Aston Villa sign Marco Asensio on loan from PSG

Aston Villa have completed the deadline day signing of Marco Asensio on loan from Paris Saint-Germain.

Asensio will spend the remainder of the 2024/25 season on loan at Villa Park, with the Villans reportedly paying 100% of his salary for the duration of his stay.

The 29-year-old attacker spent nine years at Real Madrid prior to his 2023 switch to PSG.

The 29-year-old attacker spent nine years at Real Madrid prior to his 2023 switch to PSG.

The Spain international boasts three Champions League winners' medals, three LaLiga titles, and last year's Ligue 1 title and Coupe de France among his list of honours.

He has struggled for playing time at the Parc des Princes this season, however, making just 16 appearances in all competitions and being an unused substitute in three of the last four games.

With Villa currently 8th in the Premier League, they have now added Asensio to boost their ranks, and he joins Donyell Malen, Andrés Garcia, and Marcus Rashford in joining the club during the winter window.

📸 FRANCK FIFE - AFP or licensors