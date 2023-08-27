Aston Villa team bus hit by brick after win at Burnley

Villa secured their second Premier League win of the season on Sunday at Turf Moor

The windscreen of Aston Villa's team bus was hit by a brick as the side were travelling back to the Midlands following their victory at Burnley.

The incident took place at junction 10 of the M65 after Sunday's Premier League match, which Villa won 3-1.

In a statement Burnley said the club are "relieved to hear nobody was hurt."

"We strongly condemn this behaviour and will support Lancashire Police in their efforts to find whoever was responsible," the statement added.

Supt Melita Worswick, of Lancashire Police, said: "This incident occurred when a great deal of traffic was leaving the area following the football match between Burnley and Aston Villa.

"It is nothing but good fortune that the brick didn't cause more damage, or result in somebody being seriously injured or even killed."

The incident happened around two miles away from Burnley's Turf Moor ground.