 1-0 Arsenal, 31 minutes

18:03 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Better from Arsenal, a bit more zip to their play. Bukayo Saka does manage to create a clearer route to goal and sends the ball on its way, but there’s too much curl and too little oomph to provide too much bother for a keeper of Emiliano Martinez’s shot-stopping prowess.

Still, a first shot on target for the visitors.

Aston Villa 1-0 Arsenal, 30 minutes

18:00 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Gabriel Martinelli is offered an opportunity to drive at Ezri Konsa in a one v one situation, but his touch is too heavy and Konsa gets a firm foot in.

Aston Villa 1-0 Arsenal, 29 minutes

17:59 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It looks like Bailey will try to run it off, the winger continuing and offering an option as Youri Tielemans turns Oleksandr Zinchenko. Zinchenko grabs a fistful of shirt - into the book the Ukraine international goes.

Aston Villa 1-0 Arsenal, 27 minutes

17:58 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Good pressing from John McGinn and Youri Tielemans force Arsenal to go around the houses, David Raya used and Arsenal unable to escape up the left. Aston Villa soon win it back, but there attempts to use the possession are undermined by an injury to Leon Bailey, who limps away after controlling.

Aston Villa 1-0 Arsenal, 25 minutes

17:56 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Bukayo Saka looks Arsenal’s likeliest threat, the winger moving cannily as Lucas Digne withdraws to remain onside. Gabriel Jesus finds Saka, who beats Emiliano Martinez to the ball but can’t find a teammate with a pass made in haste.

Aston Villa 1-0 Arsenal, 23 minutes

17:54 , Harry Latham-Coyle

After a long wait while the two squabble over it, Digne’s attempt is disappointing, colliding with the wall.

Aston Villa 1-0 Arsenal, 21 minutes

17:52 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Youri Tielemans breaks off Kai Haverts, forcing the German to pull him back as the ex-Leicester midfielder sets his sights on releasing Leon Bailey. 25 yards out, right of centre - both Lucas Digne and Bailey might well fancy this.

Aston Villa 1-0 Arsenal, 20 minutes

17:50 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A sharp ball from Declan Rice gives Gabriel Martinelli a bit of room, and the Brazilian has time to put his foot on the ball and consider his options. Martinelli plumps for a cross, but it’s overly floaty and swallowed up by the goalkeeper.

Aston Villa 1-0 Arsenal, 18 minutes

17:49 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It is not just in posssession that Oleksandr Zinchenko is tucking in, the “left-back” spending most of his time in a holding midfield role. You do fear that might leave Gabriel Magalhaes, manning the left of the defensive unit that remains, a bit exposed, with the Aston Villa goal havign come down that channel.

Aston Villa 1-0 Arsenal, 16 minutes

17:48 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A thrusting left boot from Kai Havertz looks a little high on Boubacar Kamara, but referee Jarred Gillett is happy to let play continue with the German having taken the ball. Bukayo Saka releases a shot, which ricochets away off Aston Villa legs. Saka just couldn’t quite open up the space for the far-post curler he likes.

Aston Villa 1-0 Arsenal, 14 minutes

17:45 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Arsenal are just off their game a bit. Gabriel Jesus cuts back and tries to switch play, but it’s between Bukayo Saka and Ben White, who watch it skim out of play across the damp Villa Park turf.

Aston Villa 1-0 Arsenal, 12 minutes

17:43 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Arsenal continue to push up, Kai Havertz and Martin Odegaard each high in their press and almost alongside Gabriel Jesus. Oleksandr Zincheko is tucking in to a midfield area at times, combining to set a platform with Declan Rice. The Ukrainian looks forward with a direct, long ball, but it’s too straight and through to Emiliano Martinez on the bounce.

Aston Villa 1-0 Arsenal, 9 minutes

17:40 , Harry Latham-Coyle

That really was a lovely goal, Aston Villa playing out from the back to break the shackles of Arsenal’s press and then create the opportunity up the right.

Mikel Arteta shakes his head in the directors’ box - not the start he was hoping for.

GOAL! ASTON VILLA 1-0 Arsenal (John McGinn, 7 minutes)

17:37 , Harry Latham-Coyle

John McGinn makes no mistake at the other end!

Superb. This is a beauty of a team goal from Aston Villa, lively interplay freeing Leon Bailey. the wide man draws three to him and still manages to pick the right pass, cutting back to his captain, who pivots perfectly and plants it high into the back of the net.

A trademark celebration and a jump of joy from John McGinn - and Villa Park is bouncing with him.

Aston Villa 0-0 Arsenal, 6 minutes

17:37 , Harry Latham-Coyle

That’s a chance, though! It’s a delightful ball from Gabriel Martinelli, picking up the switch from Bukayo Saka and playing an elongated one-two, curling deliciously to the far post where Saka has ghosted by Lucas Digne. Given his quality, it’s a surprise that Saka does not make more of the chance, the England international scuffing his half-volley. It was touch technique-wise, but you’d have backed him to hit the target.

Aston Villa 0-0 Arsenal, 5 minutes

17:35 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ollie Watkins regathers and forces a hurried shot away, though is unable to get it through the pair of Arsenal legs he is attempting to bisect. Arsenal yet to really settle.

Aston Villa 0-0 Arsenal, 4 minutes

17:34 , Harry Latham-Coyle

This is a strong start from the hosts, pushing Arsenal back. Boubacar Kamara drives between Declan Rice and Kai Havertz, but the German just manages to get a foot in.

Aston Villa 0-0 Arsenal, 2 minutes

17:32 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Aston Villa pack the six-yard space with bodies, surrounding David Raya. It’s a shame, then, that the delivery is so poor, failing to meet the first defender.

Aston Villa 0-0 Arsenal, 1 minute

17:31 , Harry Latham-Coyle

As expected for Aston Villa, with John McGinn tucking in from the left side of midfield and Leon Bailey providing width on the right. Bailey immediately wins a corner after twisting by Oleksandr Zinchenko.

KICK OFF!

17:30 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Mikel Arteta takes his seat up in the stands, Unai Emery down in the dugout. We are underway at Villa Park.

Aston Villa vs Arsenal

17:28 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The players are out there under the lights. Jarred Gillett is our referee this evening, with VAR Michael Salisbury on standby if required.

Aston Villa vs Arsenal

17:27 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Aston Villa pay a quick tribute to Benjamin Zephaniah ahead of kick off, the late, great poet a lifelong fan who sadly passed away at the age of 65 this week.

Aston Villa vs Arsenal

17:25 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Almost go time at Villa Park. Remember, Mikel Arteta will be watching on from the directors’ box this evening after being shown a third yellow card of the season at Luton. Assistant Albert Stuivenberg is likely to be delivering the key touchline messages.

Aston Villa vs Arsenal

17:20 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Kick off creeping ever nearer at Villa Park. Aston Villa will still be well placed in the top four chase even if they are beaten tonight, but it feels like the sort of occasion on which they can make a real statement of intent. They were so, so good against Manchester City, completely shutting the champions down, but backing up that sort of performance is the mark of a top team.

Aston Villa vs Arsenal

17:12 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Leon Bailey was excellent against Manchester City, and his match-up with Oleksandr Zinchenko could be an area Aston Villa look to attack today. Zinchenko is a key part of Arsenal’s possession play, but there is a thought that the converted midfielder can be a little bit vulnerable defensively. Moussa Diaby is a handy bench option, too.

Aston Villa vs Arsenal

17:05 , Harry Latham-Coyle

David Raya was probably glad that Aaron Ramsdale didn’t quite take his chance against Brentford a couple of weeks ago, with the Spaniard yet to convince after being given the gloves in the Premier League by Mikel Arteta. The goalkeeper should, really, have kept out Ross Barkley’s strike at Kenilworth Road having also flapped at a corner for Luton’s second goal. A solid, secure performance might go somewhere towards Raya really establishing himself.

Aston Villa vs Arsenal

16:59 , Harry Latham-Coyle

That Manchester United defeat keeps them sixth, but a positive result of any kind for Newcastle at Tottenham tomorrow will see Erik ten Hag’s side drop down. Brighton would have gone above them, too, if they’d beaten Burnley - but an excellent battling performance has earned Vincent Kompany’s side a valuable point against Brighton.

Aston Villa, remember, start tonight’s game four points behind their opponents, with Arsenal looking to move back to the top of the table after being beaten by lunchtime winners Liverpool.

Aston Villa vs Arsenal

16:55 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A bit of news from elsewhere before we focus more fully on tonight’s action - and it’s a famous day for Bournemouth, who have had a fourth goal chalked off but remain three to the good at Old Trafford. So much for Manchester United turning a corner with an impressive perforamnce against Chelsea...

Arsenal midfield gets another go

16:53 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Kai Havertz keeps his place in the Arsenal midfield, with the German and Martin Odegaard offering plenty of creativity but perhaps leaving Declan Rice with plenty to do in a defensive sense. Arsenal were a little loose at Luton, and you wonder what the narrative might have been this week had Rice not popped up with that latest of late winners, but it’s a dynamic, attacking line-up that will surely look to take it to an Aston Villa defensive structure that so stymied Manchester City.

Unai Emery calls for Villa to remain calm in chase for Champions League place

16:46 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Unai Emery admitted Aston Villa’s Champions League chase is on but called for calm in their quest for the top four.

Villa host Premier League leaders Arsenal on Saturday following Wednesday’s impressive 1-0 win over champions Manchester City.

It lifted them to third in the table - just four points behind the Gunners - having won their last 14 top-flight home games, equalling a club record previously done in 1931 and 1903.

“(Qualifying for the Champions League) of course is a big motivation for us. Every place now is important for us,” said Villa boss Emery, ahead of the meeting with his former club.

“We can wait until match 30 or 32 in case we are in the top four in that moment, then maybe we can think we are contenders to be there.

“Now, we have to be happy and we have to be focused. The match on Wednesday is finished and we enjoyed that moment with our supporters in Villa Park, but now we have to focus 100 per cent on the match.

“Again, it’s a big challenge and a great moment but we’re very focused on our professional work for the match.”

Aston Villa vs Arsenal

16:40 , Harry Latham-Coyle

So pretty familiar line-ups, as was to be expected with these two sides in such good form. Arsenal were the last team to win at Villa Park some 14 home matches ago for Unai Emery’s side - and that victory was only achieved thanks to a couple of stoppage time goals.

Arsenal team news

16:32 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Arsenal, meanwhile, make a single alteration, with Oleksandr Zinchenko back in the side at left-back. Jakub Kiwior drops out.

Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli.

Aston Villa team news

16:31 , Harry Latham-Coyle

As you were for Aston Villa - the hosts are unchanged.

Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Konsa, Carlos, Torres, Digne; Bailey, Kamara, Tielemans, Luiz, McGinn; Watkins.

Team news imminent...

16:27 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Little more than an hour before kick off now, which means we’ll soon have the all-important team news. Will Aston Villa stick with the side that performed so impressively against Manchester City in midweek?

Inside Unai Emery’s journey to Premier League redemption: ‘People didn’t see the full picture’

16:25 , Harry Latham-Coyle

As Mikel Arteta’s staff began preparations for Saturday’s increasingly important Premier League clash at Aston Villa, they noticed elements that were profoundly different from Unai Emery’s time at Arsenal. Some were even markedly different to last season.

Emery is playing far higher up the pitch than he has ever done in his career. A sporting director at one major club was shocked by it, as it went against acres of analytics they had from the Spaniard’s previous teams. Even some of the Villa players were initially surprised, immediately sceptical given the risk of it. Emery, contrary to both perceptions of his coaching and his time at Arsenal, was more than willing to take that risk. His belief similarly meant the players were more than willing to buy in. They were soon fully sold as results immediately improved, and have gone on to reach new levels.

Inside Unai Emery’s journey to redemption: ‘People didn’t see the full picture’

Arteta praises former Gunners boss Emery for Villa’s form

16:18 , Jamie Braidwood

Aston Villa’s position under manager Unai Emery is no surprise to Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s game, Arteta lavished praise on former Arsenal manager Emery.

“I think you have to give huge credit to them and Unai and the coaching staff,” he said.

“They are going to be a tough opponent and it is one of my favourite grounds... (It’s) no surprise. I have followed him since he was coach of Almeria and what he has done at every team is remarkable.

“He has always improved the players, the team and the club. He is Basque like I am. I really admire him. I am really happy for him.”

Why is Mikel Arteta not on the touchline for Aston Villa v Arsenal?

16:10 , Jamie Braidwood

Mikel Arteta will be absent from the touchline during Arsenal’s trip to Aston Villa with the Spanish manager serving a ban.

The former midfielder received a third yellow card of the season in his side’s win over Luton.

Referee Samuel Barrot deemed that Arteta had over-celebrated Declan Rice’s late goal that snatched victory in a seven-goal thriller.

Erik ten Hag, Arteta’s counterpart at Manchester United, was also recently forced to watch from the stands after disciplinary issues.

Why is Mikel Arteta not on the touchline for Aston Villa v Arsenal?

Aston Villa vs Arsenal

16:05 , Jamie Braidwood

Arsenal vs Aston Villa

16:04 , Jamie Braidwood

Predicted line-ups

Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Konsa, Carlos, Torres, Digne; Diaby, Kamara, Tielemans, Luiz, McGinn; Watkins.

Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli.

Aston Villa vs Arsenal

16:03 , Jamie Braidwood

Arsenal team news

Mikel Arteta, who will serve a touchline ban at Villa Park, confirmed that Arsenal had no fresh injury concerns from the win over Luton, though Takehiro Tomiyasu was lost to a four-to-six week injury against Wolves last weekend. Jurrien Timber, Emile Smith Rowe and Thomas Partey also remain out.

Aston Villa vs Arsenal

16:02 , Jamie Braidwood

Aston Villa team news

Emiliano Buendia and Tyrone Mings are Aston Villa’s long-term absentees, while Unai Emery suggested on Friday that he may have to rotate his side during a busy period of fixtures. Leon Bailey impressed against Manchester City but appeared to be feeling fatigued towards the end of the win; Moussa Diaby could swap in to the starting side.

Aston Villa vs Arsenal

16:01 , Jamie Braidwood

When is Aston Villa vs Arsenal?

Aston Villa vs Arsenal is due to kick off at 5.30pm GMT on Saturday 9 December at Villa Park.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage from 5pm GMT. Subscribers can stream the action via Sky Go.

Good evening

16:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Good afternoon and welcome to coverage of Aston Villa vs Arsenal in the Premier League tonight, in what is a huge meeting in the title race.

Unai Emery’s side extended their winning run at Villa Park to 14 games when they defeated Manchester City 1-0 during the week. The consequence of that win being a jump up to third in the table, above the reigning champions, and within four points of the Gunners.

Elsewhere, Arsenal required a dramatic stoppage-time winner from Declan Rice to claim all three points in a seven-goal epic against struggling Luton.

Mikel Arteta says that Emery has done a remarkable job at Villa and is expecting another tough test when he goes up against his fellow Spaniard today.

Follow all the action in tonight’s live blog