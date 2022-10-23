Aston Villa run riot against Brentford in first match since sacking Steven Gerrard

Richard Jolly
·4 min read
Ollie Watkins and Danny Ings were both on target (Getty Images)
Ollie Watkins and Danny Ings were both on target (Getty Images)

Perhaps Steven Gerrard’s week got worse after he was sacked. Aston Villa did a convincing impression of a team who are glad he is gone. They kicked off as the second lowest scorers in the division, struck three times in 14 minutes and an unknown interim went on to equal Gerrard’s biggest win as Villa manager. Liberated from his tactics, his players looked lethal. If the 3-0 thrashing at Fulham that brought his departure was one indictment, a 4-0 walloping of Brentford was another. This was the kind of emphatic, entertaining display they were not delivering under him.

Aaron Danks’ reign began with a repudiation of Gerrard, with the symbolic sacrifice of dropping the out-of-form captain John McGinn, and his narrow system replaced by a 4-2-3-1 with wingers directed to get chalk on their boots. A straitjacket was removed and Villa regained their swagger.

But Gerrard is nevertheless entitled to wonder why some of the destroyers of Brentford did not display such verve for him, Danny Ings scored twice as many league goals in his first 14 minutes without his former team-mate as he did in his last 14 games for him. Leon Bailey had a solitary top-flight strike in almost a year for the Liverpudlian and one after 64 seconds of football following his departure. A rampaging Ollie Watkins doubled his tally for the season. Douglas Luiz, who proved a liability at Craven Cottage on Thursday when his red card seemed a sign of a club in meltdown, made the most of a reprieve after his suspension was overturned. He was outstanding.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Danks, the little-known local and the debutant in the dugout, once worked with the Golden State Warriors basketball team and seemed to show a golden touch as his decisions were justified; as ever in such situations, however, it is a question of whether it was managerial alchemy or simply a case of a change of face, voice and atmosphere effecting a difference.

Whichever, Villa began by preserving his anonymity. There was a blank space on the teamsheet, with Thomas Frank listed as Brentford’s head coach but no Villa counterpart. There were a surfeit of photos in the programme, seemingly hastily replacing Gerrard’s notes. The first mention of his dismissal, rather oddly, came in an interview with Ezri Konsa.

But an era ended, and not just because Villa registered a first win over Brentford since 1947. They scored more goals in their first 65 seconds under Danks than in their last 248 minutes under Gerrard. They only once mustered four in a league game for him and did so three days after his departure.

Perhaps, had he held on to his job for a little longer, Gerrard would have taken advantage of Brentford’s feebleness but Villa rarely surged to victory like this during his tenure. Ruled out then ruled back in again, Luiz started the rout. He supplied the cutback and Bailey the precise finish for the second-minute opener. The Jamaican has three Premier League goals, each for a different Villa manager. If that seems a reason to change to change coach on a weekly basis, this was a belated sign of what he can do.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

He followed a goal with an assist. Ashley Young released Bailey, he picked out Ings and he slotted in. That became a quickfire brace as he converted from the penalty spot after Kristoffer Ajer tugged Tyrone Mings.

Game over, and Brentford could be grateful they only conceded one more. With Villa exuberant and expressive, Luiz almost scored in style from 25 yards. David Raya sought to avert embarrassment for his side and made an extraordinary triple save, denying Watkins, Matty Cash and, first, Luiz. The Brazilian brought out his party trick of scoring straight from corners. It took a crucial tip from the goalkeeper to turn a vicious inswinger on to the bar.

Yet Raya’s second spell of heroics was in vain. He saved twice from Watkins, brilliantly turning a shot on to the post after Bailey’s inviting cross, but the former Brentford forward took his third opportunity. Even though Danks took mercy on Brentford and substituted first Bailey and then Watkins, Villa had 36 per cent of their goals this season in one afternoon.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

None of which reflected well on Brentford. There is an erratic feel to their defending; they arrived at Villa Park with consecutive clean sheets and had been defiant against Chelsea. But they had been slipshod in conceding five at Newcastle and this was another away day to forget. If Frank has admirers in the Villa hierarchy, his team set up about undermining his case to get the job. He made a double change at the break, trying to alter the course of a match that was long since decided but his side were three goals adrift by that point.

Few come back from 3-0, though Gerrard is proof it is not impossible. But his heyday in Istanbul is 17 years ago now. His past was glorious but, now unemployed as Villa seek to move on without him, his future is cloudier.

Latest Stories

  • NHL finds workforce is over 83% white in diversity and inclusion report

    The NHL released the findings of its inaugural diversity and inclusion report on Tuesday in what it calls a "good start" to diversifying the makeup of the league.

  • Pavelski nets hat trick as Stars sink Canadiens 5-2

    MONTREAL — Sitting next to his hat-trick puck in a country music-filled visitors' locker room, Joe Pavelski explained that scoring three times at the Bell Centre was pretty unique. “It's a fun place to play, it's a great city,” Pavelski said. “I've really only been able to come here once a year toward, pretty much, the second half of my career. "There's a lot of history. It's just a cool place to play, so to have a night like tonight here in this building, it means a little bit.” Playing against

  • Calgary Flames sign goalie Dan Vladar to two-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed goaltender Dan Vladar to a two-year, $4.4-million contract extension. The extension kicks in for the 2023-24 season. Vladar is playing his second season in Calgary after he was acquired from the Boston Bruins in the summer of 2021 for a third-round pick in the 2022 entry draft. Jacob Markstrom's backup went 13-6-2 with two shutouts, a 2.75 goals-against average and a save percentage of .906 last season. Vladar had 26 saves Saturday in a 4-3 win over the h

  • Nazem Kadri has been a perfect fit for the Flames

    The Nazem Kadri signing is already paying big dividends for the Flames.

  • Christian Koloko's phone blew up after regular season debut vs. Cavaliers

    Toronto Raptors rookie Christian Koloko explains what his mentality was heading into the home opener, the messages he received after the game and what Pascal Siakam discussed with him before practice.

  • Ranking the NHL's new 'Reverse Retro' sweaters

    The best thing to happen aesthetically to the sport of hockey is back for another season.

  • Canucks have bigger issues than depleted defence

    The Vancouver Canucks are 0-3 to start the season and their injury-hit defence has conceded an alarming 14 goals. Should head coach Bruce Boudreau be worried about this job and should Vancouver already be worried for the season ahead?

  • Senators put on offensive show in beating Bruins 7-5 for first win

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators provided plenty of entertainment in their home opener Tuesday night with a 7-5 win over the Boston Bruins. Mark Kastelic’s first of the season in the second period held up as the winner, but the fun started before the puck even dropped. Things got underway with former Ottawa captain Daniel Alfredsson on hand for the ceremonial puck drop sending the sellout crowd into a frenzy and the noise grew as the newly acquired Claude Giroux, who calls Ottawa home, opened the sc

  • Vancouver Bandits president Dylan Kular announced as CEBL executive of the year

    The Canadian Elite Basketball League announced on Thursday that Vancouver Bandits president Dylan Kular won his second consecutive executive of the year award. The CEBL awards this honour to a senior front office executive that "enhances their club's connection with the community and local basketball ecosystem through business development, grassroots partnerships, noteworthy ticket sales and an exceptional game day experience," first giving Kular the distinction in September 2021. The Bandits we

  • Lions beat Elks 31-14, clinch home field for semifinals

    EDMONTON — Keon Hatcher, James Butler and Antonio Pipkin all recorded touchdowns as the B.C. Lions secured a home playoff date with a 31-14 victory over the Edmonton Elks on Friday. The Lions, now 12-5, will finish second in the CFL’s West Division, earning the right to host their first playoff game since 2016 and just their second since 2012. The horrific home disadvantage streak of losses for the Elks (4-14) will carry into the off-season. Edmonton has now lost a CFL record 17 consecutive game

  • Veteran receiver S.J. Green to retire Friday as member of Montreal Alouettes

    MONTREAL — S.J. Green will retire Friday as a member of the Montreal Alouettes. The CFL club announced Wednesday that Green will sign a one-day contract with the Alouettes in Montreal, and then call it a career. He will also attend the team's game Saturday against the Toronto Argonauts. The six-foot-two, 217-pound Green, a native of Fort Worth, Tex., played 13 CFL seasons with Montreal (2007-16) and Toronto (2017-19). He registered 716 catches for 10,222 yards with 60 TDs over 116 regular-season

  • Argos clinch first in East with 24-23 win over Alouettes

    MONTREAL — A single point following a missed field goal was enough to give the Toronto Argonauts a 24-23 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday in CFL action at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. The result means the Argonauts have clinched first place in the East Division and home field advantage in the playoffs. “Now we can get healthy. We needed that bye and get some guys back,” said Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “We wanted to win the East obviously, but it was essential to get it

  • Argos clinch first in East with 24-23 win over Alouettes

    MONTREAL — A single point following a missed field goal was enough to give the Toronto Argonauts a 24-23 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday in CFL action at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. The result means the Argonauts have clinched first place in the East Division and home field advantage in the playoffs. “Now we can get healthy. We needed that bye and get some guys back,” said Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “We wanted to win the East obviously, but it was essential to get it

  • NFL Week 7 Picks: Can Kyler Murray shine when it gets 'tough'?

    Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said recently that his rookie season was the last time he found things as challenging. Can Murray get his team back in playoff contention when the Cardinals host the Saints in Week 7?

  • What's next for Canucks after disastrous start?

    The Vancouver Canucks have stumbled out of the gate and it could lead to change sooner rather than later.

  • Malinin's quad axel lifts 17-year-old to Skate America title, Canadians get silver in pairs

    NORWOOD, Mass. — Ilia Malinin wasn't sure whether he would unveil his quad axel, the hardest jump in figure skating that only he had landed in competition, after a fourth-place short program left him playing catchup at Skate America. Not only did he try it, the 17-year-old American phenom landed it nearly perfectly. Malinin's brilliant quad axel, along with four more quads packed into a dynamic free skate Saturday night, was enough to lift him past Kao Miura and to the top step of the podium in

  • Analysis: NHL has place to start with demographic study

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kim Davis, a Black woman hired five years ago to help the NHL with diversity initiatives, was not surprised by much of the league's first workplace demographic study. “We are where we expected to be, but now we have the facts to back it up,” Davis said. The data backed up the expectations: nearly 84% of employees across the league and its 32 teams are white, and nearly 62% are men. The 24-page report presented to the Board of Governors — the biggest topic discussed at their annua

  • Leafs launch road trip by grounding Jets 4-1

    WINNIPEG — John Tavares liked how the Toronto Maple Leafs stuck up for each other and kept their cool in a physical 4-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday. With just under four minutes left in the second period and Toronto holding a 2-1 lead, Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey laid a hit on Leafs forward Nick Robertson. It sparked Leafs blueliner Morgan Rielly to come to his defence and tangle with Morrissey. “Obviously, it speaks a lot of (Rielly's) character. Not surprising,” Tavares said.

  • Gavrikov's OT score lifts Blue Jackets over Canucks 4-3

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Vladislav Gavrikov scored in overtime and the Columbus Blue Jackets came from behind to beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Tuesday night for their first victory of the season. The Canucks remained winless after four games and are the first team in NHL history to give up four straight multi-goal leads to start the season. Johnny Gaudreau had a goal and an assist, Justin Danforth and Zach Werenski each scored, and Gavrikov added an assist before his goal at 3:21 of overtime on

  • Flames suffer first loss of season as Tuch's hat trick leads Sabres to 6-3 win

    CALGARY — Led by strong individual performances including Ramus Dahlin's record-setting start to the season, the Buffalo Sabres have looked the part of a more formidable opponent than years past. Dahlin scored for the fourth straight game — an NHL record for a defenceman to open the season — and Alex Tuch notched his first career hat trick as the Sabres handed the Calgary Flames their first loss of the season on Thursday night with a 6-3 victory. "It's crazy,” Dahlin said about his accomplishmen