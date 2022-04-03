Aston Villa will push for £60million Kalvin Phillips signing this summer - but move is complicated - Action Images via Reuters

Aston Villa will make another attempt to sign Kalvin Phillips this summer, three years after Leeds resisted their bids for the England international.

Phillips is emerging as Steven Gerrard’s leading target ahead of next season with Villa prepared to pay a club record £60 million.

At least one new defensive midfielder is regarded as a priority, and it is the position Villa have struggled to fill since promotion back to the Premier League in 2019.

Gerrard’s predecessor Dean Smith moved for Phillips after achieving promotion via the Championship play-off final, and the absence of a proven player who can protect the defence remains a big problem.

Without a defensive midfielder, there is often a huge hole between defence and attack due to the offensive qualities of players such as John McGinn and Jacob Ramsey, and it was again blatantly obvious at Molineux on Saturday.

Gerrard wants a player who will ‘screen’ in front of his back-four and move Villa up the pitch, and Phillips possesses all the qualities required.

Villa’s move for Phillips will be complicated, with Leeds determined to keep the talismanic midfielder and their resolve likely to be emboldened by avoiding relegation to the Championship.

Yves Bissouma is also on Villa's target list

Leeds had been in talks with the 26-year-old over a new contract but those negotiations have stalled, and Villa are ready to make their move at the end of the season.

With uncertainty over the future of Villa’s Brazilian international Douglas Luiz, Gerrard is also set to make a renewed move to sign Brighton’s Yves Bissouma.

Brighton rejected a £25 million offer from Villa in January and are facing the prospect of losing Bissouma this summer, when he will have only 12 months left on his contract.

Gerrard, meanwhile, will use the final eight games of the season to assess who can be part of his plans ahead of the next campaign.

Villa’s defeat at Wolves was their third in a row, their worst sequence of results since Gerrard’s appointment in November, and European ambitions have disappeared.