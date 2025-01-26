Aston Villa’s Champions League hangover strikes again in West Ham draw

Aston Villa failed to win in the league following a Champions League match for the sixth time this season - Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Unai Emery was adamant that playing between two Champions League games would never affect his team’s intensity, although there is clearly a good time to catch Aston Villa this season. They have now failed to win in the last six matches after playing in Europe.

On top of this, he suggested after this draw that his striker, Jhon Durán, has been distracted by a recent bid from their opponents West Ham, who grabbed a point through Emerson Palmieri’s header in the second half.

Dining at the top table has taken its toll on Villa, with dropped points against Bournemouth, crisis-hit Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Fulham and now West Ham. In this case, they had the added distraction of playing Celtic on Wednesday, with commemorative scarves sold outside the stadium days before the fixture.



Without those dropped points, Emery’s team would surely be knocking on the door of the top four, with fifth place also a possible entry to the elite this season depending on Uefa coefficients. Villa will probably be in the mix for that given their home form – they are unbeaten in 11 on their own patch.

But this was a missed opportunity for them having looked in total control of the match in the first 20 minutes. They only had Jacob Ramsey’s goal to show for their blistering start, with the midfielder exchanging passes with Ollie Watkins before breezing past Vladimir Coufal and finding the bottom corner.

“There is always a risk that someone can say that a Premier League match between two Champions League matches can be approached with less intensity or desire. Nothing can be further from our mentality,” wrote Emery in his match-day programme notes. Unfortunately for him, the reality was different.

His team could not convert their possession into further goals, with the game turning scrappy before momentum swung towards Graham Potter’s team. “We didn’t feel strong or have the fresh legs to recover or dominate or try to score,” said Emery.

Villa were also dealt a blow when Tyrone Mings was forced off with an injury to the same left knee that kept him out for more than a year with an ACL last season. He was distraught, holding his shirt over his head to hide his emotions. He will have tests early this week to determine the damage.

With Pau Torres sidelined and Diego Carlos heading to Fenerbahce, they ended up with full-back Lucas Digne in a central position. Emery confirmed he would like to bring Juan Foyth, whom he worked with at Villarreal, to the club. “I know Foyth because I worked with him, he has quality and the performance we want to add in the squad,” he said.

West Ham sensed their chance and the leveller came from Emerson coming in at the far post and heading home from Edson Álvarez’s cross.

Potter’s system is based on what resources he has at West Ham – and having four full-backs on the pitch was the route to goal. Emerson was unmarked at the far post having moved in from his wing-back station, scoring his second of the season. They finished strongly and had chances through Danny Ings and a disallowed goal in stoppage time.

“We deserved the three points,” said Emerson. “We respect them but I think we suffered a bit in the first 10 minutes but we controlled the game and created a lot of chances. We have improved a lot. I think the performance was better than last weekend. We did very well today and need to keep working hard and keep the focus to improve even more.”

How West Ham could do with a No 9 in their ranks. Lucas Paquetá led their attack well as a ‘false nine’ but would benefit from a central striker to play off. They bid for Duran last week but their £57 million offer was rejected, with Emery suggesting he has struggled to focus amid the uncertainty.

“Some circumstances, of course, they are not helping us to focus 100 per cent. Jhon Durán is our player and I want him here,” said Emery, who brought Durán off the bench to replace Watkins, whose assist for Ramsey was his 100th goal involvement in the Premier League.

06:52 PM GMT

West Ham reaction

Emerson Palmieri

I think we did very well, especially in the second half. We suffered in the first 15 minutes but we showed our character and played with confidence.

(On Lucas Paqueta) Everyone knows about his quality. He helped us a lot and he deserves to be player of the match.

Lucas Paqueta

It was a good game. I think I can do better because I had some opportunities and I didn’t score. It’s a new position for me and I’m still working. I’m not the tallest and I’m not goi ng to run behind but I can play short. I’m trying to help the team. (On his groin injury) I don’t know - I need to check with the doctor.

06:35 PM GMT

FT: Villa 1 West Ham 1

The end of a frustrating afternoon for Aston Villa, though in truth it could have been worse. They started like a train and led deservedly through Jacob Ramsey’s early goal, but West Ham controlled the game in the second half, with Lucas Paqueta superb at centre forward, and fully deserved Emerson Palmieri’s equaliser.

Any team can be outplayed in the Premier League. What will worry Unai Emery is how tired Villa looked for much of that second half. West Ham’s performance, by contrast, was extremely encouraging for Graham Potter.

06:34 PM GMT

90+8 min: Villa 1 West Ham 1

Disallowed goal! Drama right at the last. Irving’s shot is spilled by Martinez, who should really do better. Soucek collects and gives the goal to Paqueta - but then the flag goes up against Souceck. It’s a straightforward decision.

06:30 PM GMT

90+4 min: Villa 1 West Ham 1

Paqueta’s superb touch finds Kudus, who pushes the ball back towards Paqueta. He tries to charge into the space but then pulls up holding his groin. For now he’s going to continue, though he’s moving gingerly.

06:28 PM GMT

90+3 min: Villa 1 West Ham 1

West Ham continue to push for a winner. A long cross is headed down by Soucek towards Paqueta, who tries an overhead kick but doesn’t make contact. He had Digne at his back putting him under pressure so it was a very awkward chance even though he was only six yards out.

06:25 PM GMT

90 min: Villa 1 West Ham 1

Seven minutes of added time.

06:24 PM GMT

89 min: Villa 1 West Ham 1

West Ham substitution Graham Potter knows what time it is: he brings on Andy Irving for Edson Alvarez, who was in danger of being sent off.

06:22 PM GMT

87 min: Villa 1 West Ham 1

Alvarez, who has been booked, is pretty lucky to stay on the field after a very cynical foul on Kamara.

Villa take the free-kick quickly and Malen’s cross shot is kicked behind by Cresswell.

06:20 PM GMT

86 min: Villa 1 West Ham 1

A lovely backheel from Paqueta, whose link play has been majestic at times, releases Soucek to win a corner. It’s swung deep and headed wide by the under pressure Kilman. Villa really are hanging on.

06:18 PM GMT

83 min: Villa 1 West Ham 1

Wan-Bissaka, a constant threat in the second half, breaks down the right and swings in a cross that reaches Ings on the edge of the area. He chests it down and fires a superb half-volley that flashes this far wide of the right-hand post. I don’t think Martinez would have got to it.

Villa look out on their feet.



06:17 PM GMT

82 min: Villa 1 West Ham 1

Just before Emerson’s equaliser, Tyrone Mings emerged from the dressing room and walked to the bench in his civvies. No crutches or visible knee brace and he gave the thumbs up to fans.



06:16 PM GMT

81 min: Villa 1 West Ham 1

Duran slides around Kilman to manufacture a shot that goes wide of the near post. It was an imaginative effort but Areola had it covered.

06:14 PM GMT

80 min: Villa 1 West Ham 1

This has been an encouraging day for West Ham, especially when you consider the players they are missing. They already look more confident in possession than they did under Julen Lopetegui.

06:11 PM GMT

77 min: Villa 1 West Ham 1

Digne plays a dreadful pass that forces Martinez to scamper back towards the goalline and clear. For such a good attacking full-back, he has been strangely nervous on the ball since moving infield to replace Tyrone Mings.

At the moment West Ham look the likelier winners. Wan-Bissaka’s inviting cross is headed tamely over the bar by Soucek. For him that was an excellent chance.

06:09 PM GMT

75 min: Villa 1 West Ham 1

Double substitution for West Ham Danny Ings and Oli Scarles come on for Carlos Soler and the goalscorer Emerson.



06:07 PM GMT

73 min: Villa 1 West Ham 1

Double substitution for Villa Emi Buendia and the returning John McGinn replace Jacob Ramsey and Morgan Rogers, who both faded after fine starts to the game.

06:05 PM GMT

Goal!

70 min: Villa 1 West Ham 1 (Emerson) Emerson Palmieri gets a deserved equaliser for West Ham! They worked the space nicely on the right, allowing Alvarez the time to curl a fine cross beyond the far post. Emerson, the left wing-back - who was about to be substituted - arrived late to plant an accomplished header past Martinez.

06:03 PM GMT

68 min: Villa 1 West Ham 0

Alvarez, dispossessed by Duran, falls on the ball deliberately and is booked for obstruction.

06:02 PM GMT

67 min: Villa 1 West Ham 0

Malen, just on the field, makes space for a low shot from the edge of the area. Straight at Areola.

Moments later the last man Alvarez makes a vital and well-judged challenge on Rogers in the area.

06:00 PM GMT

66 min: Villa 1 West Ham 0

Double substitution Donyell Malen, making his Premier League debut, and Jhon Duran come on for Leon Bailey and Ollie Watkins.

05:59 PM GMT

64 min: Villa 1 West Ham 0

And now Rogers is booked for a foul on Emerson. He took one for the team there.

05:57 PM GMT

63 min: Villa 1 West Ham 0

Soucek is booked for a cynical foul on Kamara.

05:57 PM GMT

60 min: Villa 1 West Ham 0

Off the line by Konsa! Martinez comes off his line, collides with his teammate Cash and spills Kudus’s cross at the feet of Soler. He dances round Martinez and whacks a shot from a tight angle that is kneed behind at the near post by Konsa. Excellent defending.



05:54 PM GMT

60 min: Villa 1 West Ham 0

Has been tough going for the neutral in the second half. Some entertainment from Emi Martinez, who was about 60 yards away from his goal when Villa had an attacking free-kick. He was scoping the West Ham wall and offering advice.

05:52 PM GMT

58 min: Villa 1 West Ham 0

Bailey is fouled just outside the area by Alvarez. Villa take an age to decide who should take the free-kick, then Digne curls a tame effort over the bar.

05:50 PM GMT

55 min: Villa 1 West Ham 0

It’s all West Ham now. Coufal’s cross is headed down by the diving Emerson and deflects through to Martinez. West Ham appeal for handball but the referee says no penalty.

05:48 PM GMT

51 min: Villa 1 West Ham 0

Chance for West Ham! Wan-Bissaka’s deep cross is cushioned back across goal by Emerson to Paqueta, who turns smartly on the six-yard line but slices a shot well wide. Replays show the ball hit his standing foot as he was about to shoot; that’s why it went off target.



05:46 PM GMT

51 min: Villa 1 West Ham 0

The second half has started even more scruffily than the first ended, which is some achievement. “Have we started the second half?” chuckles Jamie Carragher on Sky Sports.

05:43 PM GMT

49 min: Villa 1 West Ham 0

Watkins and Kilman collide nastily while jumping for Martinez’s goalkick. There’s an audible wince from the Villa Park crowd as the two players hit the deck, but they’re both okay after a bit of treatment.

05:41 PM GMT

46 min: Villa 1 West Ham 0

West Ham begin the second half; no half-time substitutions on either side. Within 10 seconds Lucas Digne screams with pain when Paqueta stands on his foot. It’s hard to prove intent, so VAR won’t get involved, but it’s quite a coincidence given what happened before half-time.

05:26 PM GMT

HT: Villa 1 West Ham 0

A weirdly petulant first half ends when Digne staying down after what looked an accidental collision with Alvarez. Villa started superbly, with Jacob Ramsey scoring a fine early goal, but the match became increasingly scrappy either side of Tyrone Mings’ departure with a worrying injury to his left knee.

05:23 PM GMT

45+8 min: Villa 1 West Ham 0

When the free-kick is eventually taken it leads to a game of pinball in the Villa area. Kudus’s shot is blocked and Paqueta bobbles a volley well wide. It was a pretty awkward chance.

05:23 PM GMT

45+8 min: Villa 1 West Ham 0

Digne gave Paqueta a slight elbow to the chest as they jostled for position at a free-kick. There’s a VAR check for a potential red card.

That check is cleared but now Matty Cash has gone down off the ball after being pushed over by Soucek.



05:21 PM GMT

45+6 min: Villa 1 West Ham 0

Tielemans is booked for a hack from behind at Paqueta. Cresswell also gets a yellow card, presumably for asking for a yellow card for Tielemans.

It’s getting a bit niggly and now Paqueta has gone down off the ball.



05:19 PM GMT

45+2 min: Villa 1 West Ham 0

Maatsen has a shot blocked, as does Digne a few seconds later.

I forgot to say that, when he realised he couldn’t continue, Tyrone Mings deliberately caught a long ball forward so that he could leave the field. Technically he should have been booked for deliberate handball but the referee decided against it.

05:16 PM GMT

45 min: Villa 1 West Ham 0

Six minutes of added time.

05:13 PM GMT

43 min: Villa 1 West Ham 0

Alvarez spanks a half-volley over the bar after controlling a cross from Wan-Bissaka. He was well offside anyway.

05:12 PM GMT

42 min: Villa 1 West Ham 0

Lucas Digne, in his new role, plays a couple of nervy passes that almost put Villa in trouble. The match has become a bit scruffy either side of the Mings injury.

05:09 PM GMT

39 min: Villa 1 West Ham 0

Worryingly, Tyrone Mings also tried to carry on against Newcastle last season when he got his original injury.



05:07 PM GMT

37 min: Villa 1 West Ham 0

Aston Villa substitution Mings is unable to continue and will be replaced by Ian Maatsen. The poor guy has his shirt over his face as he leaves the field. That probably means Lucas Digne will move to centre-back.



05:06 PM GMT

35 min: Villa 1 West Ham 0

Just wide from Watkins! Tielemans curls a fast, inswinging corner from the left that is headed across goal and just wide by Watkins. That’s a decent chance, although he was under pressure from a defender.

05:03 PM GMT

33 min: Villa 1 West Ham 0

There’s a big cheer from the home crowd as Mings returns to the field.

05:02 PM GMT

32 min: Villa 1 West Ham 0

Mings gets slowly to his feet. He’s able to limp to the touchline and looks keen to continue, so hopefully it’s not too serious.

05:01 PM GMT

30 min: Villa 1 West Ham 0

Tyrone Mings is down and in a lot of pain after a block tackle with Kudus. He’s holding his left knee, which might be positive – it was his right knee that he injured so severely a couple of years ago.



04:59 PM GMT

29 min: Villa 1 West Ham 0

It feels like before and after the Lord Mayor’s show here. Leicester the headline grabbers earlier in the day, and Manchester United to come later. Villa have been comfortable since taking the lead. It is turning into a routine afternoon for them here, so it is down to Graham Potter to change the rhythm of the game.

04:58 PM GMT

27 min: Villa 1 West Ham 0

Now it’s Villa’s turn to have a good spell. Tielemans, who is such great form at the moment, shoots not far wide from 22 yards.

04:53 PM GMT

22 min: Villa 1 West Ham 0

Tielemans starts a Villa break by firing an excellent pass between the lines to Rogers. He runs 50 yards to the edge of the D but then overhits a relatively simple pass to Bailey on the outside.

04:50 PM GMT

Hundred up for Watkins

04:49 PM GMT

19 min: Villa 1 West Ham 0

West Ham are dominating possession at the moment, though Villa won’t mind that too much with Watkins and Rogers so threatening in transition. It’s an intriguing game.



04:47 PM GMT

16 min: Villa 1 West Ham 0

Soucek’s header from a corner hits Tielemans and bounces to safety. This has been a good response from West Ham to that opening goal.

04:45 PM GMT

15 min: Villa 1 West Ham 0

West Ham have their first decent spell of possession. Kudus tees up Alvarez, whose first-time shot is blocked; moments later, Mings does well to block a Paqueta shot eight yards from goal.



04:42 PM GMT

12 min: Villa 1 West Ham 0

“He’s one of own! Jacob Ramsey, he’s one of our own...” so say the Villa fans and also the stadium announcer when the midfielder opens the scoring. It’s been one-way traffic here. Rogers has also had the ball in the net but the flag went up.



04:42 PM GMT

11 min: Villa 1 West Ham 0

Bailey cuts inside from the right, away from Soucek and hits a shot straight at Areola. He did well to hold it as it bounced awkwardly just in front.

04:41 PM GMT

10 min: Villa 1 West Ham 0

Rogers has a goal disallowed for offside against Watkins in the build up. It’s the right decision but Villa are all over West Ham at the moment. Just before that, Watkins teed up Kamara for a shot that was desperately blocked.

04:38 PM GMT

Goal!

8 min: Villa 1 West Ham 0 (Ramsey) Jacob Ramsey, brought into the team today, gives Villa the lead with a fine goal. He played a quick give-and-go with Watkins just outside the penalty area, beat the flat-footed Coufal with a deliberately heavy touch and forced a precise shot back across Areola. That’s beautifully done, particularly the touch past Coufal.

04:38 PM GMT

7 min: Villa 0 West Ham 0

Ramsey’s floated cross is just too strong for Tielemans, stretching beyond the far post. Villa have started on the front foot.

04:37 PM GMT

6 min: Villa 0 West Ham 0



04:35 PM GMT

5 min: Villa 0 West Ham 0

Kilman makes a vital last-ditch tackle on Ramsey after some lovely one-touch play from Watkins and especially Rogers. He had to get that right or it would have been a penalty.

04:34 PM GMT

3 min: Villa 0 West Ham 0

Villa manager Unai Emery is sitting in the stands after being booked for the third time this season during last weekend’s match against Arsenal.

04:31 PM GMT

1 min: Villa 0 West Ham 0

Villa kick off from left to right as we watch. West Ham are in their white change strip.

04:25 PM GMT

A reminder of the teams

Aston Villa (4-2-3-1) Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne; Kamara, Tielemans; Bailey, Rogers, Ramsey; Watkins.

Subs: Olsen, Zych, Bogarde, Garcia, Maatsen, McGinn, Malen, Buendia, Duran.

West Ham (possible 3-4-2-1) Areola; Coufal, Kilman, Cresswell; Wan-Bissaka, Alvarez, Soucek, Emerson; Kudus, Soler; Paqueta.

Subs: Fabianski, Foderingham, Luis Guilherme, Ings, Rodriguez, Irving, Casey, Scarles, Orford.



04:20 PM GMT

The managers’ pre-match thoughts

Unai Emery

Good afternoon. Our focus is only on today’s match – the Premier League is the most important thing for us. We need points, we need to play with energy and create a strong atmosphere.

Graham Potter

The daily work is always the starting point: how you train, how you act, how you prepare. That’s the thing you can really control. We focus on that. We’re trying to find the right balance between defence and attack, trying to get the team stable and doing both sides of the game well.

04:16 PM GMT

Back on the bench



03:59 PM GMT

03:47 PM GMT

A rain-sodden match in prospect

The weather is abysmal up and down the country, and it looks like we’ll have a rain-sodden contest at Villa Park. The attacking players on both sides may be encouraged to test the goalkeeper early on.



03:37 PM GMT

West Ham target Duran among Villa subs

Villa striker Jhon Duran, who was subject of a rejected bid by West Ham last week, is on the bench. His future is still unclear in the last week of the January transfer window, with Saudi club Al Nassr preparing a bid for the Colombia striker. Emiliano Buendia is the only change from the team that lost to Monaco in midweek, with Jacob Ramsey coming in. John McGinn is on the bench after missing the last four games. Unai Emery may have the Celtic game on Wednesday in mind – there were commemorative scarves sold outside the ground today ahead of the Champions League clash.



Peter Bankes, who sent off West Ham’s Edson Alvarez at Nottingham Forest in October, is referee.



03:34 PM GMT

Coufal to play at centre-back?

Graham Potter has four full-backs in his starting line-up for West Ham. So it will be Max Kilman as his only recognised centre-back, while Vladimir Coufal and Aaron Cresswell are expected to be in a back three, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Emerson Palmieri are likely wing-backs in a 3-4-2-1 formation.

03:32 PM GMT

West Ham team news

Three changes for West Ham, the first enforced because of Konstantinos Mavropanos’s suspension. Vladimir Coufal comes in for him, Alphonse Areola replaces Lukasz Fabianski in goal and Carlos Soler is preferred to Guido Rodriguez in a rejigged midfield.

03:31 PM GMT

Aston Villa team news

Unai Emery makes one change from the midweek defeat in Monaco, with Jacob Ramsey replacing Emi Buendia on the left. Villa’s new signings Donyell Malen and Andres Garcia is on the bench.

03:30 PM GMT

Preview

Hello and welcome to live, minute-by-minute coverage of Aston Villa v West Ham United – or, as it is known in some cultures, the David Cameron Derby. It’s West Ham’s second trip to Villa Park in just over a fortnight; Graham Potter’s first game in charge was a 2-1 defeat in the FA Cup.

That defeat pretty much ended West Ham’s season – they are 10 points clear of the relegation places, 14 off a European place – so Potter will already have one eye on moulding his team for the 2025-26 campaign. Villa’s concerns are more immediate. They have a huge Champions League game against Celtic on Wednesday evening, but they also want to play in Europe next season.

“Those three points against West Ham are very important,” said their coach Unai Emery. “The most important thing for us is the Premier League, to be in the top eight and to try to threaten the top four or five positions.” Victory today would move Villa within two points of fourth-placed Manchester City.

West Ham, who were regulars in Europe under David Moyes, are now starting afresh under Potter. “The players are honest and they want to improve,” he said. “I have really enjoyed working with them so far. I have no complaints whatsoever from the two weeks I have been here.

“It has been nice to have a decent stretch of training. We have managed to do some good work, analyse the last game and prepare for Aston Villa, so I think we have used the time well.

“Our ambition is there – we want to improve and get better. We want to move towards a style of play that our supporters recognise and are fond of. We have got lots to do and every game is really important.”

Kick off 4.30pm.